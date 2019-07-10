Through July 12
Calvary Baptist VBS
Vacation Bible school at Calvary Baptist Church (19076 Monrovia Road, Orange) will be held each evening beginning Sunday, July 7, through Friday, July 12. Each evening will begin with dinner at 5:30 p.m. followed by Bible lessons, music, crafts and games. There will be classes for children ages 3-18. Visit www.cbcorange.org for more information or to contact the church with any questions.
Through Aug. 7
“Giddy Up Junction” VBS
Grace Baptist Church at 18058 Constitution Highway, Orange, invites all local families to join us them for “Giddy Up Junction,” a summer vacation Bible school program. The fun occurs on five Wednesdays, July 10, 17, 24, 31, and August 7, from 6 until 8:30 p.m. at the church. The program is for participants ages 4 through adults. Child care for younger children is available.
JULY 13
WBRBA ANNUAL SESSION
Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association will hold its 130th annual session beginning Saturday, July 13, at 4 p.m. with a pre-opening celebration featuring speaker Bishop Herbert H. Jackson, worship leader the Rev. Charles W. Wormley and the Mount Zion Spotsylvania choir. The 130th session will continue July 16-19 at the WBRBA center, located at 15044 Ryland Chapel Road in Rixeyville. Sponsorships and advertisements are available for businesses and organizations. For more information, call or text 661-2013 or email nb_roberts@msn.com.
JULY 14
FAMILY AND FRIENDS DAY
Main Uno Baptist Church will have family and friends day Sunday, July 14, at 11 a.m. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Dr. Darryle Crump, pastor Emeritus of St. Mary’s Baptist Church in Washington, D.C.
CHESTNUT GROVE BAPTIST MEN AND WOMEN’S DAY ANNIVERSARY
Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Barboursville, will be celebrating men’s and women’s day Sunday, July 14. The Rev. Owen Johnson, pastor of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Dyke, will be the guest speaker for the 11 a.m. service. The afternoon service will begin at 2:30 p.m. with devotion and the preached word at 3 p.m. delivered by the Rev. Justin House, pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Chesterfield. He will be accompanied by his choir and congregation. Lunch will be served following the morning service.
Grace Homecoming
Calvary Baptist Church of Orange will be having its annual homecoming services on Sunday, July 14, beginning at 11 a.m. The Rev. Paige Bowman will be the guest speaker. Lunch will follow the morning service. A music service led by Zion Song will begin at 2 p.m. Visit www.cbcorange.org for more information or to contact the church with any questions.
JULY 15
NAZARETH BAPTIST VBS
Nazareth Baptist Church will hold vacation Bible School Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. nightly. Classes will be available for all age groups and dinner will be served each evening. Mount Pleasant Baptist Church and Mount Calvary Baptist Church are partnering with Nazareth to host vacation Bible School. Nazareth Baptist is located on Church Street in Orange. All are invited.
Grace Baptist VBS
Grace Baptist Community Church will hold vacation Bible school beginning Monday, July 15, and continuing through Friday, July 19. VBS will be held nightly from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The church is located at 378 John Tucker Rd. Madison. For more information, contact pastor Chris McGill Jr., at (540) 841-2343 or church clerk Lillian Johnson at (540) 412-5741.
July 17
Main Uno VBS
Main Uno Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School, July 17 - 19, starting at 6 p.m. each night. All ages are invited to attend.
July 18
Mt. Lebanon revival
Mount Lebanon Church of the Brethren will hold revival services July 18 – 20 at 7 p.m. nightly. Pastor Buster Payne will be the guest speaker. Homecoming will follow Sunday, July 21, beginning with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m., with worship service at 10 a.m. A covered dish meal will follow. Special music is planned during revival week. The church is located at 16216 Burnley Rd., Barboursville. Call 832-3975 for more information.
July 20
Community Bible Study
The Community Bible Study Fellowship will meet Saturday, July 20, at 5 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritan building, located at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The discussion on “Spiritual warfare” will be continued. All are welcome.
JULY 21
MT. HOLY 153rd ANNIVERSARY
Mt. Holy Baptist Church at 24035 Church Hill Rd., Culpeper, will celebrate its 153rd anniversary Sunday, July 21, at 3 p.m. Lunch will be served following the morning service.
July 27
COTLG Bible Institute discussion
Church of the Living God will hold an overview of its Bible institute Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants are invited to attend and ask questions. The church is located at 13268 James Madison Hwy., Orange. Call Debra Yarde at (434) 305-9641 for more information.
July 28
Antioch Homecoming and Revival
Antioch Baptist Church in Madison will hold its annual homecoming and revival services Sunday, July 28 through Friday, Aug. 2. The Sunday service will begin at 11a.m. and lunch will be served following morning service. The afternoon service will begin at 3p.m. with the Rev. Keith Sherard, Free Union Baptist Church, Culpeper, Virginia and his choir, congregation and ushers, as the special guests. Following the Sunday services, revival services will open nightly at 7 p.m. with prayer and praise and begin at 7:30 p.m. The schedule is as follows: Monday and Tuesday, the Rev. Fred Sales, Macedonia Baptist Church, Colonial Beach; Wednesday and Thursday: the Rev. Micah Jackson, the Seventh Street Memorial Baptist Church, Richmond; Friday, the Rev. Joshua Cole, Union Belle Baptist Church, Fredericksburg. Wednesday night is “youth night.” Choirs for the week will be:
Monday, Beulah Baptist Church, Eggbornsville; Tuesday, Mt. Pisagh Baptist Church, Tanners; Wednesday, Ebenezer Baptist Church, Lignum; Thursday, Community Choir of Culpeper Baptist Church, Culpeper (under the direction of Craig Alexander Smith); and Friday, White Oak Baptist Church, Rapidan.
August 3
Summer BBQ and Backpack Give-away
House of God Tabernacle, at 109 N. Madison Road, Orange, will hold a summer barbecue and school backpack give-away Saturday, Aug. 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All are invited to enjoy an afternoon of faith, family, food and fun, with children attending receiving backpacks filled with school supplies.