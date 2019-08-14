AUG. 18
MT. HOLY HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Mount Holy Baptist Church is having its homecoming service Sunday, Aug. 18, at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. David Lee Sr. of Beulah Baptist Church, as the guest speaker. Lunch will be served following morning service. Revival services will follow Monday, Aug. 19, with the Rev. Shaw Henson, Tuesday, Aug. 20, with the Rev. Robertson and Wednesday, Aug. 21 with the Rev. Garry Brown. Services will be held at 7 p.m. each night. The church GPS address is 24035 Church Hill Rd., Culpeper.
RISE AGAINST HUNGER
Congregations from six area churches will come together at Orange Presbyterian Church Sunday, Aug. 18, at 3 p.m. to assemble 10,000 meal packages for Rise Against Hunger. This international hunger relief organization distributes food and life-changing aid to the world’s most vulnerable, mobilizing the necessary resources to end hunger by 2030. The event is co-sponsored by the Christ Anglican Fellowship, Orange Baptist Church, Orange Church of the Nazarene, Orange Presbyterian Church, St. Thomas Episcopal Church and Trinity United Methodist Church. Community volunteers are welcome. Childcare is provided. Call 672-4240 for additional information.
MT. CALVARY HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Nasons, will hold homecoming and revival services beginning Sunday, Aug. 18, with morning worship at 11:30 a.m. followed by the annual homecoming dinner. The guest preacher for the afternoon service at 3:00 p.m. will be the Rev. Walter Bryant accompanied by his choir and congregation from Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Orange. Revival services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, through Friday, Aug. 23, at 7:30 p.m. nightly. The schedule is as follows: Aug. 21, the Rev. James Louderback, Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Barboursville; Aug. 22, the Rev. Shantal Hopkins, Nazareth Baptist Church, Orange; and Aug. 23, the Rev. Ronald Johnson, Hopewell Baptist Church, Rapidan. Everyone is invited.
UNION BAPTIST HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Union Baptist Church will hold homecoming and revival services beginning Sunday, Aug. 18, at 2 p.m. with dinner following the morning worship service. Pastor Elder Ruben Lewis, of Galilee Baptist Church, his choir and congregation will be the guests at the afternoon service. Revival services will follow, Aug. 21-23 at 7 p.m., nightly with the following schedule: Wednesday, the Rev. Tyrone McCowin of Goochland; Thursday, the Rev. Bruce Bowling, of Columbia Baptist, Columbia; Friday, the Rev. Otis Donaldson, of Mount Zion First African, Charlottesville. The church is located at 1546 Vawter Corner Road, Louisa.
AUG. 24
COTLG FISH FRY AND YARD SALE
Join Church Of The Living God for their annual fish fry and yard sale Saturday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 13268 James Madison Hwy., Orange. Contact minister Debra Yarde at (434) 305-9641 for more information.
AUG. 25
MT. PLEASANT HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church on Lahore Road will celebrate homecoming Sunday, Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. Pastor H.B. Arrington will deliver the 11 a.m. service and dinner will follow. The Rev. Willie Crenshaw and his church family from Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Nasons, will be the guests at the 3 p.m. service. Revival will begin Monday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 p.m. with the Rev. Derrick Mathis and church family from St. Stevens in Stevensburg, followed Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m. by the Rev. Ronald Johnson and his church family from Hopewell Baptist in Rapidan, and concluding Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 7:30 p.m., with the Rev. Frank Lewis and church family from Antioch Baptist Church in Madison.
BLUE RUN BAPTIST HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Blue Run Baptist Church, Barboursville, will celebrate homecoming and revival beginning Sunday, Aug. 25. The Rev. Walter Pleasants, his choir and congregation from Rising Sun Baptist Church, Mineral, will be the guests at the 3 p.m. Aug. 25 service. Monday, Aug. 26, the Rev. Charles Lewis and his church family from Cloverdale Baptist Church, Palmyra, will be the featured guests. Tuesday, Aug. 27, the Rev. Frank Lewis and his church family from Antioch Baptist Church, Madison, will lead the service and Wedesday, Aug. 28, Apostle William Nowell and his church family from New Covenant Pentecostal Church, Charlottesville, will be the featured guests. Revival service will begin at 7:30 p.m. each evening. All are invited.
BBC HOMECOMING
Bethel Baptist Church, of Madison Mills, will celebrate its annual homecoming service Sunday, Aug. 25. Pastor –elect the Rev. Willie Elder will preach the morning service which will begin at 11:30 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Carl M. Johnson, pastor of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Alexandria, will be the guest speaker for the 3 p.m. homecoming service. He will be accompanied by his choir, ushers and congregation. Lunch will be served after the morning service.
AUG. 28
COMMUNITY SOUP NIGHT
Gordonsville United Methodist Church hosts a free community soup night the last Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 407 N. Main Street, Gordonsville. The next soup night will be Wednesday, Aug. 28.
AUG. 31
MT. PISGAH YARD SALE AND BAKE SALE
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, True Blue, will be having a yard sale and bake sale Saturday, Aug. 31, from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Spaces are available for a $10 donation. For information or a table, Diann Jackson at (540) 729-5719 or Lillian Burrell at (540) 229-9446.
SEPT. 1
LOCUST GROVE BAPTIST HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Locust Grove Baptist Church, Radiant, will be celebrating homecoming and revival starting Sunday, Sept. 1. The Rev. Shantel Hopkins and his congregation from Nazareth Baptist in Orange will be the guests at the 3 p.m. homecoming service. Revival begins Tuesday, Sept. 3 with the Rev. Gerry Brown and congregation from Pilgrim Baptist Church, Locust Grove. Wednesday, Sept. 4, the Rev. Herbert Johnson of Promised Land Baptist Church, Washington, will be the guest speaker and Thursday, Sept. 5, the Rev. Phylis Williams, Associate Minister of White Oak Run, Rapidan, will be the guest speaker.
SEPT. 7
OPC YARD SALE
Orange Presbyterian Church will hold a yard sale Saturday, Sept. 7, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church on Main Street in Orange. The sale will include plants, holiday items, gifts, crafts, toys and baked goods.
MAIN UNO BREAKFAST
Main Uno Baptist Church in Rochelle, will have a southern breakfast Saturday, Sept. 7, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Cost is $10.
SEPT. 8
MT. PISGAH HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Homecoming and revival services at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, Tanners, begin Sunday, Sept. 8. The guest preacher for the 3 p.m. service on Sunday is the Rev. Arnold McLaurin of Shammah Ministries, Washington, D.C. Lunch will be served before the evening service. Revival services are Monday through Friday, Sept. 9-13, beginning at 7:30 p.m., nightly. The Rev. Fred Sales of Macedonia Baptist Church, Colonial Beach, is the guest revival preacher. Various choirs sing nightly. The church is located at 217 Mt. Pisgah Church Drive, Tanners. Call 672-9065 for information.
SEPT. 22
GORDONSVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH HOMECOMING
Gordonsville United Methodist Church will celebrate homecoming Sunday, Sept. 22, with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and the worship service beginning at 11:15 a.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Denis Perry. A covered dish luncheon will take place in the fellowship hall immediately following the service. All are welcome.
SEPT. 28
MAIN UNO FLOWER MINISTRY SERVICE
The flower ministry of Main Uno Baptist Church will have a service on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. The Rev. Charles Lewis, pastor of Cloverdale Baptist Church in Bremo Bluff and his choir, will be the featured guests. The theme will be “The Fruits of the Spirit.”
OCT. 5
ANTIOCH BAPTIST HEALTH FAIR
Antioch Baptist Church will be having its Community Health Fair Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The theme for this event is “Every Kid Better.” There will be health screenings, flu shots, a motivational speaker for youth, health presentations, information tables, an inflatable, food and more. Call Tammy at (540) 308-8699 if your organization would like to participate.