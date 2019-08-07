THROUGH AUG. 31
MONROE EXHIBIT IN ORANGE
The James Madison Museum will host “Your Obedient Servant: James Monroe’s 1819 Presidential Tour of the Southern States,” a traveling exhibit commemorating the bicentennial of a historic presidential tour, during the month of August. The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage is located at 129 Caroline St., Orange. It is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 672-1776 or visit www.thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.
BROWN BAG BREAKFAST BUSINESS SEMINARS
The Small Business Administration and Small Business Development Center at Culpeper announce a series of brown-bag-breakfast seminars at the Culpeper County Library. These seminars will provide avenues of discussion to include ways to finance, manage, grow and nurture and locate the resources to plan your business strategy. Light morning refreshments will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their brown-bag-breakfasts along with their hunger for business savvy topics to these events. No registration is required. The events will take place Thursdays Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7, and Dec. 5 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. in Culpeper County Library’s Meeting Room at 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper.
AUG. 9
CENTENNIAL CONCERT SERIES
The Dolley Madison Garden Club summer concert series returns to Taylor Park Friday, Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. with DJ Nate Clancy cuing up beach music for a fun evening of “throw-back” tunes. Taylor Park is located on Main Street in Orange. The concert will be held rain or shine and those who attend are encouraged to bring a chair.
LIBRARY MAKER SERIES
Orange County Libraries’ new maker program will be wax watercolor resist art. Participants will craft a watercolor picture over one of four pre-printed, wax-resistant designs. Preregistration is required and is limited to 20 participants at each location. The Orange Library program will be Friday, Aug. 9, from 3:30 – 5 p.m. Call 672-3811. Wilderness Library will hold its program Thursday, Aug. 15 from 10:30 a.m – 12 noon. Call 854-5310. The Gordonsville program will be Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon. Call 832-0712.
AUG. 10
PARANORMAL INVESTIGATION AT THE EXCHANGE HOTEL
On August 10, join Transcend Paranormal and RTL Paranormal on an investigation of the Exchange Hotel in Gordonsville—the 15th most-haunted location in the United States and the second-most haunted location in Virginia. Allen Marston will be the special guest. All levels of ghost hunters are welcome. Reservations are required. Tickets may be purchased at TranscendParanormal.com.
SEASONAL FOREST STROLL AT MONTPELIER
Join Master Naturalists and Montpelier’s curator of horticulture for a seasonal forest stroll through the historic Landmark and Demonstration Forests Saturday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn about the dynamic history of the forests, including use, preservation and management over the last two centuries. Discover how the land is cared for today. This family-friendly two-hour walk is best suited for those comfortable with light hiking. Cost is $10 per person and begins at the visitor center. For more information or to register, visit www.montpelier.org/events. In case of inclement weather, call 672-2728, ext. 141 or 252.
TRI-COUNTY RALLY FOR AMY LAUFER
The Democratic committees of Orange, Culpeper and Spotsylvania counties, in conjunction with the Lake of the Woods Democratic Club, will host a rally in support of Amy Laufer for Virginia State Senate on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 2-4 p.m. at the Lake of the Woods Community Center, Marion Pronk Hall. Admission is $25 (at the door) to benefit the Laufer campaign. Refreshments will be available. Orange County Democrats are requested to bring your friends and finger food. Laufer will be introduced by Virginia’s 7th District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger.
LIVING HISTORY WEEKEND
Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield presents the Cedar Mountain 157th anniversary living history weekend Aug. 10 – 11. Activities Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. are free and open to all ages. Visitors will be able to choose from a variety of immersive activities designed to share the stories of Civil War soldiers and civilians before, during and after the battle. An evening torchlight tour at 8 p.m. explores battlefield happenings. The cost for adults is $5 and students can participate for free. Funds support battlefield preservation efforts. The battlefield is located at 9465 General Winder Rd. in Culpeper County. Parking will be available at the George Washington Carver School, on Route 15, just south of the battlefield. A shuttle bus will run from the school to the battlefield every 15 minutes. For more information, visit friendsofcedarmountain.org.
“THEIR SACRIFICE: OUR FREEDOM”
In partnership with the Friends of Cedar Mountain living history weekend, the Carver 4-County Museum will present a special exhibition titled, “Their Sacrifice: Our Freedom,” featuring locally born African-American Civil War soldiers who fought for the Union. The exhibit will run Aug. 10 – 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the Carver Center on Route 15 between Orange and Culpeper. The event is free and open to the public. Contact Hortense Hinton of the George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association at (540) 308-5014 or visit www.gwcrhsaa.org for more information.
TRIAD VIN ETCHING EVENT
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office TRIAD will be partnering with the Virginia State Police HEAT Unit for a VIN etching event Saturday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Orange Volunteer Fire Company on Caroline Street in Orange. Citizens can have the VIN number of their vehicle etched into the glass on several locations to deter auto theft. This is a free service provided by the Virginia State Police. In addition, Information on services that are available to local senior citizens will be on display from different community providers as well as a bake sale to help fund lifesaving projects. For more information, contact Orange County TRIAD at 672-1536 or Rkesner@Orangecountyva.gov.
CONTEMPORARY CLASSICS BOOK CLUB
Books Bound2plz is forming a book club for those who want to read and discuss contemporary classics. The first meeting will be Saturday, Aug. 10 at 4 p.m. and participants will discuss favorite titles and authors. Call 672-4000 for more information.
AUG. 11
MONROE AND MADISON DISCUSSION
On Sunday, Aug. 11, the James Madison Museum will host a presentation entitled “A Friendship That Helped Forge a Nation: Madison and Monroe” by Jarod Kearney, curator of the James Madison Museum and Memorial Library, beginning at 3 p.m. Admission is $5 for the general public and free for museum members. For more information, call 672-1776.
AUG. 13
FREE BACK PAIN SEMINAR
The Powell Wellness Center will host a free “health matters” program on treating and preventing lower back pain on Tuesday, Aug. 13. The program will be presented by Chris Gettle, physical therapist at Culpeper Medical Center Rehabilitation and will take place at noon in the conference room at Powell Wellness Center, 1005 Golf Drive, Culpeper. For more information, contact Patrice Barklund, PWC fitness manager at (540) 445-5395 or pbarklund@culpeperwellness.org.
AUG. 14
SIERRA CLUB SPEAKER AT LOW DEMS
Bob Shippee, legislative committee chair of the Virginia Chapter of The Sierra Club, will speak to the Lake of the Woods Democratic Club Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the LOW Community Center at Sweetbriar Park. Shippee will discuss the important environmental issues facing the General Assembly in 2020. Everyone, regardless of political affiliation, is welcome to attend.
YOUNG AT HEART
Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Aug. 14, rom 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritan building at the intersection of Rt. 20 and 522. The club is open to senior adults and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. For information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
AUG. 15
YOUTH ORCHESTRA ALIVE! LESSONS
Youth Orchestra Alive! will launch classes beginning Aug. 15, from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. at The Music Room, 135 East Main St., Orange. Youth Orchestra Alive! Is a new 501(c)3 organization that reaches into rural counties of Virginia to provide instruction in the orchestral string instruments: violin, viola, cello and string bass Instruction is targeted for fifth- and sixth-grade age students. For more information, call (540) 717-9349, email info@youthorchestraalive.org or stop by the meeting to talk in person.
AUG. 17
BELMONT HORSE SHOW
The 79th annual Belmont Horse Show will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, beginning at 9 a.m. at 17301 Monrovia Road, Orange. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Food will be available for purchase. The event is sponsored by the Belmont Club of Women and the Belmont Ruritan Club. For more information, call (571) 442-0655 or 854-5355 or email Belmonthorseshow@gmail.com.
The Orange County Department of Social Services’ VIEW/Adult Education Center will offer a nurse aide class starting Aug. 20, and continuing through Sept. 19. For more information, contact Bernice Washington at 672-1155 ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
AUG. 23
VCE TREE AND SHRUB ID SERIES
Virginia Cooperative Extension will be hosting a tree and shrub identification series starting Aug. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon at James Madison’s Montpelier. The series will continue Fridays, Aug. 30, Sept. 6, and Sept. 13. Registration is required. For more information and to register), contact the Culpeper Extension Office at (540) 727-3435 or heather18@vt.edu.
AUG. 25
OCEF CELEBRATION OF EDUCATION
The Orange County Education Foundation will honor longtime music teacher Judy Peterson with its lifetime contribution award at its fundraising celebration of education Sunday, Aug. 25 at The Pavillion at Lakeland Farm. The event is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. The cost is $35 per person. RSVP at 661-4550 or at treasurer@ocedfoundationva.org by Aug. 16. The foundation supports scholarship and advancement for teachers in all Orange County Schools. For more information, visitwww.ocedfoundationva.org.
FREE HUNTER EDUCATION CLASS
A free hunter education class will be held Sunday, Aug. 25, from 12 to 6 p.m. in the Orange community meeting room on Warren Street in Orange. Students must complete several hours of self-study prior to the class to be sure of passing the test and receiving a certification card. The self study options can be found on the DGIF website at: www.dgif.virginia.gov/hunting/education/, or by contacting the regional office at (540) 248-9360. A free copy of the book "Today's Hunter" is also available at the Orange County Parks and Recreation office. This course is open to anyone, however, youths 12 and under can only attend if they are accompanied by an adult. There are a limited number of seats and preregistration is required. To register, visit www.register-ed.com/programs/virginia/60-virginia-basic-hunter-education-course/page:3 or call (888) 516-0844. If you have any questions, contact Mark Frazier at 661-3489, after 5 p.m.
AUG. 28
RRRC MEETING
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. in the commission offices at 420 Southridge Parkway, Suite 106, in Culpeper.
AUG. 31
INSECT FRIENDS AND FOES
James Madison’s Montpelier will host a nature exploration program titled “Insect Friends and Foes, Saturday, Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to noon. Join this family-friendly small group experience through gardens, fields and forest to discover Montpelier’s buzzing bugs, winged wonders and creepy crawlers. Learn the difference between insects and bugs, butterflies and moths, and those that are helpful or harmful. The walk may involve some moderate hills and is suitable for elementary-age children and those older. Cost is $10 per person and begins at the visitor center. For more information or to register, visit www.montpelier.org/events. In case of inclement weather, call 672-2728, ext. 141 or 252.
SEPT. 7
44th ANNUAL ORANGE STREET FESTIVAL
The Orange County Chamber of Commerce will host its 44th annual Orange Street Festival Saturday, Sept. 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street in Orange. More than 200 vendors are expected. The event will feature live music, a kids zone and a beer and wine garden. For more information visit www.orangevachamber.com/streetfestival.
MRVFC $5,000 RAFFLE DINNER
Tickets are now on sale for the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company $5,000 raffle dinner. The dinner is Saturday, Sept. 7. Tickets are $100 per couple and include dinner, one chance to win $5,000 and five chances to win $100. Dinner will be steamship round of beef, chicken in a mushroom cream sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, salad, dessert and an open bar for beverages. Cocktails start at 6 p.m., dinner is at 7 p.m. and the drawing is at approximately 8:30 p.m. You need not be present to win. For more information or tickets, please contact the fire company chief at (703) 859-3483.
SEPT. 14
CONSTITUTION DAY AT MONTPELIER
Enjoy a free, family-friendly day celebrating the anniversary of the U.S. Constitution at Montpelier Saturday, Sept. 14. Begin the day with an interpreter-led “We the People” trail walk on the 3.5-mile Montpelier Loop Trail at 9 a.m. A second walk will be offered at 1 p.m. Admission to the house is from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and hands-on history activities and colonial games around the grounds will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mr. Madison will be at home and receiving guests. Enjoy a variety of walking tours: “Montpelier’s Enslaved Community,” “Archaeology,” and “Garden and Grounds.” The lab and active dig sites will be open. Pack a lunch or picnic or enjoy a picnic buffet n the Exchange Café. Listen to live music while you eat; adults can also enjoy a cold craft beer for $5/glass.
SEPT. 15
FREE CLINIC GOLF BENEFIT
The 17th annual Tony Fogliani Memorial Golf Tournament benefitting the Orange County Free Clinic will be held Sunday, Sept. 15, at 1 p.m. at Meadows Farms Golf Course in Locust Grove. Early registration is $75 per player and $300 per team. The tournament will be a captain’s choice, shotgun start format. For sponsorship or registration information, call 672-3530 or visit www.orangecountyfreeclinic.org.
CONSTITUTION 101: A MORE PERFECT UNION
Join Montpelier at the Robert H. Smith Center for the Constitution Sunday, Sept. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. for a back-to-basics look at America’s defining contract. As we explore the text, we will consider both the complexity and simplicity of the world’s oldest written Constitution. Attendees will gain a better appreciation of how Madison’s ideas, conceived at Montpelier, are the foundation for Americans, and indeed billions of people around the world, aspiring to build a more perfect union. The event is free for members, but a $50 registration fee for the general public (which includes a complimentary Montpelier membership that will begin immediately upon registration). Registration is required at www.montpelier.org/events/constitution-101.
SEPT. 16
FREE MEDICARE SEMINAR
A free “Medicare 101” seminar will be held Monday, Sept. 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Grace Health and Rehab at 355 William Mills Dr., Stanardsville. Refreshments provided. R.S.V.P. to Michelle Pitts at (434) 985-4434.
SEPT. 20
GCC FOUNDATION GOLF TOURNAMENT
The Germanna Community College Educational Foundation will host a benefit golf tournament Friday, Sept. 20 at Meadows Farms Golf Course in Locust Grove. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. for an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Sponsorships are available. The cost is $125 per golfer. To pay online, visit www.germanna.edu/donate/. The foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports the college through scholarships, new program development, equipment and facilities.
SEPT. 21
CONSERVATION CELEBRATION WITH FIREWORKS
Join Montpelier in celebrating more than 1,900 acres of historical lands permanently set aside for all to enjoy–an achievement that will protect agricultural resources, forest resources, scenic open spaces, historic landscapes and views, and wildlife habitat. This free, fun, family-friendly event begins at 6 p.m. with a twilight trail hike in the Landmark Forest. Food from the Barbeque Exchange, wine from Barboursville Vineyards, and Virginia craft beers will be available for purchase. Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show on James Madison’s front lawn at 8 p.m. Bring your walking shoes, a picnic, blankets, and chairs. The event is free. Registration is not required. No outside alcohol allowed. No pets allowed.
MCHS CLASS OF 1969
The Madison County High School Class of 1969 will gather Saturday, 21, for a fall picnic. The picnic will begin at 3 p.m. at the duck farm near Hebron Lutheran Church. Fried chicken and iced tea will be provided. Please bring a favorite dish to share and a lawn chair. Those who didn’t attend the 50th reunion are encouraged to attend the picnic.
OCHS CLASS OF 1979 REUNION
The Orange County High School Class of 1979 will hold its 40-year reunion Saturday, Sept. 21, from 5 – 11 p.m. at the American Legion Hall on Newton Street in Orange. Dress Casual for a potluck dinner and BYOB. We hope to see you there and at the Hornets’ varsity football game Friday, Sept. 20, against Courtland High School.
SEPT. 26
BASEBALL GAME
Thursday, Sept. 26, Locust Grove AARP Chapter 5239 will sponsor a trip to Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., for a Washington Nationals-Philadelphia Phillies baseball game. Seats are $75 and located in the lower field with elevator access. The trip will depart Lake of the Woods at 1 p.m. and stop at the Fredericksburg commuter lot at 1:20 p.m. For reservations, contact Dave at (571) 334-4913, krausman369@gmail.com or Nick at (540) 972-0350, email jnduy@comcast.net.
LIGHT UP THE NIGHT
Grace Health and Rehab of Greene County will hold a “Light Up the Night” memorial program honoring loved ones who have died. The event will feature live music, refreshments and paper lantern decorating. As the sun sets, participants will send their “lights of love” into the sky honoring those who have gone on before. The event will be held Thursday, Sept. 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. R.S.V.P. by Sept. 2 to Michelle Pitts at (434) 985-4434.
SEPT. 28
OCHS CLASS OF 1974 REUNION
A reunion of the Orange County High School Class of 1974 is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, at 4 p.m. at Veteran’s Park near the Orange American Legion Hall. For more information, email OrangeCountyHigh1974@gmail.com.
CARVER ALUMNI HOMECOMING
The George Washing Carver High School Alumni Association will hold its annual homecoming event Saturday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Route 15 school. At 1 p.m., the association will unveil its new exhibit, “Athlos,” (the Greek word for athletics), featuring highlights from the 20-year history of Carver football, baseball, basketball and track, including coaches, cheerleading and the marching band. The event will feature food vendors, music, a vintage car show and more. The event is free and open to the public. Contact Hortense Hinton of the George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association at (540) 308-5014 or visit www.gwcrhsaa.org for more information.
OCT. 4
BINGO BACK AT MINE RUN
Bingo is back! Beginning Friday, Oct. 4, the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company will be hosting bingo on the first and third Fridays. Doors open at 5 p.m., early birds are at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo starts at 7 p.m. A regular admission pack is $20 and includes 19 games. Paper for an additional five games is sold separately for $1 each, including the jackpot. Food will be available for sale. Come see old friends, make new ones and help raise money for the fire company. For more information or questions, please contact the fire company chief at (703) 859-3483.
KIDS ART CONTESTS
Artists between the ages of 7 and 12 are invited to participate in a juried art show titled “My Summer in Gordonsville.” Gordonsville businesses are sponsoring a contest for 25 budding artists to submit any medium of work illustrating what their favorite activity in and around Gordonsville is during the summer. Free entry forms and supplies are available at Annie Gould Gallery at 109 South Main St., Monday, July 29 through Wednesday, July 31, between 1 and 4 p.m. Supplies are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Finished works of collage, pencil, watercolor, pen and ink, etc… are due by Aug. 5. Prizes, donated by Cavallo Gallery, Gordonsville Antiques and Barbecue Exchange will go to the top four finishers. The final exhibit will be displayed throughout August in the front part of the new post office building on Main Street in Gordonsville. For more information, contact Annie Gould Gallery at 832-6352 or Cavallo Gallery at 832-3701.
KIDS FREE THIS SUMMER AT MONTPELIER
James Madison’s Montpelier will be offering free tours this summer to all kids ages 14 and under through August 30. Children must be accompanied by a paying adult. Vsit www.montpelier.org or call 672-2728 x 141.
OCT. 19
JMM APPRAISAL FAIR
The James Madison Museum will hold its annual appraisal fair Saturday, Oct.19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is patterned after “Antiques Roadshow” and participants are invited to bring treasures for a professional oral appraisal. The cost of appraisal is $20 per item or three items for $50. The museum is located at 129 Caroline St. in Orange. For more information, call 672-1776.
OCT. 26
AARP FALL FOLIAGE TOUR
AARP Chapter 5239 will sponsor a fall foliage vintage train ride through Maryland’s scenic country side Saturday, Oct. 26. The price is $85 per person and includes lunch. For more information, call 972-4651 or email wisecruiser@hotmail.com.
OCHS CLASS OF 1984 REUNION
The Orange County High School Class of 1984 will hold its 35th reunion Friday, Nov. 1. Those in the classes of 1981 – 1987 are also welcome to attend. Contact Leslie Garrison Figgins at 832-2459 or Kevin Powell at (540 259-1388 for more information.
DEC. 4
AARP HOLIDAY NYC TRIP
AARP Chapter 5239 will offer a holiday trip to New York City from Wednesday, Dec. 4 to Friday, Dec. 6. The price is $579 per person including: two nights lodging (rooms are double-occupancy); two dinners, including one at a Brazilian steakhouse; a tour of the 9/11 museum, memorial and the top of One World Observatory; “The Ride,” an interactive tour of midtown; and free time to shop and sightsee. For more information, call 972-4651 or email wisecruiser@hotmail.com.
NOTICES
SHIRTS FOR SUPPLIES DRIVE
The Avis Beasley Community Outreach Group is selling T-shirts to support its annual “Shirts for Supplies” school supply drive. The drive ends July 31. To purchase a shirt, visit: www.bonfire.com/shirts-for-supplies or visit the group’s Facebook page or website at www.avisbcommunityoutreach.com.
MYSTERIES OF MONTPELIER
In July, Montpelier will open a new exhibit in the visitor center titled “Mysteries of Montpelier.” This exhibit will put visitors into the shoes of museum curators. Showcasing artifacts that have been found across Montpelier’s 2,650 acres, the exhibit will answer questions of the past and tell the stories of who lived at Montpelier, what they ate, how they dressed, and more. This exhibit will show how Montpelier has changed throughout time with a wide range of artifacts, including Native American spear points, Dolley Madison’s slippers, a bayonet from the gun of a Confederate soldier and bowling pins from the duPont bowling alley, among other items. For more information, visit /www.montpelier.org.
PICKLEBALL AND PING PONG
Learn to play pickleball—the latest fitness craze that mixes tennis, ping pong and badminton—Sundays and Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. at Shenandoah Crossing, or Wednesdays at Trevilians Elementary School from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Participation is free, but preregistration is required. Call Annette Hayes at (434) 960-5860. Adults are invited to play ping pong Saturdays from 5 to 7 p.m. for free at Shenandoah Crossing near Gordonsville. Registration is required. Call Annette Hayes at (434) 960-5860.
VETERAN SUPPORT
Veteran Administration representatives are available to speak with veterans the fourth Tuesday of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 210 E. Stevens St. in Culpeper. Walk-ins welcome and appointments are available. For more information, call Kim Hernandez at (540) 273-4733, or call Aging Together at (540) 321-3075 to receive an informational packet on aid and attendance.
LIVING WATER CLINIC
Living Water Community Clinic provides free medical, counseling and spiritual care to eligible patients Thursday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. The clinic is located at 32345 Constitution Hwy, Suite H, Locust Grove, in Locust Grove Town Center. For more information or to request an appointment, call 854-5922.
AL-ANON MEETINGS
For those concerned about a loved one’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. The group provides support for family and friends of alcoholics and meets each Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church, located on the corner of Main and Caroline streets. For more information, call 672-5696.
VOLUNTEER DRIVERS NEEDED
Aging Together is in need of volunteer drivers to assist community members who are over 60 or disabled and who depend on transportation support to get to the doctor, grocery store or pharmacy. Volunteer driving is a simple, low cost but high-impact way of giving back to community. Volunteers choose their own driving schedules. For more information or to apply, call (540) 829-5300 or visit www.fams.org.
SUMMER PICNIC MEETING
The Orange County Historical Society will hold its summer picnic meeting at historic Montieth, outside Gordonsville, Monday, July 29, at 6 p.m. Ann Miller will discuss the architecture of the historic home and the current owners—Kevin and Carla Passarello—will share some of their discoveries and stories about the property. In the event of rain, the picnic will be postponed to a later date.