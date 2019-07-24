JULY 26
ICE CREAM IN THE PARK
Abundant Life Christian Fellowship will hold a family-friendly “Ice Cream in the Park” event Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Taylor Park on Madison Road in Orange. The event will feature free ice cream, hover ball archery, music, puppet shows, children’s events, evening speakers and more. The schedule is as follows: Free ice cream and hover ball archery Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; children’s good news club (ages 4-14) Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon; puppet shows Saturday at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m.; musical guests from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and guest speaker Pastor Sherman Moss at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit ALCF-ORANGE.com.
JULY 27
COTLG BIBLE INSTITUTE DISCUSSION
Church of the Living God will hold an overview of its Bible institute Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants are invited to attend and ask questions. The church is located at 13268 James Madison Hwy., Orange. Call Debra Yarde at (434) 305-9641 for more information.
JULY 28
ANTIOCH HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Antioch Baptist Church in Madison will hold its annual homecoming and revival services Sunday, July 28 through Friday, Aug. 2. The Sunday service will begin at 11a.m. and lunch will be served following morning service. The afternoon service will begin at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Keith Sherard, Free Union Baptist Church, Culpeper, Virginia and his choir, congregation and ushers, as the special guests. Following the Sunday services, revival services will open nightly at 7 p.m. with prayer and praise and begin at 7:30 p.m. The schedule is as follows: Monday and Tuesday, the Rev. Fred Sales, Macedonia Baptist Church, Colonial Beach; Wednesday and Thursday: the Rev. Micah Jackson, the Seventh Street Memorial Baptist Church, Richmond; Friday, the Rev. Joshua Cole, Union Belle Baptist Church, Fredericksburg. Wednesday night is “youth night.” Choirs for the week will be: Monday, Beulah Baptist Church, Eggbornsville; Tuesday, Mt. Pisagh Baptist Church, Tanners; Wednesday, Ebenezer Baptist Church, Lignum; Thursday, Community Choir of Culpeper Baptist Church, Culpeper (under the direction of Craig Alexander Smith); and Friday, White Oak Baptist Church, Rapidan.
July 31
NEW FELLOWSHIP REVIVAL
New Fellowship Christian Center will hold revival services July 31 through Aug. 1 at 7:30 nightly. The guest preacher will be Pastor George Diaz from Massachusetts. Pastor Diaz also will be at the church Friday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for individual ministry. The church is located on Route 15 north of Orange. For information, call 672-5349 or (540) 407-4209.
AUGUST 3
SUMMER BBQ AND BACKPACK GIVE-AWAY
House of God Tabernacle, at 109 N. Madison Road, Orange, will hold a summer barbecue and school backpack give-away Saturday, Aug. 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All are invited to enjoy an afternoon of faith, family, food and fun, with children attending receiving backpacks filled with school supplies.
BACK-TO-SCHOOL JAMBOREE
New Fellowship Christian Center will host its 27th annual back-to-school jamboree Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Madison County Young Farmers Field from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities will include face painting, a moon bounce, games, door prizes, school supplies and D.A.R.E. representatives. Each school-age child will leave with a bag of school supplies. A hot dog and hamburger lunch will be served. Everything is free and open to the public. Call (540) 718-6314 or 672-5349 for more information.
PEACH FESTIVAL
Westover United Methodist Church on Rt. 609, will be having its annual peach festival Saturday, Aug. 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come and enjoy the good food, the peachy desserts and live entertainment starting at 10 a.m. Breakfast will be served from 8 – 11 a.m. and will consist of pancakes with peach sauce, sausage gravy over biscuits, sausage, eggs, juice and coffee. The cost is $8. Children 10 and under eat for free. A plate of 2 crepes is $5. Lunch will begin at 11 a.m. and consist of a hotdog, chips, drink and dessert (peach cake, pie, cobbler with ice cream). Lunch costs $5. Additional menu items include pre-ordered peach cakes ($16 for a whole cake or $10 for half a cake), pie or cobbler ($8 each). Place orders by July 26 at (434) 985-2709 or (434) 985-2215. Additionally, peaches will be available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit Westover's building fund and the Greene Alliance of Church and Community Efforts, Inc.
AUGUST 4
NEW HOPE BAPTIST HOMECOMING
New Hope Baptist Church (32250 Old Plank Road, Mine Run) will be hosting its annual homecoming celebration Sunday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m. Revival services will be held Aug. 5 - 9, at 7 p.m. nightly. For more information, call (540) 223-8935 or email info@newhopebapt.org.
MT. ZION HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Mount Zion Baptist Church will hold homecoming and revival services beginning Sunday, Aug. 4, at 2:30 p.m., with dinner following the morning service. The Rev. Isaac Howard, of Marshall, will be the guest speaker Aug. 4. Revival services will be held Aug. 5-7 at 7:30 p.m., nightly. The schedule is as follows: Aug. 5, the Rev. Dwight Hargrove of Zion Hill Baptist Church, Spotsylvania; Aug. 6, the Rev. Shantel Hopkins of Nazareth Baptist Church, Orange; Aug. 7, the Rev. Gregory Mack of Mount Pisgah/Divine Life, True Blue. The church is located at 4288 Gov. Almond Rd., Locust Grove.
THROUGH AUGUST 7
“GIDDY UP JUNCTION” VBS
Grace Baptist Church at 18058 Constitution Highway, Orange, invites all local families to join them for “Giddy Up Junction,” a summer vacation Bible school program. The fun occurs on five Wednesdays, July 10, 17, 24, 31, and August 7, from 6 until 8:30 p.m. at the church. The program is for participants ages 4 through adults. Child care for younger children is available.
AUGUST 14
BYYTHE FAMILY AT SOLID ROCK
The Blythe Family will perform Aug. 14-18 at Solid Rock Full Gospel on Route 33 in Barboursville. Music will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 832-1800.