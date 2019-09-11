SEPT. 14
CAR SHOW AND GOSPEL MUSIC COOKOUT
Antioch Baptist Church, Madison, will hold a car, truck and bike show and gospel music cookout Saturday, Sept. 14, at 3 p.m. Admission is free. Special Richard Porter, member of National Capital Region Mustang Club, will be the special guest. The entry fee for cars, trucks and bikes is $15. for more information, contact Wayne Poindexter (540) 603-2343 or (540) 729-0901. For more information about the event, contact the Rev. Frank D. Lewis, Sr. 661-2071.
GOSPEL EXTRAVAGANZA BENEFIT
The Louisa Community Emergency Fund will host its third annual “Gospel Extravaganza” on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Louisa High School’s Alan Jackson Theatre. This year’s performers will include: The Shelton Brothers, Ann Quarles, Jamori Harris and his Amplified Youth Ministry group, Camden Harper, Byrd Grove Baptist choir, and Thomas Mason, who has performed all over the country including at the National Cathedral. Dinners, provided by Our Brothers Keeper, will be available for purchase during intermission. Event tickets are $10 for adults and free for children 12 and under. Contact Lin Kogle at (540) 894-0239 or Thomas Johnson at (540) 894-7644 for more information or to purchase tickets.
MITCHELLS STEAK DINNER
Mitchells Presbyterian Church will hold its annual fall steak dinner on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. The cost for adults is $12 and children 6-12 eat for $5. Children under 6 eat for free. Proceeds will benefit the Christ-Center Addiction Restoration Services. For more information and carry-outs, call 825-1079.
SEPT. 15
COR ANNIVERSARY AND HOMECOMING
City of Refuge Bible Baptist Church will celebrate its 17th anniversary and homecoming Sunday, Sept. 15, at 3 p.m. The guest preacher for the afternoon service will be the Rev. Joseph Moore, of Shady Grove Baptist Church, accompanied by his choir and congregation. Dinner will be served.
MOUNTAIN VIEW CHURCH ORANGE CAMPUS
Mountain View Community Church has launched a new church campus in Orange. The sermon topic for Sunday, Sept. 15, will be, “Parenting Through Proverbs - The Discipline Years.” Worship begins at 10 a.m. and children’s programs are available for infants through fifth grade. The campus is located at 23540 Raccoon Ford Road. Call (540) 727-0297 or visit www.mountainviewcc.net for more information.
SEPT. 18
COR REVIVAL
City of Refuge Bible Baptist Church will hold revival services Wednesday, Sept. 18, through Friday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. each night. The Rev. Freddie Sales, of Macedonia Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. Various choirs will perform during revival and dinner will be served Friday evening after the service.
SEPT. 21
GUMC BBQ DINNER
Gordonsville United Methodist Church will hold a chicken and pork barbecue dinner Saturday, Sept. 21, from 3 to 7 p.m. Eat-in or carry-out dinners are available for $12 (adults) or $7 (children) at the church picnic shelter on N. Faulconer Street, in Gordonsville. The menu includes chicken or pork barbecue, hamburgers or hot dogs and two sides of: green beans, macaroni salad, cole slaw and potato salad.
COMMUNITY BIBLE FELLOWSHIP
The Community Bible Study Fellowship will meet Saturday, Sept. 21, at 5 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritan building, located at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The Rev. Darryle Crump will lead the discussion on “Spiritual Warfare (Part III).” All are welcome.
LGBC GOSPEL FEST
Locust Grove Baptist Church, Radiant, will have its annual gospel fest Saturday, Sept. 21, at 1 p.m. Join the church for music, food and fun, rain or shine.
SEPT. 22
GUMC HOMECOMING
Gordonsville United Methodist Church will celebrate homecoming Sunday, Sept. 22, with the worship service beginning at 11:15 a.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Denis Perry. A covered dish luncheon will take place in the fellowship hall immediately following the service. All are welcome.
BRBC PASTOR’S ANNIVERSARY
Blue Run Baptist Church, Barboursville, will celebrate Pastor Robert Anthony’s first anniversary Sunday, Sept. 22, at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Darnell Lundy, pastor of Main Uno Baptist Church, Rochelle, along with his choir, ushers and congregation. Lunch will be served and all are invited.
BETHEL UMC HOMECOMING
Bethel United Methodist Church in Rochelle will hold its homecoming service Sunday, Sept. 22, at 11 a.m. Pastor Roger Powell will be the guest speaker and special music will be provided. Lunch will follow in the church pavilion.
SEPT. 28
MAIN UNO FLOWER MINISTRY SERVICE
The flower ministry of Main Uno Baptist Church will have a service on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. The Rev. Charles Lewis, pastor of Cloverdale Baptist Church in Bremo Bluff, and his choir will be the featured guests. The theme will be “The Fruits of the Spirit.”
OCT. 5
ANTIOCH BAPTIST HEALTH FAIR
Antioch Baptist Church will be having its Community Health Fair Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The theme for this event is “Every Kid Better.” There will be health screenings, flu shots, a motivational speaker for youth, health presentations, information tables, an inflatable, food and more. Call Tammy at (540) 308-8699 if your organization would like to participate.
LITTLE ZION FLOWER CLUB MINISTRY
The Little Zion Baptist Church flower club ministry will be sponsoring a state pageant Saturday, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m. Music will be provided by Chris Walker and Erica Nixon. Everyone is invited.
OCT. 6
UNION BAPTIST HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Union Baptist Church in Gordonsville will hold homecoming and revival services beginning Sunday, Oct. 6. Pastor Faith Jones, of Union Branch Baptist Church in Arvonia, her choir and congregation, will be the guests for the 3 p.m. homecoming service. Lunch will be served following the morning service. Revival will follow Monday through Wednesday with devotion beginning at 7 p.m. and worship starting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, Pastor Frank Lewis and his Antioch Baptist Church family from Madison will be the featured guests. Tuesday, Oct. 8, Pastor James H. Louderback Jr. and his church family from Chestnut Grove Baptist in Barboursville will lead the service. Wednesday, Oct. 9, Pastor Ronald Johnson and his church family from Hopewell Baptist in Rapidan will be the featured guests.
NORTH PAMUNKEY HOMECOMING
North Pamunkey Baptist Church will celebrate homecoming on
Sunday, Oct. 6, with the worship service beginning at 11a.m. Special music will be performed by the Freedom Worship Band. A covered dish luncheon will take place in the fellowship hall immediately following the service.
OCT. 19
NORTH PAMUNKEY BC YARD SALE
North Pamunkey Baptist Church is having a huge yard sale Saturday, Oct. 19, to raise money for their Blessed Assurance preschool program. The sale will include: tools, mowers, furniture, yard tools, household goods, jewelry, toys, knickknacks, books, pictures and much more. They will have grilled hotdogs/chips and drinks available for purchase. The sale will be held (rain or shine) from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 15109 Pamunkey Lane, Orange.
