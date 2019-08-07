THROUGH AUG. 7
“GIDDY UP JUNCTION” VBS
Grace Baptist Church at 18058 Constitution Highway, Orange, invites all local families to join them for “Giddy Up Junction,” a summer vacation Bible school program. The fun concludes August 7, from 6 until 8:30 p.m. at the church. The program is for ages 4 through adults. Child care for younger children is available.
Through AUG. 9
NEW HOPE BAPTIST HOMECOMING
New Hope Baptist Church (32250 Old Plank Road, Mine Run) will be hosting its annual homecoming celebration Sunday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m. Revival services will be held Aug. 5 - 9, at 7 p.m. nightly. For more information, call (540) 223-8935 or email info@newhopebapt.org.
Aug. 11
Little Zion homecoming and revival
Little Zion Baptist Church will celebrate homecoming and revival beginning Sunday, Aug. 11, at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. James Kelly, from Silver Hill Baptist Church, Summerduck. He will be accompanied by his choir, congregation and ushers. Lunch will be served following the morning worship. Revival services begin Monday, Aug. 12, with praise and prayer at 7:30 p.m., followed by the Rev. Keith Sherard, Free Union Baptist Church, Culpeper. Services continue Aug. 13, with the Rev. Robert Anthony, Blue Run Baptist Church, Barboursville; and Aug. 14, with the Rev. James Louderback, Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Barboursville. All are invited to join the church on these special occasions.
Main Uno homecoming and revival
Main Uno Baptist Church will hold homecoming and revival services Aug. 11 – 14. Pastor Darnell M. Lundy will deliver the 11 a.m. Sunday service. The Rev. Kelvin Hawkins, his choir and congregation of the St. John Baptist Church, Cobham, will be the guests for the 3 p.m. service. Revival services will be held Monday through Wednesday, beginning with devotions at 7:30 p.m. and worship service at 8 p.m., nightly. The guest preacher for Monday, Aug. 12, will be the Rev. Steve Miller of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Advanced Mills. Tuesday, Aug. 13, the guest preacher will be Rev. Carolyn Dillard of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Keswick. Wednesday, Aug. 14, the guest preacher will be the Rev. Dr. Lehman Bates of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Charlottesville. All are welcome to attend.
Bethel Baptist Homecoming and Revival
Bethel Baptist Church in Unionville will hold homecoming and revival services beginning Sunday, Aug. 11. The Rev. Ann Lawrence of Zion Grove Baptist Church, Buckingham, will be the guest speaker for the 2:30 p.m. homecoming service. She will be accompanied by the All For Christ gospel group. The Rev. Lawrence will preach revival services Monday, Aug. 12 and Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 7:30 p.m., nightly. Orange Grove Baptist Church Choir, Unionville, will be the musical guests Monday evening, with Pastor G. Mack and the Divine Life Ministries Choir of Rapidan the Tuesday night musical guests.
AUG. 14
BLYTHE FAMILY AT SOLID ROCK
The Blythe Family will perform Aug. 14-18 at Solid Rock Full Gospel on Route 33 in Barboursville. Music will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 832-1800.
AUG. 18
MT. HOLY HOMECOMING
AND REVIVAL
Mount Holy Baptist Church is having its homecoming service Sunday, Aug. 18, at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. David Lee Sr. of Beulah Baptist Church, as the guest speaker. Lunch will be served following morning service. Revival services will follow Monday, Aug. 19, with the Rev. Shaw Henson, Tuesday, Aug. 20, with the Rev. Robertson and Wednesday, Aug. 21 with the Rev. Garry Brown. Services will be held at 7 p.m. each night. The church is located at 24035 Church Hill Rd., Culpeper.
Mt. Calvary homecoming
and revival
Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Nasons, will hold homecoming and revival services beginning Sunday, Aug. 18, with morning worship at 11:30 a.m. followed by the annual homecoming dinner. The guest preacher for the afternoon service at 3:00 p.m. will be the Rev. Walter Bryant accompanied by his choir and congregation from Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Orange. Revival services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, through Friday, Aug. 23, at 7:30 p.m. nightly. The schedule is as follows: Aug. 21, the Rev. James Louderback, Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Barboursville; Aug. 22, the Rev. Shantal Hopkins, Nazareth Baptist Church, Orange; and Aug. 23, the Rev. Ronald Johnson, Hopewell Baptist Church, Rapidan. Everyone is invited.
UNION BAPTIST HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Union Baptist Church will hold homecoming and revival services beginning Sunday, Aug. 18, at 2 p.m. with dinner following the morning worship service. Pastor Elder Ruben Lewis, of Galilee Baptist Church, his choir and congregation will be the guests at the afternoon service. Revival services will follow, Aug. 21-23 at 7 p.m., nightly with the following schedule: Monday, the Rev. Tyrone McCowin of Goochland; Tuesday, the Rev. Bruce Bowling, of Columbia Baptist, Columbia; the Rev. Otis Donaldson, of Mount Zion First African, Charlottesville. The church is located at 1546 Vawter Corner Road, Louisa.
AUG. 25
MT. PLEASANT HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church on Lahore Road will celebrate homecoming Sunday, Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. Pastor H.B. Arrington will deliver the 11 a.m. service and dinner will follow. The Rev. Willie Crenshaw and his church family from Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Nasons, will be the guests at the 3 p.m. service. Revival will begin Monday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 p.m. with the Rev. Derrick Mathis and church family from St. Stevens in Stevensburg, followed Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m. by the Rev. Ronald Johnson and his church family from Hopewell Baptist in Rapidan, and concluding Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 7:30 p.m., with the Rev. Frank Lewis and church family from Antioch Baptist Church in Madison.
SHILOH HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Shiloh Baptist Church in Stanardsville will hold its annual homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 25. The morning worship will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Harrison Williams and afternoon service will begin at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Herbert Cottom of Rising Zion Baptist Church in Culpeper officiating. Lunch will be served following the morning service. Revival will be held Monday-Friday at 7:15 p.m. with Bishop Frederick O. Jones, pastor of New Life Community Baptist Church in Gainesville.
AUG. 28
COMMUNITY SOUP NIGHT
Gordonsville United Methodist Church hosts a free community soup night the last Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 407 N. Main Street, Gordonsville. The next soup night will be Wednesday, Aug. 28.
AUG. 31
MT. PISGAH YARD SALE AND BAKE SALE
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, True Blue, will be having a yard sale and bake sale Saturday, Aug. 31, from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Spaces are available for a $10 donation. For information or a table, Diann Jackson at (540) 729-5719 or Lillian Burrell at (540) 229-9446).
SEPT. 7
OPC YARD SALE
Orange Presbyterian Church will hold a yard sale Saturday, Sept. 7, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church on Main Street in Orange. The sale will include plants, holiday items, gifts, crafts, toys and baked goods.
HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL AT MT. PISGAH, TANNERS
Homecoming and revival services at Mt Pisgah Baptist Church, Tanners, begin Sunday, Sept. 8. The guest preacher for the 3 p.m. service on Sunday is the Rev. Arnold McLaurin of Shammah Ministries, Washington, D.C. Lunch will be served before the evening service. Revival services are Monday through Friday, Sept. 9-13, beginning at 7:30 p.m., nightly. The Rev. Fred Sales of Macedonia Baptist Church, Colonial Beach, is the guest revival preacher. Various choirs sing nightly. The church is located at 217 Mt. Pisgah Church Drive, Tanners. Call 672-9065 for information.
OCT. 5
ANTIOCH BAPTIST HEALTH FAIR
Antioch Baptist Church will be having its Community Health Fair Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The theme for this event is "Every Kid Better." There will be health screenings, flu shots, a motivational speaker for youth, health presentations, information tables, an inflatable, food and more. Call Tammy at (540) 308-8699 if your organization would like to participate.