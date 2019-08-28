AUG. 31
MT. PISGAH YARD SALE AND BAKE SALE
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, True Blue, will be having a yard sale and bake sale Saturday, Aug. 31, from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Spaces are available for a $10 donation. For information or a table, contact Diann Jackson at (540) 729-5719 or Lillian Burrell at (540) 229-9446.
SEPT. 1
LOCUST GROVE BAPTIST HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Locust Grove Baptist Church, Radiant, will be celebrating homecoming and revival starting Sunday, Sept. 1. The Rev. Shantel Hopkins and his congregation from Nazareth Baptist in Orange will be the guests at the 3 p.m. homecoming service. Revival begins Tuesday, Sept. 3 with the Rev. Gerry Brown and congregation from Pilgrim Baptist Church, Locust Grove. Wednesday, Sept. 4, the Rev. Herbert Johnson of Promised Land Baptist Church, Washington, will be the guest speaker and Thursday, Sept. 5, the Rev. Phylis Williams, Associate Minister of White Oak Run, Rapidan, will be the guest speaker.
CHESTNUT GROVE HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Barboursville, will be celebrating its homecoming and revival starting on Sunday, Sept. 1. The Rev. James Louderback will deliver the 11 a.m. morning message and the afternoon service will start at 2:30 p.m. with prayer and praise, followed by the guest preacher and revivalist the Rev. Dr. Herbert Dickerson from the Orange Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Durham, NC. The musical guest for Sunday afternoon will be Bro. James Shelton and the New Sensations, from Louisa. Revival services will begin Monday, Sept. 2 and continue through Friday, Sept. 6., at 7:30 p.m., nightly. Local choirs will render hymns of praise.
GRACE COMMUNITY BAPTIST PASTOR CELEBRATION
Sunday, Sept 1, Pastor Chris McGill Jr. and his wife, Denise, will celebrate seven years of service at Grace Baptist Community Church. The church invites everyone to join them in the celebration with an 11 a.m. service, followed by dinner. The church is located at 378 John Tucker Rd., Madison.
SEPT. 7
OPC YARD SALE
Orange Presbyterian Church will hold a massive yard sale Saturday, Sept. 7, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church on Main Street in Orange. The sale will include plants, holiday items, gifts, crafts, toys, baked goods and more. Proceeds benefit the Christian Emergency Council, Habitat for Humanity and Orange Presbyterian Weekday Preschool.
MAIN UNO BREAKFAST
Main Uno Baptist Church in Rochelle, will have a southern breakfast Saturday, Sept. 7, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Cost is $10.
SEPT. 8
MT. PISGAH HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Homecoming and revival services at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, Tanners, begin Sunday, Sept. 8. The guest preacher for the 3 p.m. service on Sunday is the Rev. Arnold McLaurin of Shammah Ministries, Washington, D.C. Lunch will be served before the evening service. Revival services are Monday through Friday, Sept. 9-13, beginning at 7:30 p.m., nightly. The Rev. Fred Sales of Macedonia Baptist Church, Colonial Beach, is the guest revival preacher. Various choirs sing nightly. The church is located at 217 Mt. Pisgah Church Drive, Tanners. Call 672-9065 for information.
Financial Peace University
The Flock, at 625 Orange Rd., Madison, will host “Financial Peace University,” beginning Sunday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. The class will meet each Sunday evening for nine weeks. The program will follow Dave Ramsey’s method for bringing personal finances under control. Class materials cost $99, but $49 if purchased through the church. For more information or to register, email theflock@vabb.com.
Sept. 15
CoR ANNIVERSARY AND HOMECOMING
City of Refuge Bible Baptist Church will celebrate its 17th anniversary and homecoming Sunday, Sept. 15, at 3 p.m. The guest preacher for the afternoon service will be the Rev. Joseph Moore, of Shady Grove Baptist Church, accompanied by his choir and congregation. Dinner will be served.
Sept. 18
CoR REVIVAL
City of Refuge Bible Baptist Church will hold revival services Wednesday, Sept. 18, through Friday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. each night. The Rev. Freddie Sales, of Macedonia Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. Various choirs will perform during revival and dinner will be served Friday evening after the service.
SEPT. 21
GUMC BBQ DINNER
Gordonsville United Methodist Church will hold a chicken and pork barbecue dinner Saturday, Sept. 21, from 3 to 7 p.m. Eat-in or carry-out dinners are available for $12 (adults) or $7 (children) at the church picnic shelter on N. Faulconer Street, in Gordonsville.
SEPT. 22
GUMC HOMECOMING
Gordonsville United Methodist Church will celebrate homecoming Sunday, Sept. 22, with the worship service beginning at 11:15 a.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Denis Perry. A covered dish luncheon will take place in the fellowship hall immediately following the service. All are welcome.
SEPT. 28
MAIN UNO FLOWER MINISTRY SERVICE
The flower ministry of Main Uno Baptist Church will have a service on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. The Rev. Charles Lewis, pastor of Cloverdale Baptist Church in Bremo Bluff, and his choir will be the featured guests. The theme will be “The Fruits of the Spirit.”
OCT. 5
ANTIOCH BAPTIST HEALTH FAIR
Antioch Baptist Church will be having its Community Health Fair Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The theme for this event is “Every Kid Better.” There will be health screenings, flu shots, a motivational speaker for youth, health presentations, information tables, an inflatable, food and more. Call Tammy at (540) 308-8699 if your organization would like to participate.
