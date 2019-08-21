THROUGH AUG. 23
MT. CALVARY HOMECOMING
AND REVIVAL
Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Nasons, will hold revival services through Friday, Aug. 23, at 7:30 p.m. nightly. The schedule is as follows: Aug. 21, the Rev. James Louderback, Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Barboursville; Aug. 22, the Rev. Shantal Hopkins, Nazareth Baptist Church, Orange; and Aug. 23, the Rev. Ronald Johnson, Hopewell Baptist Church, Rapidan. Everyone is invited.
UNION BAPTIST HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Union Baptist Church will hold revival services through Friday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. nightly. The revival schedule is as follows: Aug. 21, the Rev. Tyrone McCowin of Goochland; Thursday Aug. 22, the Rev. Bruce Bowling, of Columbia Baptist, Columbia; Friday Aug. 23, the Rev. Otis Donaldson, of Mount Zion First African, Charlottesville. The church is located at 1546 Vawter Corner Road, Louisa.
AUG. 24
GUMC YARD SALE
Gordonsville United Methodist Church will hold a yard sale at its Main Street location Saturday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The yard sale will be held rain or shine. All proceeds benefit church building restoration projects.
COTLG FISH FRY
AND YARD SALE
Join Church Of The Living God for their annual fish fry and yard sale Saturday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 13268 James Madison Hwy., Orange. Contact minister Debra Yarde at (434) 305-9641 for more information.
AUG. 25
MT. PLEASANT HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church on Lahore Road will celebrate homecoming Sunday, Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. Pastor H.B. Arrington will deliver the 11 a.m. service and dinner will follow. The Rev. Willie Crenshaw and his church family from Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Nasons, will be the guests at the 3 p.m. service. Revival will begin Monday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 p.m. with the Rev. Derrick Mathis and church family from St. Stevens in Stevensburg, followed Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m. by the Rev. Ronald Johnson and his church family from Hopewell Baptist in Rapidan, and concluding Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 7:30 p.m., with the Rev. Frank Lewis and church family from Antioch Baptist Church in Madison.
BLUE RUN BAPTIST HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Blue Run Baptist Church, Barboursville, will celebrate homecoming and revival beginning Sunday, Aug. 25. The Rev. Walter Pleasants, his choir and congregation from Rising Sun Baptist Church, Mineral, will be the guests at the 3 p.m. Aug. 25 service. Monday, Aug. 26, the Rev. Charles Lewis and his church family from Cloverdale Baptist Church, Palmyra, will be the featured guests. Tuesday, Aug. 27, the Rev. Frank Lewis and his church family from Antioch Baptist Church, Madison, will lead the service and Wedesday, Aug. 28, Apostle William Nowell and his church family from New Covenant Pentecostal Church, Charlottesville, will be the featured guests. Revival service will begin at 7:30 p.m. each evening. All are invited.
BBC HOMECOMING
Bethel Baptist Church, of Madison Mills, will celebrate its annual homecoming service Sunday, Aug. 25. Pastor –elect the Rev. Willie Elder will preach the morning service which will begin at 11:30 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Carl M. Johnson, pastor of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Alexandria, will be the guest speaker for the 3 p.m. homecoming service. He will be accompanied by his choir, ushers and congregation. Lunch will be served after the morning service.
Zoar Baptist HOMECOMING
Zoar Baptist Church in Locust Grove will celebrate its homecoming Sunday, Aug. 25 with an 11 a.m. service, followed by lunch. At 2 p.m., the musical group New Journey will perform.
AUG. 28
COMMUNITY SOUP NIGHT
Gordonsville United Methodist Church hosts a free community soup night the last Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 407 N. Main Street, Gordonsville. The next soup night will be Wednesday, Aug. 28.
AUG. 31
MT. PISGAH YARD SALE
AND BAKE SALE
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, True Blue, will be having a yard sale and bake sale Saturday, Aug. 31, from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Spaces are available for a $10 donation. For information or a table, Diann Jackson at (540) 729-5719 or Lillian Burrell at (540) 229-9446.
SEPT. 1
LOCUST GROVE BAPTIST HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Locust Grove Baptist Church, Radiant, will be celebrating homecoming and revival starting Sunday, Sept. 1. The Rev. Shantel Hopkins and his congregation from Nazareth Baptist in Orange will be the guests at the 3 p.m. homecoming service. Revival begins Tuesday, Sept. 3 with the Rev. Gerry Brown and congregation from Pilgrim Baptist Church, Locust Grove. Wednesday, Sept. 4, the Rev. Herbert Johnson of Promised Land Baptist Church, Washington, will be the guest speaker and Thursday, Sept. 5, the Rev. Phylis Williams, Associate Minister of White Oak Run, Rapidan, will be the guest speaker.
CHESTNUT GROVE HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Barboursville, will be celebrating its homecoming and revival starting on Sunday, Sept. 1. The Rev. James Louderback will deliver the 11 a.m. morning message and the afternoon service will start at 2:30 p.m. with prayer and praise, followed by the guest preacher and revivalist the Rev. Dr. Herbert Dickerson from the Orange Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Durham, NC. The musical guest for Sunday afternoon will be Bro. James Shelton and the New Sensations, from Louisa. Revival services will begin Monday, Sept. 2 and continue through Friday, Sept. 6., at 7:30 p.m., nightly. Local choirs will render hymns of praise.
GRACE COMMUNITY BAPTIST PASTOR CELEBRATION
Sunday, Sept 1, Pastor Chris McGill Jr. and his wife, Denise, will celebrate seven years of service at Grace Baptist Community Church. The church invites everyone to join them in the celebration with an 11 a.m. service, followed by dinner. The church is located at 378 John Tucker Rd., Madison.
SEPT. 7
OPC YARD SALE
Orange Presbyterian Church will hold a massive yard sale Saturday, Sept. 7, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church on Main Street in Orange. The sale will include plants, holiday items, gifts, crafts, toys, baked goods and more. Proceeds benefit the Christian Emergency Council, Habitat for Humanity and Orange Presbyterian Weekday Preschool.
MAIN UNO BREAKFAST
Main Uno Baptist Church in Rochelle, will have a southern breakfast Saturday, Sept. 7, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Cost is $10.
SEPT. 8
MT. PISGAH HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Homecoming and revival services at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, Tanners, begin Sunday, Sept. 8. The guest preacher for the 3 p.m. service on Sunday is the Rev. Arnold McLaurin of Shammah Ministries, Washington, D.C. Lunch will be served before the evening service. Revival services are Monday through Friday, Sept. 9-13, beginning at 7:30 p.m., nightly. The Rev. Fred Sales of Macedonia Baptist Church, Colonial Beach, is the guest revival preacher. Various choirs sing nightly. The church is located at 217 Mt. Pisgah Church Drive, Tanners. Call 672-9065 for information.
SEPT. 21
GUMC BBQ DINNER
Gordonsville United Methodist Church will hold a chicken and pork barbecue dinner Saturday, Sept. 21, from 3 to 7 p.m. Eat-in or carry-out dinners are available for $12 (adults) or $7 (children) at the church picnic shelter on N. Faulconer Street, in Gordonsville.
SEPT. 22
GORDONSVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH HOMECOMING
Gordonsville United Methodist Church will celebrate homecoming Sunday, Sept. 22, with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and the worship service beginning at 11:15 a.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Denis Perry. A covered dish luncheon will take place in the fellowship hall immediately following the service. All are welcome.
SEPT. 28
MAIN UNO FLOWER MINISTRY SERVICE
The flower ministry of Main Uno Baptist Church will have a service on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. The Rev. Charles Lewis, pastor of Cloverdale Baptist Church in Bremo Bluff and his choir, will be the featured guests. The theme will be “The Fruits of the Spirit.”
OCT. 5
ANTIOCH BAPTIST HEALTH FAIR
Antioch Baptist Church will be having its Community Health Fair Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The theme for this event is “Every Kid Better.” There will be health screenings, flu shots, a motivational speaker for youth, health presentations, information tables, an inflatable, food and more. Call Tammy at (540) 308-8699 if your organization would like to participate.