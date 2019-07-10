HEAD START AND PRE-K PROGRAMS
Orange County Head Start and pre-kindergarten programs are now accepting applications for children ages birth through 5 years of age for the upcoming 2019-20 school year. Only Orange County residents may apply. There is no cost to families for participation. For consideration in the program, call 661-4470 or stop by any of the Orange County Public Schools for an application.
SHIRTS FOR SUPPLIES DRIVE
The Avis Beasley Community Outreach Group is selling T-shirts to support its annual "Shirts for Supplies" school supply drive. The drive ends July 31. To purchase a shirt, visit: www.bonfire.com/shirts-for-supplies or visit the group's Facebook page or website at www.avisbcommunityoutreach.com.
Mysteries of Montpelier
In July, Montpelier will open a new exhibit in the visitor center titled "Mysteries of Montpelier." This exhibit will put visitors into the shoes of museum curators. Showcasing artifacts that have been found across Montpelier's 2,650 acres, the exhibit will answer questions of the past and tell the stories of who lived at Montpelier, what they ate, how they dressed, and more. This exhibit will show how Montpelier has changed throughout time with a wide range of artifacts, including Native American spear points, Dolley Madison's slippers, a bayonet from the gun of a Confederate soldier and bowling pins from the duPont bowling alley, among other items. For more information, visit /www.montpelier.org.
PICKLEBALL LESSONS
Learn to play pickleball, the latest fitness craze that mixes tennis, ping pong and badminton, Sundays and Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. at Shenandoah Crossing, or Wednesdays at Trevilians Elementary School from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Participation is free, but preregistration is required. Call Annette Hayes at (434) 960-5860.
Adults are invited to play ping pong Saturdays from 5 to 7 p.m. for free at Shenandoah Crossing near Gordonsville. Registration is required. Call Annette Hayes at (434) 960-5860.
July 11
RUINS REUNION
Four County Players is inviting anyone involved in prior productions of Shakespeare at the Ruins (1990 - 2006) to a reunion and special preview of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Thursday, July 11. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., pre-show begins at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Admission is free to all alumni, though donations are accepted. Food trucks will be on-site and participants will pose for a group photo at 6 p.m. Those planning to attend should email 4countyplayers@gmail.com with the number attending, previous production and capacity or role.
JULY 12
SHAKESPEARE AT THE RUINS
Shakespeare is returning to the Barboursville Ruins July 12 - 27. Tickets for “Shakespeare at the Ruins: A Midsummer Night’s Dream” are on sale on the Four County Players’ website. Visit www.fourcp.org for information, including how to get tickets, how to purchase a picnic basket and what happens if it rains.
CENTENNIAL CONCERT SERIES
The Dolley Madison Garden Club summer concert series returns to Taylor Park Friday, July 12, at 6 p.m. with the Kenwood Players’ “Fun Band,” leading concert-goers in a lively sing-along. Taylor Park is located on Main Street in Orange. The concert will be held rain or shine and those who attend are encouraged to bring a chair.
JULY 13
OC DEMOCRATS MEET
The Orange County Democratic Committee will hold its July meeting, Saturday, July 13, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with coffee and donuts. The business meeting follows at 10 a.m. The Democrats’ headquarters is at 111 Chapman Street, Orange (behind The Light Well Restaurant). Kayla Enoch, DCCC Field Manager, will speak about voter registration.
KIDS COUNT BUTTERFLIES
Join Old Rag Master Naturalists Saturday, July 13 at Waterpenny Farm, 53 Waterpenny Lane, Sperryville, from 10 - 11:30 a.m. for a hands-on experience learning about pollinators, native plants and counting butterflies. The free program is open to children ages 6 and older, accompanied by a parent or adult. Pre-registration is required. Email butterflycount2019@gmail.com. Participants should wear long pants and closed-toed shoes.
AARP FREE VIN ETCHING
Locust Grove AARP Chapter 5239 will be holding a free VIN etching program Saturday, July 13, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the lower level of the Lake of the Woods Clubhouse. VIN etching helps protect against car theft. For more information, call (540) 840-5648.
PROJECT LINUS PREP DAY
Project Linus will hold a blanket work day Saturday, July 13, at Rhoadesville Baptist Church, beginning at 8 a.m. The nonprofit creates quilts and other handmade blankets for children experiencing trauma, including illness, loss of a loved one or removal from their family home. For more information, contact chapter coordinator Debbie Busby at (540) 834-6412 or debbie4linus@icloud.com.
July 14
OCAAHS DOCUMENTARY SCREENING
The Orange County African-American Historical Society is sponsoring a screening of the Smithsonian Channel documentary, “The Green Book: Guide to Freedom,” Sunday, July 14, at 2 p.m., in the Dogwood Village Senior Living community room. The Green Book was a travel guide for African-Americans first published in the 1930s by a black postal carrier from Harlem named Victor Green. Called “The Negro Motorist Green Book,” it helped African-Americans find hotels and restaurants (including many in Virginia) that welcomed Black Americans at a time when segregation was rampant.
JULY 15
SMALL BUSINESS SEMINAR
The Small Business Development Center at Culpeper announces that Marci Posey, Economic Development Specialist, SBA Richmond District Office and David Reardon, Business Counselor, Lord Fairfax SBDC, will present a three-part seminar on “SBA Programs Over View,” “Marketing Research and Competitive Analysis” and “Using SBA Lender Match” in the Conference Room at the Culpeper County Library at 271 Southgate Shopping Center Monday, July 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no charge for the seminar but the seating is limited.
JULY 15
PIEDMONT RACE AMITY ALLIANCE
The Piedmont Race Amity Alliance will meet Monday, July 15 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church in room 309. Following the meeting, the alliance will screen the fourth episode of the award-winning PBS series, “The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross.” All are welcome.
JULY 16
EXCHANGE HOTEL MOVIE NIGHT
Join the Gordonsville Exchange Hotel Civil War Museum for a free movie night on the lawn under the stars Tuesday, July 16, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Families and friends of all ages welcome. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Popcorn, drinks, snacks and hot dogs will be will be available for purchase. Donations welcome. No outside food or drink is permitted. Visit hgiexchange.com or email Hgiexchangehotel@gmail.com for more information.
JULY 17
YOUNG AT HEART
Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, July 17, for a “garden-to-table” meal prepared by club member Dolores McDaniel. The Young at Heart Club meets every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritan building at the intersection of Rt. 20 and 522. The club is open to senior adults and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. For information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
DEMENTIA EDUCATION PRESENTATION
The Piedmont Dementia Education Committee will sponsor a presentation on the “TeepaSNOW Positive Approach to Brain Change” Wednesday, July 17 at Eastern View High School. For more information, contact Kathi Walker at (540) 825-3100, ext. 3416, or email kwalker@rrscb.org.
MCHS CLASS OF 1969
A planning group will meet at Miranda’s restaurant on Main Street in Madison, Wednesday, July 17, at noon to discuss the class gathering in the fall. Those interested in helping plan the fall picnic are invited to attend.
JULY 18
FOWB GRAVE REDEDICATION
Thursday, July 18, at 11 a.m., the Friends of Wilderness Battlefield and descendants of Elizabeth Frances “Phenie” Tapp will hold a brief ceremony to rededicate her grave marker at Oak Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg. After FoWB volunteer Daniel Sheron noticed that her grave marker was in need of repair, FoWB and Tapp’s descendants took immediate steps to make that happen. Out of respect to the part she played in the history of the Wilderness area, and the larger than life character that Phenie was, those involved in the restoration felt a brief ceremony and unveiling of the repaired stone was warranted. The ceremony will last no more than 30 minutes. The grave is located in Section B, Row 6, Space #33 in the cemetery. All are welcome.
JULY 19
EXCHANGE HOTEL GHOST TOUR
Learn about the history of The Exchange Hotel and Civil War Museum and maybe even hear from those who once roamed these very halls at a ghost tour Friday, July 19. from 7 p.m. to midnight.
Watch ghost shows on TV and are curious? Come on out and experience it for yourself. This is your investigation. Cost is $25 per person. Tickets can be purchased at www.hgiexchange.com or at the Exchange Hotel’s Facebook page where the link is posted. Visit hgiexchange.com or email Hgiexchangehotel@gmail.com for more information.
JULY 20
LATIN BEATS IN TAYLOR PARK
The Orange Downtown Alliance will hold the second of its three “Music in the Park” summer concerts Saturday, July 20, at Taylor Park in Orange. The 6 p.m. concert features Latin beats with Berto and Madeline Sales, followed by Latin guitar duo Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn. Food vendors will be available on-site and alcoholic beverages will be available. No coolers or outside food or alcoholic beverages permitted. No pets. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move to The Market at Grelen. For more information, visit www.theoda.org.
Cedar Mountain Battlefield tour
Join Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield (FCMB) at 10 a.m. for a guided walking tour of the battlefield for all ages. Learn about the Aug. 9, 1862 encounter in which Confederate troops led by General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson prevailed over Federal troops at a cost of 3,800 men killed or wounded. A $10 donation to FCMB is requested. No pre-registration is required. Meet at Friends of Cedar Mountain Meeting House, 9465 General Winder Road, Rapidan. For more information, email info@friendsofcedarmountain.org or call (540) 727-8849.
JULY 22
MEDICATION AIDE CLASS
The Department of Social Services VIEW/ Adult Education Center will offer a medication aide course July 22 through Aug. 16, from 4 to 9 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information, contact Bernice Washington at 672-1155 ext. 8141, or at bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
PERSONAL CARE AIDE CLASS
The Department of Social Services VIEW/ Adult Education Center will offer a personal care aide class July 22 through Aug. 2, from 5 to 9 p.m. for a total of 40 hours. For more information, contact Bernice Washington at 672-1155 ext. 8141, or at bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
JULY 27
4CP “WHITE CHRISTMAS” AUDITIONS
Four County Players will hold auditions for Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,” Saturday, July 27, and Monday, July 29, by appointment only. Callbacks will be Wednesday, July 31, at 7 p.m. Rehearsals are Sunday through Thursday, beginning in late August. Performances run weekends Nov. 22 through Dec. 15. For more information or to schedule an audition, visit www. fourcp.org/auditions/.
SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAY
Orange County Community Outreach will hold a school supply giveaway Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to noon (or until supplies are gone) in the Orange Burger King parking lot. Those interested in donating supplies to the effort can call (540) 717-5779 or (434) 769-2903.
WDF HOSPICE INTRODUCTION
“Everything You Always Wanted to Know about Hospice but were Afraid to Ask” will be the topic of discussion at the Women’s Diversity Forum Sunday, July 28, at 2 p.m. at The Arts Center In Orange. The presenter will be Lori Kindig, senior staff for Hospice of the Piedmont. Whether you have a loved one who might need this service or you’d like to explore volunteer opportunities, come and learn more during this presentation and question-and-answer period. All are welcome and refreshments will be served. Contact Rebecca Coleman (672-4896) or Gail Marshall (672-1169) for more information.
JULY 29
FREE LEGAL DOCUMENTS FOR THOSE IN NEED
With the help of local attorneys, Legal Aid Works will offer assistance to provide free professionally- prepared wills, advance medical directives and powers of attorney for low-income individuals Monday, July 29, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Culpeper County Library. Preregistration is required. Call Tamesha Cook at (540) 825-3131 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
AUGUST 1
MONROE EXHIBIT IN ORANGE
The James Madison Museum will host “Your Obedient Servant: James Monroe’s 1819 Presidential Tour of the Southern States,” a traveling exhibit commemorating the bicentennial of a historic presidential tour, during the month of August. The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage is located at 129 Caroline St., Orange. It is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 672-1776 or visit www.thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.
AUGUST 10
PARANORMAL INVESTIGATION AT THE EXCHANGE HOTEL
On August 10, join Transcend Paranormal and RTL Paranormal on an investigation of the Exchange Hotel in Gordonsville—the 15th most-haunted location in the United States and the second-most haunted location in Virginia. Allen Marston will be the special guest. All levels of ghost hunters are welcome. Reservations are required. Tickets may be purchased at TranscendParanormal.com.
AUGUST 11
MONROE AND MADISON DISCUSSION
On Sunday, Aug. 11, the James Madison Museum will host a presentation entitled “A Friendship That Helped Forge a Nation: Madison and Monroe” by Jarod Kearney, curator of the James Madison Museum and Memorial Library, beginning at 3 p.m. Admission is $5 for the general public and free for museum members. For more information, call 672-1776.
AUGUST 12
CENTENNIAL CONCERT SERIES
The Dolley Madison Garden Club summer concert series returns to Taylor Park Friday, July 12, at 6 p.m. with DJ Nate Clancy cuing up beach music for a fun evening of “throw-back” tunes. Taylor Park is located on Main Street in Orange. The concert will be held rain or shine and those who attend are encouraged to bring a chair.
SEPTEMBER 15
FREE CLINIC GOLF BENEFIT
The 17th annual Tony Fogliani Memorial Golf Tournament benefiting the Orange County Free Clinic will be held Sunday, Sept. 15, at 1 p.m. at Meadows Farms Golf Course in Locust Grove. Early registration is $75 per player and $300 per team. The tournament will be a captain’s choice, shotgun start format. For sponsorship or registration information, call 672-3530 or visit www.oragnecountyfreeclinic.org.
SEPTEMBER 26
BASEBALL GAME
Thursday, Sept. 26, Locust Grove AARP Chapter 5239 will sponsor a trip to Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., for a Washington Nationals-Philadelphia Phillies baseball game. Seats are $75 and located in the lower field with elevator access. The trip will depart Lake of the Woods at 1 p.m. and stop at the Fredericksburg commuter lot at 1:20 p.m. For reservations, contact Dave at (571) 334-4913, krausman369@gmail.com or Nick at (540) 972-0350, email jnduy@comcast.net.
SEPTEMBER 28
OCHS CLASS OF 1974 REUNION
A reunion of the Orange County High School Class of 1974 is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, at 4 p.m. at Veteran’s Park near the Orange American Legion Hall. For more information, email OrangeCountyHigh1974@gmail.com.
OCTOBER 19
JMM APPRAISAL FAIR
The James Madison Museum will hold its annual appraisal fair Saturday, Oct.19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is patterned after “Antiques Roadshow” and participants are invited to bring treasures for a professional oral appraisal. The cost of appraisal is $20 per item or three items for $50. The museum is located at 129 Caroline St. in Orange. For more information, call 672-1776.
OCTOBER 26
AARP FALL FOLIAGE TOUR
AARP Chapter 5239 will sponsor a fall foliage vintage train ride through Maryland’s scenic country side Saturday, Oct. 26. The price is $85 per person and includes lunch. For more information, call 972-4651 or email wisecruiser@hotmail.com.
DECEMBER 4
AARP HOLIDAY NYC TRIP
AARP Chapter 5239 will offer a holiday trip to New York City from Wednesday, Dec. 4 to Friday, Dec. 6. The price is $579 per person including: two nights lodging (rooms are double-occupancy); two dinners, including one at a Brazilian steakhouse; a tour of the 9/11 museum, memorial and the top of One World Observatory; “The Ride,” an interactive tour of midtown; and free time to shop and sightsee. For more information, call 972-4651 or email wisecruiser@hotmail.com.
NOTICES
O.C. SENIOR COOKBOOK
Copies of the “Orange County Senior’s Cookbook: A History and Fundraiser” are available at the Orange Senior Center and Orange Pharmacy. Digital copies are also available for purchase on Amazon. All proceeds benefit the Orange Senior Center. For more information, contact S. Patrick Prate at (540) 308-7559.
COMMUNITY PING PONG
A free community ping pong group meets Saturdays from 5 to 7 p.m. at Shenandoah Crossing Resort in Gordonsville. All participants must register by calling Annette Hayes at (434) 960-5860.
PICKLEBALL INSTRUCTION
Two free pickleball introduction clinics take place Sundays and Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. the Shenandoah Crossing tennis courts in Gordonsville. An ongoing “Play or Learn” pickleball group also meets Wednesdays and Fridays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Trevilians Elementary School tennis courts. Pickleball is a combination of tennis, ping pong and badminton. All sessions are led by Annette Hayes, USA Pickleball Association ambassador. Those who plan to attend should call Hayes at (434) 960-5860 before coming.
PUBLISHING DISCUSSION GROUP
Lucy Russo facilitates meetings for writers who want to learn about new publishing information the second Monday of each month from 5 to 7 p.m. and the second Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Culpeper County Library conference room. Discussion topics include information about resources and social media sites, editing tips and places to post works. For more information, call (540) 547-4333 or visit www.windmorefoundation.org.
VETERAN SUPPORT
Veteran Administration representatives are available to speak with veterans the fourth Tuesday of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 210 E. Stevens St. in Culpeper. Walk-ins welcome and appointments are available. For more information, call Kim Hernandez at (540) 273-4733, or call Aging Together at (540) 321-3075 to receive an informational packet on aid and attendance.
LIVING WATER CLINIC
Living Water Community Clinic provides free medical, counseling and spiritual care to eligible patients Thursday evenings from
5 to 8 p.m. The clinic is located at 32345 Constitution Hwy, Suite H, Locust Grove, in Locust Grove Town Center. For more information or to request an appointment, call 854-5922.
AL-ANON MEETINGS
For those concerned about a loved one’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. The group provides support for family and friends of alcoholics and meets each Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church, located on the corner of Main and Caroline streets. For more information, call 672-5696.
VOLUNTEER DRIVERS NEEDED
Aging Together is in need of volunteer drivers to assist community members who are over 60 or disabled and who depend on transportation support to get to the doctor, grocery store or pharmacy. Volunteer driving is a simple, low cost but high-impact way of giving back to community. Volunteers choose their own driving schedules. For more information or to apply, call (540) 829-5300 or visit www.fams.org.