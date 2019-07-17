July 18
Mt. Lebanon revival
Mount Lebanon Church of the Brethren will hold revival services July 18 – 20 at 7 p.m. nightly. Pastor Buster Payne will be the guest speaker. Homecoming will follow Sunday, July 21, beginning with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m., with worship service at 10 a.m. A covered dish meal will follow. Special music is planned during revival week. The church is located at 16216 Burnley Rd., Barboursville. Call 832-3975 for more information.
Through JULY 19
NAZARETH BAPTIST VBS
Nazareth Baptist Church will hold vacation Bible School Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. nightly. Classes will be available for all age groups and dinner will be served each evening. Mount Pleasant Baptist Church and Mount Calvary Baptist Church are partnering with Nazareth to host vacation Bible School. Nazareth Baptist is located on Church Street in Orange. All are invited.
Grace Baptist VBS
Grace Baptist Community Church will hold vacation Bible school beginning Monday, July 15, and continuing through Friday, July 19. VBS will be held nightly from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The church is located at 378 John Tucker Rd. Madison. For more information, contact pastor Chris McGill Jr., at (540) 841-2343 or church clerk Lillian Johnson at (540) 412-5741.
Main Uno VBS
Main Uno Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School, July 17 - 19, starting at 6 p.m. each night. All ages are invited to attend.
JULY 20
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY
The Community Bible Study Fellowship will meet Saturday, July 20, at 5 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritan building, located at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The discussion on “Spiritual warfare” will be continued. All are welcome.
JULY 21
MT. HOLY 153RD ANNIVERSARY
Mt. Holy Baptist Church at 24035 Church Hill Rd., Culpeper, will celebrate its 153rd anniversary Sunday, July 21, at 3 p.m. with guest speaker the Rev. Sanford Reaves of Mount Zion Baptist Church, Locust Grove. Lunch will be served following the morning service.
WILDON GROVE REVIVAL
Wildon Grove Baptist Church will hold revival services Sunday, July 21 through Wednesday, July 24. Pastor James Louderback and his choir from Chestnut Grove Baptist Church will be the guests Sunday afternoon, following the 11:30 a.m. service and lunch. Pastor Quenton Trice and his choir from Middle Oak Baptist Church will be the guests Monday, July 22. Pastor James Copeland and his choir from Union Baptist Church will be the guests Tuesday, July 23 and Minister Vernette Bolden and choir will be the guests Wednesday, July 24. Weeknight services begin with prayer and praise at 7:30 p.m., with revival services beginning at 7:45 p.m. Call (540) 229-5316 for more information.
July 26
Ice Cream in the Park
Abundant Life Christian Fellowship will hold a family-friendly "Ice Cream in the Park" event Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Taylor Park on Main Street in Orange. The event will feature free ice cream, hoverball, music, archery, puppet shows, children's events, evening speakers and more. For a schedule of events and more information, visit ALCF-Orange.com.
July 27
COTLG Bible Institute discussion
Church of the Living God will hold an overview of its Bible institute Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants are invited to attend and ask questions. The church is located at 13268 James Madison Hwy., Orange. Call Debra Yarde at (434) 305-9641 for more information.
July 28
Antioch Homecoming and Revival
Antioch Baptist Church in Madison will hold its annual homecoming and revival services Sunday, July 28 through Friday, Aug. 2. The Sunday service will begin at 11a.m. and lunch will be served following morning service. The afternoon service will begin at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Keith Sherard, Free Union Baptist Church, Culpeper, Virginia and his choir, congregation and ushers, as the special guests. Following the Sunday services, revival services will open nightly at 7 p.m. with prayer and praise and begin at 7:30 p.m. The schedule is as follows: Monday and Tuesday, the Rev. Fred Sales, Macedonia Baptist Church, Colonial Beach; Wednesday and Thursday: the Rev. Micah Jackson, the Seventh Street Memorial Baptist Church, Richmond; Friday, the Rev. Joshua Cole, Union Belle Baptist Church, Fredericksburg. Wednesday night is “youth night.” Choirs for the week will be: Monday, Beulah Baptist Church, Eggbornsville; Tuesday, Mt. Pisagh Baptist Church, Tanners; Wednesday, Ebenezer Baptist Church, Lignum; Thursday, Community Choir of Culpeper Baptist Church, Culpeper (under the direction of Craig Alexander Smith); and Friday, White Oak Baptist Church, Rapidan.
July 31
New Fellowship revival
New Fellowship Christian Center will hold revival services July 31 through Aug. 1 at 7:30 nightly. The guest preacher will be Pastor George Diaz from Massachusetts. Pastor Diaz also will be at the church Friday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for individual ministry. The church is located on Route 15 north of Orange. For information, call 672-5349 or (540) 407-4209.
AUG. 3
SUMMER BBQ AND BACKPACK GIVE-AWAY
House of God Tabernacle, at 109 N. Madison Road, Orange, will hold a summer barbecue and school backpack give-away Saturday, Aug. 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All are invited to enjoy an afternoon of faith, family, food and fun, with children attending receiving backpacks filled with school supplies.
Back-to-School Jamboree
New Fellowship Christian Center will host its 27th annual back-to-school jamboree Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Madison County Young Farmers Field from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Activities will include face painting, a moon bounce, games, door prizes, school supplies and D.A.R.E. representatives. Each school-age child will leave with a bag of school supplies. A hot dog and hamburger lunch will be served. Everything is free and open to the public.
Call (540) 718-6314 or 672-5349 for more information.
Aug. 4
New Hope Baptist Church (32250 Old Plank Road, Mine Run) will be hosting its annual homecoming celebration Sunday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m. Revival services will be held Aug. 5 - 9, at 7 p.m. nightly. For more information, call (540) 223-8935 or email info@newhopebapt.org.
THROUGH AUG. 7
“GIDDY UP JUNCTION” VBS
Grace Baptist Church at 18058 Constitution Highway, Orange, invites all local families to join them for “Giddy Up Junction,” a summer vacation Bible school program. The fun occurs on five Wednesdays, July 10, 17, 24, 31, and August 7, from 6 until 8:30 p.m. at the church. The program is for participants ages 4 through adults. Child care for younger children is available.
AUG. 14
Blythe Family
The Blythe Family will perform Aug. 14-18 at Solid Rock Full Gospel. Music will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 832-1800.