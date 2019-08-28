AUG. 31
OCHS FOOTBALL GIFT CARD BINGO
The Orange County High School football team is holding a bingo program fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Hornet Sports Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and bingo begins at 6 p.m. ($25 per card). The fundraiser also includes silent and live auctions and a 50/50 raffle. Food and drink will be available for sale. Contact head coach Jesse Lohr at jlohr@ocss-va.org for more information.
INSECT FRIENDS AND FOES
James Madison’s Montpelier will host a nature exploration program titled “Insect Friends and Foes," on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. to noon. Join this family-friendly small group experience through gardens, fields and forest to discover Montpelier’s buzzing bugs, winged wonders and creepy crawlers. Learn the difference between insects and bugs, butterflies and moths, and those that are helpful or harmful. The walk may involve some moderate hills and is suitable for elementary-age children and those older. Cost is $10 per person and begins at the visitor center. For more information or to register, visit www.montpelier.org/events. In case of inclement weather, call 672-2728, ext. 141 or 252.
SEPT. 3
“COOKING FOR A CROWD” CLASS
It’s time to get ready for your fall food fundraising events. If you “cook for a crowd” with your church group, youth group, rescue squad, fire department or other non-profit organization, then this class is for you. Learn how to reduce food safety risks when cooking large volumes of food for the public, so that the food you prepare and serve is not only delicious, but safe. The class will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Orange Volunteer Fire Company, 205 Caroline Street, Orange. The class fee is $10 per organization (any number of participants). For more information or to register, contact Clare Lillard, Family and Consumer Science Extension Agent, at 672-1361 or Lclare4@vt.edu.
SEPT. 4
YOUNG AT HEART
Join the Young at Heart Club for its annual picnic at Shirley’s house Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritan building at the intersection of Rt. 20 and 522. The club is open to senior adults and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. For more information, contact Carol Phillips at (540) 846-3522.
SEPT. 5
VOTER REGISTRATION AND FREE PHOTO ID
The Orange County Office of Voter Registration and Elections will be offering a free voter registration and photo ID program at Dogwood Village of Orange County Thursday, Sept. 5. Staff will be available at Dogwood Village Senior Living from 9 – 10 a.m. and at Dogwood Health and Rehab from 10:15 – 11 a.m. Voter photo IDs are for voting purposes only and for those who currently do not have another acceptable form of identification. Voter photo IDs also are available at the Orange County Registrar’s Office anytime during normal business hours, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Call 672-5262 or email vote@orangecountyva.gov for more information.
BROWN BAG BREAKFAST BUSINESS SEMINARS
The Small Business Administration and Small Business Development Center at Culpeper announce a series of brown-bag-breakfast seminars at the Culpeper County Library. These seminars will provide avenues of discussion to include ways to finance, manage, grow and nurture and locate the resources to plan your business strategy. Light morning refreshments will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their brown-bag-breakfasts along with their hunger for business savvy topics to these events. No registration is required. The events will take place Thursdays Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7, and Dec. 5 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. in Culpeper County Library’s Meeting Room at 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper.
SEPT. 6
OVFC GOLF TOURNAMENT
The Orange Volunteer Fire Company will hold its 11th annual benefit golf tournament Friday, Sept. 6, at Meadows Farms Golf Course. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Foursomes cost $300 ($75 per player) and includes golf and cart, breakfast and lunch for each player. The captain’s choice tournament includes complimentary door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, and prizes for first- and second-place teams. Mulligans and red tees will be available for purchase. Call Mike Yancey at 661-2778 or emailgolf@orangevfc.com for more information. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Sept. 4. Contact Dave Brown at (540) 718-5718 for sponsorship information.
SEPT. 7
44TH ANNUAL ORANGE STREET FESTIVAL
The Orange County Chamber of Commerce will host its 44th annual Orange Street Festival Saturday, Sept. 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street in Orange. More than 200 vendors are expected. The event will feature live music, a kids zone and a beer and wine garden. For more information visit www.orangevachamber.com/streetfestival.
MRVFC $5,000 RAFFLE DINNER
Tickets are now on sale for the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company $5,000 raffle dinner. The dinner is Saturday, Sept. 7. Tickets are $100 per couple and include dinner, one chance to win $5,000 and five chances to win $100. Dinner will be steamship round of beef, chicken in a mushroom cream sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, salad, dessert and an open bar for beverages. Cocktails start at 6 p.m., dinner is at 7 p.m. and the drawing is at approximately 8:30 p.m. You need not be present to win. For more information or tickets, please contact the fire company chief at (703) 859-3483.
YARD SALE AND BREAKFAST
The East Orange Ruritan Club will hold an all-you-can-eat breakfast and community yard sale Saturday, Sept. 7, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the Ruritan Club building on Route 20 in Unionville. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, apples, biscuits and gravy, coffee, tea and water and costs $7 for adults. Children 3 and under eat for free. Carry-out plates will be available. Yard sale tables are available for $5 per table. Participants should call 854-5026 to reserve a table. Another breakfast and yard sale will be held Oct. 5.
OPC YARD SALE
Orange Presbyterian Church will hold a massive yard sale Saturday, Sept. 7, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church on Main Street in Orange. The sale will include plants, holiday items, gifts, crafts, toys, baked goods and more. Proceeds benefit the Christian Emergency Council, Habitat for Humanity and Orange Presbyterian Weekday Preschool.
“REFLECTIONS” ART SHOW at WFS
The Firnew Farm Artists Circle will hold its seventh annual group art and photography show, “Reflections,” Sept. 2 to Oct. 27 in the Baker Gallery of the Walker Fine Arts Center at Woodberry Forest School. An opening reception will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information, email firnewfarmartistscircle@gmail.com or call Trish Crowe at (540) 718-0370 or Deb Erickson at (434) 996-9048.
SEPT. 8
TEA IN TAYLOR PARK
The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will hold a tea party in Taylor Park in Orange Sunday, Sept. 8, at 3 p.m. Refreshments will be provided by JB Cakes and there will be a floral craft activity. All ages are welcome. Tickets are $15 per person and reservations and payment must be made in advance. Call 672-1766 or email jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com to RSVP and purchase tickets.
SEPT. 9
“RACE: THE POWER OF AN ILLUSION”
The Piedmont Race Amity Alliance concludes “Race: The Power of an Illusion,” a three-part PBS documentary about race in society, science and history Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. in Room 313 of Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West Street, Culpeper.
INDOOR SWIMMING LESSONS
Powell Wellness Center’s indoor warm-water pool in Culpeper hosts year-round swimming instruction, with registration currently open for sessions running in the fall and winter. Classes for the Sept-Oct session begin the week of Sept. 9 and focus on developing or strengthening aquatics skills and promoting water safety awareness. Available classes include: parent and child (ages 6 months-3 years), preschool aquatics (ages 3-5) and learn-to-swim (ages 6-13 years). For information, visit https://powellwellnesscenter.org or contact PWC aquatics manager Stacey Aucoin at (540) 445-5383 or saucoin@culpeperwellness.org.
SEPT. 10
FREE SUICIDE PREVENTION CONFERENCE
A free community suicide prevention conference will be held Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. with registration starting at 9:45 a.m. Sponsored by Germanna Community College, Rappahanock-Rapidan Community Services Board and Healthy Culpeper, this conference will include the acclaimed movie, “Suicide: The Ripple Effect,” and resource tables along with panel discussion involving community members. The panel discussion at this conference will feature coalitions that are enabling community prevention programs to work on this problem locally. Community members are invited to participate in this event with lunch provided upon preregistration. For registration, contact Kaitlyn Nickson at knickson@rrcsb.org or (540) 321-8751.
RRCS BOARD MEETING
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its regularly scheduled board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Road, Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend should contact Jeanette Nord at (540) 825-3100, Ext. 3146.
SEPT. 11
THANK FIRST-RESPONDERS
In remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office TRIAD program, Town of Orange Police and Dogwood Village of Orange County will honor first-responders Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Dogwood Village Senior Living. Enjoy free Knakal’s doughnuts and thank local emergency service providers for their work. Tour emergency vehicles and meet the sheriff’s office K-9. The event is being held in conjunction with National Assisted Living Week.
OPEN MIC NIGHT
Bound2plz Books will host an open mic evening of poetry and short stories Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m. Reading out loud will enhance your creativity, allow genuine feedback and help you gain confidence. Read your own or a published piece in a supportive environment. All are welcome, particularly students from ages 10 to 17. Call 672-4000 for more information.
SEPT. 14
CONSTITUTION DAY AT MONTPELIER
Enjoy a free, family-friendly day celebrating the anniversary of the U.S. Constitution at Montpelier Saturday, Sept. 14. Begin the day with an interpreter-led “We the People” trail walk on the 3.5-mile Montpelier Loop Trail at 9 a.m. A second walk will be offered at 1 p.m. Admission to the house is from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and hands-on history activities and colonial games around the grounds will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mr. Madison will be at home and receiving guests. Enjoy a variety of walking tours: “Montpelier’s Enslaved Community,” “Archaeology,” and “Garden and Grounds.” The lab and active dig sites will be open. Pack a lunch or picnic or enjoy a picnic buffet in the Exchange Café. Listen to live music while you eat; adults can also enjoy a cold craft beer for $5/glass.
CERAMIC PLATE WORKSHOP
Join local artist Kim Stocker for a ceramic plate workshop in a partnership between the Orange County Library and The Arts Center In Orange Outreach Program. Do you have a lot “on your plate?” Most people do. Take a break and come to this fun, introductory workshop where you’ll create your own food-safe ceramic plate. Workshops will be held at each of the county’s three libraries. The Orange Library workshop will be Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Gordonsville session will be Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the Wilderness workshop will be Thursday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. The program is free and open to adult participants 18 and older. All supplies are included. The program is limited to 10 participants and preregistration is required. Call the Orange Library at 672-3811, Gordonsville at 832-0712 or Wilderness at 854-5310. Contact the Arts Center at 672-7311.
SEPT. 15
FREE CLINIC GOLF BENEFIT
The 17th annual Tony Fogliani Memorial Golf Tournament benefitting the Orange County Free Clinic will be held Sunday, Sept. 15, at 1 p.m. at Meadows Farms Golf Course in Locust Grove. Early registration is $75 per player and $300 per team. The tournament will be a captain’s choice, shotgun start format. For sponsorship or registration information, call 672-3530 or visit www.orangecountyfreeclinic.org.
CONSTITUTION 101:
A MORE PERFECT UNION
Join Montpelier at the Robert H. Smith Center for the Constitution Sunday, Sept. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. for a back-to-basics look at America’s defining contract. As we explore the text, we will consider both the complexity and simplicity of the world’s oldest written Constitution. Attendees will gain a better appreciation of how Madison’s ideas, conceived at Montpelier, are the foundation for Americans, and indeed billions of people around the world, aspiring to build a more perfect union. The event is free for members, but a $50 registration fee for the general public (which includes a complimentary Montpelier membership that will begin immediately upon registration). Registration is required at www.montpelier.org/events/constitution-101.
MUSEUM ANNUAL MEETING
The annual meeting of the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will be held Sunday, Sept. 15, at 3 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. The annual meeting offers a chance to learn about the museum and become involved with museum committees and events. Members vote on the board of directors. There is no fee to attend but participants are encouraged to RSVP due to limited seating. Call 672-1766 or email jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com.
OC DEMOCRATS’ PICNIC
The Orange County Democratic Committee picnic will be held Sunday, Sept. 15, at 4 p.m. at Veteran’s Park on Newton Street in Orange. Amy Laufer, candidate for Virginia State Senate, and Ann Ridgeway, candidate for House of Delegates, will be guests. All are welcome. Please bring a side dish or dessert. For more information, call (540) 972-0305.
SEPT. 16
FREE MEDICARE SEMINAR
A free “Medicare 101” seminar will be held Monday, Sept. 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Grace Health and Rehab at 355 William Mills Dr., Stanardsville. Refreshments provided. R.S.V.P. to Michelle Pitts at (434) 985-4434.
SEPT. 20
GCC FOUNDATION GOLF TOURNAMENT
The Germanna Community College Educational Foundation will host a benefit golf tournament Friday, Sept. 20 at Meadows Farms Golf Course in Locust Grove. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. for an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Sponsorships are available. The cost is $125 per golfer. To pay online, visit www.germanna.edu/donate/. The foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports the college through scholarships, new program development, equipment and facilities.
SEPT. 21
CONSERVATION CELEBRATION WITH FIREWORKS
Join Montpelier in celebrating more than 1,900 acres of historical lands permanently set aside for all to enjoy. This free, fun, family-friendly event begins at 6 p.m. with a twilight trail hike in the Landmark Forest. Food from the Barbeque Exchange, wine from Barboursville Vineyards, and Virginia craft beers will be available for purchase. Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show on James Madison’s front lawn at 8 p.m. Bring your walking shoes, a picnic, blankets, and chairs. The event is free. Registration is not required. No outside alcohol allowed. No pets allowed.
DMQG QUILT SHOW
The Dolley Madison Quilters Guild will hold a quilt show Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22, at Prospect Heights Middle School. Admission is $5 per person. The show will feature quilts for sale, local artisans and vendors, a white elephant sale, gift shop with handcrafted items and a raffle for a king size quilt. Proceeds benefit the Shining Hands Caring Kidz Program. The show is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Email DMQGVA@gmail.com for more information or visit the show Facebook page.
MCHS CLASS OF 1969
The Madison County High School Class of 1969 will gather Saturday, 21, for a fall picnic. The picnic will begin at 3 p.m. at the duck farm near Hebron Lutheran Church. Fried chicken and iced tea will be provided. Please bring a favorite dish to share and a lawn chair.
OCHS CLASS OF 1979 REUNION
The Orange County High School Class of 1979 will hold its 40-year reunion Saturday, Sept. 21, from 5 – 11 p.m. at the American Legion Hall on Newton Street in Orange. Dress Casual for a potluck dinner and BYOB. We hope to see you there and at the Hornets’ varsity football game Friday, Sept. 20, against Courtland High School.
SEPT. 22
ORANGE HEARTWALK
The Orange County Heart Walk is Sunday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m. at Orange County High School. Walk in honor of a family member or friend who has been touched by heart disease or stroke. All Red Caps (heart disease survivors) are invited to attend. The event is sponsored by the Orange County Unit of the American Heart Association. For more information, call 832-5658 or go to www2.heart.org/goto/OrangeCountyVa to make an online donation.
Sept. 23
PCA CLASS
The Orange County Department of Social Services VIEW/Adult Education Center will hold a personal care aide training course Sept. 23 to Oct. 4 from 5 to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, contact Bernice Washington at 672-1155 ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
SEPT. 25
BOOK TALK AND SIGNING
The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage presents Dr. Jeff Broadwater, professor of history at Barton College to discuss his new book “Jefferson, Madison, and the Making of the Constitution,” Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. He is the author of a number of historical works and his book “George Mason: Forgotten Founder” (2006) won the Richard Slatten Award for Excellence in Virginia Biography from the Virginia Historical Society. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Call 672-1766 or email jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com for more information.
SEPT. 26
BASEBALL GAME
Thursday, Sept. 26, Locust Grove AARP Chapter 5239 will sponsor a trip to Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., for a Washington Nationals-Philadelphia Phillies baseball game. Seats are $75 and located in the lower field with elevator access. The trip will depart Lake of the Woods at 1 p.m. and stop at the Fredericksburg commuter lot at 1:20 p.m. For reservations, contact Dave at (571) 334-4913, krausman369@gmail.com or Nick at (540) 972-0350, email jnduy@comcast.net.
LIGHT UP THE NIGHT
Grace Health and Rehab of Greene County will hold a “Light Up the Night” memorial program honoring loved ones who have died. The event will feature live music, refreshments and paper lantern decorating. As the sun sets, participants will send their “lights of love” into the sky honoring those who have gone on before. The event will be held Thursday, Sept. 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. R.S.V.P. by Sept. 2 to Michelle Pitts at (434) 985-4434.
SEPT. 28
OCHS CLASS OF 1974 REUNION
A reunion of the Orange County High School Class of 1974 is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, at 4 p.m. at Veteran’s Park near the Orange American Legion Hall. For more information, email OrangeCountyHigh1974@gmail.com.
FIREARMS SAFETY CLASS
The Gordonsville Police Department is offering a free firearms safety class open to anyone over the age of 12. Those interested may contact the Gordonsville Police Department at 832-2234 to register for the class. Certificates will be awarded to everyone that successfully completes the class. The class will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, from 12 – 4 p.m. at the Gordonsville Town Hall. There is no cost, but participants must register by Tuesday, Sept. 24. Please bring a pen and paper to take notes. There will be a test at the conclusion of the class and participants must score a minimum of 80% to be awarded a certificate. Participants should not bring firearms to the class.
CARVER ALUMNI HOMECOMING
The George Washing Carver High School Alumni Association will hold its annual homecoming event Saturday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Route 15 school. At 1 p.m., the association will unveil its new exhibit, “Athlos,” (the Greek word for athletics), featuring highlights from the 20-year history of Carver football, baseball, basketball and track, including coaches, cheerleading and the marching band. The event will feature food vendors, music, a vintage car show and more. The event is free and open to the public. Contact Hortense Hinton at (540) 308-5014 or visit www.gwcrhsaa.org for more information.
KID’S SILK SCREENING ACTIVITY
As part of the celebration for the opening of the James Madison Museum’s American Silk Mill exhibit, it will be offering an opportunity for children to learn and try silk screening. The free, hands-on activity will be Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 – 11 a.m. The event is free, but participants are encouraged to RSVP to 672-1766 or jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com to guarantee sufficient supplies for all participants. Following the activity, children will be able to enjoy the Silk Mill exhibit or otherwise explore the museum.
OCT. 4
BINGO BACK AT MINE RUN
Bingo is back! Beginning Friday, Oct. 4, the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company will be hosting bingo on the first and third Fridays. Doors open at 5 p.m., early birds are at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo starts at 7 p.m. A regular admission pack is $20 and includes 19 games. Paper for an additional five games is sold separately for $1 each, including the jackpot. Food will be available for sale. Come see old friends, make new ones and help raise money for the fire company. For more information or questions, please contact the fire company chief at (703) 859-3483.
RVFD FALL HARVEST DINNER
Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department will hold its fall harvest pork tenderloin dinner Friday, Oct. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the firehouse. The menu includes: pork tenderloin, baked apples, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, desserts and beverages. Eat-in or carry-out plates are available for $12 (adults) or $6 (children 12 and under). Proceeds benefit the fire department’s tanker fund. Call 672-5744 for more information.
CULPEPER NAACP FREEDOM FUND BANQUET
The NAACP Culpeper Branch, also representing Madison and Rappahannock counties, will host its 38th annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 12 noon in the Peppers Banquet Hall at the Best Western Culpeper Inn. The fundraiser also supports the NAACP’s scholarship fund, which awards four $500 scholarships to deserving high school students in Culpeper, Madison and Rappahannock counties. Tickets are $50 each. For tickets, table sponsorships and advertising placements in the souvenir journal, contact Rose Herrity at (540) 219-8909 or roseherrity@hotmail.com.
OCT. 9
OCHS CLASSES OF 1959 and 1960
Members of the Orange County High School classes of 1959 and 1960 will gather for their annual fall “Dutch Treat” lunch and fellowship at The General’s Quarters Restaurant in Locust Grove on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 11:30 a.m. Guests and members of other OCHS classes are welcome as well. Reservations are requested by Monday, Oct. 1. Please register by contacting one of the following classmates: Clyde Davis at cdavis161@verizon.net or (757) 566-9747; or B.J. Carpenter Simms at bettydoyle@comcast.net or (904) 241-7842.
OCT. 18
FoWB CIVIL WAR AUTHOR DINNER
Civil War historian and author Dr. Peter Carmichael will discuss the war from the everyday soldier’s point of view at a gourmet dinner presentation sponsored by Friends of Wilderness Battlefield (FoWB) on Friday, Oct. 18, at Generals’ Quarters Restaurant on Route 20 in Locust Grove. Cost is a $35 donation to FoWB and reservations are required. The reservation deadline is Oct. 14. Visit www.fowb.org.
OCT. 19
JMM APPRAISAL FAIR
The James Madison Museum will hold its annual appraisal fair Saturday, Oct.19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is patterned after “Antiques Roadshow” and participants are invited to bring treasures for a professional oral appraisal. The cost of appraisal is $20 per item or three items for $50. The museum is located at 129 Caroline St. in Orange. For more information, call 672-1776.
OCT. 26
AARP FALL FOLIAGE TOUR
AARP Chapter 5239 will sponsor a fall foliage vintage train ride through Maryland’s scenic country side Saturday, Oct. 26. The price is $85 per person and includes lunch. For more information, call 972-4651 or email wisecruiser@hotmail.com.
OCHS CLASS OF 1984 REUNION
The Orange County High School Class of 1984 will hold its 35th reunion Friday, Nov. 1. Those in the classes of 1981 – 1987 are also welcome to attend. Contact Leslie Garrison Figgins at 832-2459 or Kevin Powell at (540 259-1388 for more information.
DEC. 4
AARP HOLIDAY NYC TRIP
AARP Chapter 5239 will offer a holiday trip to New York City from Wednesday, Dec. 4 to Friday, Dec. 6. The price is $579 per person including: two nights lodging (rooms are double-occupancy); two dinners, including one at a Brazilian steakhouse; a tour of the 9/11 museum, memorial and the top of One World Observatory; “The Ride,” an interactive tour of midtown; and free time to shop and sightsee. For more information, call 972-4651 or email wisecruiser@hotmail.com.
