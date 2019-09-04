Through Sept. 6
CHESTNUT GROVE HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Barboursville, will be celebrating its revival through Friday, Sept. 6. Guest preacher and revivalist the Rev. Dr. Herbert Dickerson from the Orange Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Durham, N.C., will deliver the messages. Revival services begin Monday, Sept. 2 and continue through Friday, Sept. 6, at 7:30 p.m., nightly. Local choirs will render hymns of praise.
Sept. 7
MAIN UNO BREAKFAST
Main Uno Baptist Church in Rochelle, will have a southern breakfast Saturday, Sept. 7, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Cost is $10.
Sept. 8
MT. PISGAH (TANNERS) HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Homecoming and revival services at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, Tanners, begin Sunday, Sept. 8. The guest preacher for the 3 p.m. service on Sunday is the Rev. Arnold McLaurin of Shammah Ministries, Washington, D.C. Lunch will be served before the evening service. Revival services are Monday through Friday, Sept. 9-13, beginning at 7:30 p.m., nightly. The Rev. Fred Sales of Macedonia Baptist Church, Colonial Beach, is the guest revival preacher. Various choirs sing nightly. The church is located at 217 Mt. Pisgah Church Drive, Tanners. Call 672-9065 for information.
FINANCIAL PEACE UNIVERSITY
The Flock, at 625 Orange Rd., Madison, will host “Financial Peace University,” beginning Sunday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. The class will meet each Sunday evening for nine weeks. The program will follow Dave Ramsey’s method for bringing personal finances under control. Class materials cost $99, but $49 if purchased through the church. For more information or to register, email theflock@vabb.com.
MVCC ORANGE CAMPUS OPENING
Mountain View Community Church will be launching a new church campus in Orange on Sunday, Sept. 8, with services at 10 a.m. The Orange campus is located at 23540 Raccoon Ford Road. The sermon Sunday will be ”Parenting Through Proverbs—Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” Children’s programs are available for infants through fifth grade. For more information, call (540) 727-0297 or visit www.mountainviewcc.net.
MT. PISGAH (TRUE BLUE) HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, True Blue, will celebrate homecoming and revival beginning Sunday, Sept. 8. The 3 p.m. Sunday homecoming service will feature the Rev. David Cunningham from 1st Baptist Church in Colonial Beach, with his choir and congregation. Revival will be held Monday through Wednesday, at 7:30 p.m. each night with the Rev. Cunningham and different choirs making a “joyful noise” in the Lord.
Sept. 9
GUMC REVIVAL
Gordonsville United Methodist will hold revival service Sept. 9 - 11 at 7 p.m. nightly. The Raised to Life Band will provide music Sept. 9 - 10 and the Restoration Worship Band will provide music Sept. 11. The church is located at 407 North Main Street, Gordonsville.
Sept. 14
CAR SHOW AND GOSPEL MUSIC COOKOUT
Antioch Baptist Church, Madison, will hold a car, truck and bike show and gospel music cookout Saturday, Sept. 14, at 3 p.m. Admission is free. Special Richard Porter, member of National Capital Region Mustang Club, will be the special guest. The entry fee for cars, trucks and bikes is $15. for more information, contact Wayne Poindexter (540) 603-2343 or (540) 729-0901. For more information about the event, contact the Rev. Frank D. Lewis, Sr. 661-2071.
GOSPEL EXTRAVAGANZA BENEFIT
The Louisa Community Emergency Fund will host its third annual “Gospel Extravaganza” on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Louisa High School’s Alan Jackson Theatre. This year’s performers will include: The Shelton Brothers, Ann Quarles, Jamori Harris and his Amplified Youth Ministry group, Camden Harper, Byrd Grove Baptist choir, and Thomas Mason, who has performed all over the country including at the National Cathedral. Dinners, provided by Our Brothers Keeper, will be available for purchase during intermission. Event tickets are $10 for adults and free for children 12 and under. Contact Lin Kogle at (540) 894-0239 or Thomas Johnson at (540) 894-7644 for more information or to purchase tickets.
Sept. 15
COR ANNIVERSARY AND HOMECOMING
City of Refuge Bible Baptist Church will celebrate its 17th anniversary and homecoming Sunday, Sept. 15, at 3 p.m. The guest preacher for the afternoon service will be the Rev. Joseph Moore, of Shady Grove Baptist Church, accompanied by his choir and congregation. Dinner will be served.
Sept. 18
COR REVIVAL
City of Refuge Bible Baptist Church will hold revival services Wednesday, Sept. 18, through Friday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. each night. The Rev. Freddie Sales, of Macedonia Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. Various choirs will perform during revival and dinner will be served Friday evening after the service.
Sept. 21
GUMC BBQ DINNER
Gordonsville United Methodist Church will hold a chicken and pork barbecue dinner Saturday, Sept. 21, from 3 to 7 p.m. Eat-in or carry-out dinners are available for $12 (adults) or $7 (children) at the church picnic shelter on N. Faulconer Street, in Gordonsville. The menu includes chicken or pork barbecue, hamburgers or hot dogs and two sides of: green beans, macaroni salad, cole slaw and potato salad.
Sept. 22
GUMC HOMECOMING
Gordonsville United Methodist Church will celebrate homecoming Sunday, Sept. 22, with the worship service beginning at 11:15 a.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Denis Perry. A covered dish luncheon will take place in the fellowship hall immediately following the service. All are welcome.
BRBC PASTOR’S ANNIVERSARY
Blue Run Baptist Church, Barboursville, will celebrate Pastor Robert Anthony’s first anniversary Sunday, Sept. 22, at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Darnell Lundy, pastor of Main Uno Baptist Church, Rochelle, along with his choir, ushers and congregation. Lunch will be served and all are invited.
Sept. 28
MAIN UNO FLOWER MINISTRY SERVICE
The flower ministry of Main Uno Baptist Church will have a service on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. The Rev. Charles Lewis, pastor of Cloverdale Baptist Church in Bremo Bluff, and his choir will be the featured guests. The theme will be “The Fruits of the Spirit.”
Oct. 5
ANTIOCH BAPTIST HEALTH FAIR
Antioch Baptist Church will be having its Community Health Fair Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The theme for this event is “Every Kid Better.” There will be health screenings, flu shots, a motivational speaker for youth, health presentations, information tables, an inflatable, food and more. Call Tammy at (540) 308-8699 if your organization would like to participate.
Oct. 6
UNION BAPTIST HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Union Baptist Church in Gordonsville will hold homecoming and revival services beginning Sunday, Oct. 6. Pastor Faith Jones, of Union Branch Baptist Church in Arvonia, her choir and congregation, will be the guests for the 3 p.m. homecoming service. Lunch will be served following the morning service. Revival will follow Monday through Wednesday with devotion beginning at 7 p.m. and worship starting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, Pastor Frank Lewis and his Antioch Baptist Church family from Madison will be the featured guests. Tuesday, Oct. 8, Pastor James H. Louderback Jr. and his church family from Chestnut Grove Baptist in Barboursville will lead the service. Wednesday, Oct. 9, Pastor Ronald Johnson and his church family from Hopewell Baptist in Rapidan will be the featured guests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.