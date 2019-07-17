KIDS FREE AT MONTPELIER THIS SUMMER
James Madison's Montpelier will be offering free tours this summer to all kids ages 14 and under through August 30. Children must be accompanied by a paying adult. For more information, visit www.montpelier.org or call 672-2728 x 141.
Through JULY 27
SHAKESPEARE AT THE RUINS
Shakespeare is returning to the Barboursville Ruins July 12 - 27. Tickets for “Shakespeare at the Ruins: A Midsummer Night’s Dream” are on sale on the Four County Players’ website. Visit www.fourcp.org for information, including how to get tickets, how to purchase a picnic basket and what happens if it rains.
THROUGH JULY 31
DEMONSTRATION GARDEN
Local citizens are invited to visit the demonstration garden at The Carver Center on Route 15 between Orange and Culpeper. There are a variety of vegetables and flowers planted, and staff members will be onsite Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings in July from 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors are welcome to engage with staff, ask questions, learn new ideas, and gain knowledge to apply in home gardens. The demonstration garden is a project of the Small Farm Outreach Program at Virginia State University. The Carver Center is located at 9432 James Madison Hwy., Rapidan. For additional information, contact Mojdeh Karimi at (804) 691-0542.
JULY 18
FOWB GRAVE REDEDICATION
Thursday, July 18, at 11 a.m., the Friends of Wilderness Battlefield and descendants of Elizabeth Frances “Phenie” Tapp will hold a brief ceremony to rededicate her grave marker at Oak Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg. After FoWB volunteer Daniel Sheron noticed that her grave marker was in need of repair, FoWB and Tapp’s descendants took immediate steps to make that happen. Out of respect to the part she played in the history of the Wilderness area, and the larger than life character that Phenie was, those involved in the restoration felt a brief ceremony and unveiling of the repaired stone was warranted. The ceremony will last no more than 30 minutes. The grave is located in Section B, Row 6, Space #33 in the cemetery. All are welcome.
July 19
EXCHANGE HOTEL GHOST TOUR
Learn about the history of The Exchange Hotel and Civil War Museum and maybe even hear from those who once roamed these very halls at a ghost tour Friday, July 19. from 7 p.m. to midnight. Watch ghost shows on television and are curious? Come on out and experience it for yourself. This is your investigation. Cost is $25 per person. Tickets can be purchased at www.hgiexchange.com or at the Exchange Hotel’s Facebook page where the link is posted. Visit hgiexchange.com or email Hgiexchangehotel@gmail.com for more information.
JULY 20
LATIN BEATS IN TAYLOR PARK
The Orange Downtown Alliance will hold the second of its three “Music in the Park” summer concerts Saturday, July 20, at Taylor Park in Orange. The 6 p.m. concert features Latin beats with Berto and Madeline Sales, followed by Latin guitar duo Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn. Food vendors will be available on-site and alcoholic beverages will be available. No coolers or outside food or alcoholic beverages permitted. No pets. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move to The Market at Grelen. For more information, visit www.theoda.org.
CEDAR MOUNTAIN BATTLEFIELD TOUR
Join Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield (FCMB) at 10 a.m. for a guided walking tour of the battlefield for all ages. Learn about the Aug. 9, 1862 encounter in which Confederate troops led by General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson prevailed over Federal troops at a cost of 3,800 men killed or wounded. A $10 donation to FCMB is requested. No pre-registration is required. Meet at Friends of Cedar Mountain Meeting House, 9465 General Winder Road, Rapidan. For more information, email info@friendsofcedarmountain.org or call (540) 727-8849.
July 22
MEDICATION AIDE CLASS
The Department of Social Services VIEW/ Adult Education Center will offer a medication aide course July 22 through Aug. 16, from 4 to 9 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information, contact Bernice Washington at 672-1155 ext. 8141, or at bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
PERSONAL CARE AIDE CLASS
The Department of Social Services VIEW/ Adult Education Center will offer a personal care aide class July 22 through Aug. 2, from 5 to 9 p.m. for a total of 40 hours. For more information, contact Bernice Washington at 672-1155 ext. 8141, or at bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
JULY 23
BLOOD DRIVE
Facing a blood supply shortage, the American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive Tuesday, July 23, from 12 to 6 p.m. at 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Lake of the Woods. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to donate using the Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
JULY 24
YOUNG AT HEART
Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, July 24, for a demonstration on dish gardening by Dolores McDaniel and Maxine Henry. The Young at Heart Club meets every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritan building at the intersection of Rt. 20 and 522. The club is open to senior adults and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. For information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
JULY 26
ICE CREAM IN THE PARK
Abundant Life Christian Fellowship will hold a family-friendly "Ice Cream in the Park" event Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Taylor Park on Main Street in Orange. The event will feature free ice cream, hoverball, music, archery, puppet shows, children's events, evening speakers and more. For a schedule of events and more information, visit ALCF-Orange.com.
JULY 27
4CP “WHITE CHRISTMAS” AUDITIONS
Four County Players will hold auditions for Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,” Saturday, July 27, and Monday, July 29, by appointment only. Callbacks will be Wednesday, July 31, at 7 p.m. Rehearsals are Sunday through Thursday, beginning in late August. Performances run weekends Nov. 22 through Dec. 15. For more information or to schedule an audition, visit www. fourcp.org/auditions/.
SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAY
Orange County Community Outreach will hold a school supply giveaway Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to noon (or until supplies are gone) in the Orange Burger King parking lot. Those interested in donating supplies to the effort can call (540) 717-5779 or (434) 769-2903.
WDF HOSPICE INTRODUCTION
“Everything You Always Wanted to Know about Hospice but were Afraid to Ask” will be the topic of discussion at the Women’s Diversity Forum Sunday, July 28, at 2 p.m. at The Arts Center In Orange. The presenter will be Lori Kindig, senior staff for Hospice of the Piedmont. Whether you have a loved one who might need this service or you’d like to explore volunteer opportunities, come and learn more during this presentation and question-and-answer period. All are welcome and refreshments will be served. Contact Rebecca Coleman (672-4896) or Gail Marshall (672-1169) for more information.
RVFD FUNDRAISER
Cedar Mountain Farm will host the Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department Fundraiser July 27, 5:30-9:30 p.m. at the farm, 23350 Cedar Mountain Drive, Rapidan rain or shine. The cost is $5 per car. Enjoy food trucks, face painting, wine tasting, raffle prizes, kids games and music by Toni Clare. The event is sponsored by Randy Hovey Construction, Mountain Run Winery, Battlefield Ford, Cedar Mountain Stone and Chemung Contracting Corporation.
JULY 29
FREE LEGAL DOCUMENTS FOR THOSE IN NEED
With the help of local attorneys, Legal Aid Works will offer assistance to provide free professionally- prepared wills, advance medical directives and powers of attorney for low-income individuals Monday, July 29, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Culpeper County Library. Preregistration is required. Call Tamesha Cook at (540) 825-3131 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
AUG. 1
MONROE EXHIBIT IN ORANGE
The James Madison Museum will host “Your Obedient Servant: James Monroe’s 1819 Presidential Tour of the Southern States,” a traveling exhibit commemorating the bicentennial of a historic presidential tour, during the month of August. The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage is located at 129 Caroline St., Orange. It is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 672-1776 or visit www.thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.
AUG. 3
BACK-TO-SCHOOL JAMBOREE
New Fellowship Christian Center will host its 27th annual back-to-school jamboree Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Madison County Young Farmers Field from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Activities will include face painting, a moon bounce, games, door prizes, school supplies and D.A.R.E. representatives. Each school-age child will leave with a bag of school supplies. A hot dog and hamburger lunch will be served. Everything is free and open to the public. Call (540) 718-6314 or 672-5349 for more information.
AUG. 6
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT
The Orange County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with other law enforcement and emergency services agencies, will hold a National Night Out activity Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Booster Park. Activities include hands-on displays, a K9 demonstration and EMS providers on-hand to answer questions. Hot dogs and bottled water will be provided. For more information, call 672-1200.
AUG. 9
CENTENNIAL CONCERT SERIES
The Dolley Madison Garden Club summer concert series returns to Taylor Park Friday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. with DJ Nate Clancy cuing up beach music for a fun evening of “throw-back” tunes. Taylor Park is located on Main Street in Orange. The concert will be held rain or shine and those who attend are encouraged to bring a chair.
AUG. 10
PARANORMAL INVESTIGATION AT THE EXCHANGE HOTEL
On August 10, join Transcend Paranormal and RTL Paranormal on an investigation of the Exchange Hotel in Gordonsville—the 15th most-haunted location in the United States and the second-most haunted location in Virginia. Allen Marston will be the special guest. All levels of ghost hunters are welcome. Reservations are required. Tickets may be purchased at TranscendParanormal.com.
AUG. 11
MONROE AND MADISON DISCUSSION
On Sunday, Aug. 11, the James Madison Museum will host a presentation entitled “A Friendship That Helped Forge a Nation: Madison and Monroe” by Jarod Kearney, curator of the James Madison Museum and Memorial Library, beginning at 3 p.m. Admission is $5 for the general public and free for museum members. For more information, call 672-1776.
SEPT. 15
FREE CLINIC GOLF BENEFIT
The 17th annual Tony Fogliani Memorial Golf Tournament benefitting the Orange County Free Clinic will be held Sunday, Sept. 15, at 1 p.m. at Meadows Farms Golf Course in Locust Grove. Early registration is $75 per player and $300 per team. The tournament will be a captain’s choice, shotgun start format. For sponsorship or registration information, call 672-3530 or visit www.oragnecountyfreeclinic.org.
SEPT. 26
BASEBALL GAME
Thursday, Sept. 26, Locust Grove AARP Chapter 5239 will sponsor a trip to Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., for a Washington Nationals-Philadelphia Phillies baseball game. Seats are $75 and located in the lower field with elevator access. The trip will depart Lake of the Woods at 1 p.m. and stop at the Fredericksburg commuter lot at 1:20 p.m. For reservations, contact Dave at (571) 334-4913, krausman369@gmail.com or Nick at (540) 972-0350, email jnduy@comcast.net.
SEPT. 28
OCHS CLASS OF 1974 REUNION
A reunion of the Orange County High School Class of 1974 is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, at 4 p.m. at Veteran’s Park near the Orange American Legion Hall. For more information, email OrangeCountyHigh1974@gmail.com.
OCT. 19
JMM APPRAISAL FAIR
The James Madison Museum will hold its annual appraisal fair Saturday, Oct.19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is patterned after “Antiques Roadshow” and participants are invited to bring treasures for a professional oral appraisal. The cost of appraisal is $20 per item or three items for $50. The museum is located at 129 Caroline St. in Orange. For more information, call 672-1776.
OCT. 26
AARP FALL FOLIAGE TOUR
AARP Chapter 5239 will sponsor a fall foliage vintage train ride through Maryland’s scenic country side Saturday, Oct. 26. The price is $85 per person and includes lunch. For more information, call 972-4651 or email wisecruiser@hotmail.com.
DEC. 4
AARP HOLIDAY NYC TRIP
AARP Chapter 5239 will offer a holiday trip to New York City from Wednesday, Dec. 4 to Friday, Dec. 6. The price is $579 per person including: two nights lodging (rooms are double-occupancy); two dinners, including one at a Brazilian steakhouse; a tour of the 9/11 museum, memorial and the top of One World Observatory; “The Ride,” an interactive tour of midtown; and free time to shop and sightsee. For more information, call 972-4651 or email wisecruiser@hotmail.com.
NOTICES
Shirts for Supplies drive
The Avis Beasley Community Outreach Group is selling T-shirts to support its annual “Shirts for Supplies” school supply drive. The drive ends July 31. To purchase a shirt, visit: www.bonfire.com/shirts-for-supplies or visit the group’s Facebook page or website at www.avisbcommunityoutreach.com.
Mysteries of Montpelier
In July, Montpelier will open a new exhibit in the visitor center titled “Mysteries of Montpelier.” This exhibit will put visitors into the shoes of museum curators. Showcasing artifacts that have been found across Montpelier’s 2,650 acres, the exhibit will answer questions of the past and tell the stories of who lived at Montpelier, what they ate, how they dressed, and more. This exhibit will show how Montpelier has changed throughout time with a wide range of artifacts, including Native American spear points, Dolley Madison’s slippers, a bayonet from the gun of a Confederate soldier and bowling pins from the duPont bowling alley, among other items. For more information, visit /www.montpelier.org.
PICKLEBALL AND PING PONG
Learn to play pickleball—the latest fitness craze that mixes tennis, ping pong and badminton—Sundays and Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. at Shenandoah Crossing, or Wednesdays at Trevilians Elementary School from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Participation is free, but preregistration is required. Call Annette Hayes at (434) 960-5860. Adults are invited to play ping pong Saturdays from 5 to 7 p.m. for free at Shenandoah Crossing near Gordonsville. Registration is required. Call Annette Hayes at (434) 960-5860.
VETERAN SUPPORT
Veteran Administration representatives are available to speak with veterans the fourth Tuesday of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 210 E. Stevens St. in Culpeper. Walk-ins welcome and appointments are available. For more information, call Kim Hernandez at (540) 273-4733, or call Aging Together at (540) 321-3075 to receive an informational packet on aid and attendance.
LIVING WATER CLINIC
Living Water Community Clinic provides free medical, counseling and spiritual care to eligible patients Thursday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. The clinic is located at 32345 Constitution Hwy, Suite H, Locust Grove, in Locust Grove Town Center. For more information or to request an appointment, call 854-5922.
AL-ANON MEETINGS
For those concerned about a loved one’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. The group provides support for family and friends of alcoholics and meets each Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church, located on the corner of Main and Caroline streets. For more information, call 672-5696.
VOLUNTEER DRIVERS NEEDED
Aging Together is in need of volunteer drivers to assist community members who are over 60 or disabled and who depend on transportation support to get to the doctor, grocery store or pharmacy. Volunteer driving is a simple, low cost but high-impact way of giving back to community. Volunteers choose their own driving schedules. For more information or to apply, call (540) 829-5300 or visit www.fams.org.