SEPT. 18
MOMS DEMAND ACTION MEETING
The Culpeper-Orange-Madison chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. at the Culpeper County Library. As September is Suicide Prevention Month, meeting topics will include a discussion of how universal background checks, red flag laws, and the BE SMART program can reduce the risk of firearm suicides. The meeting also will cover upcoming efforts to campaign for Virginia General Assembly candidates who support common sense gun laws. Moms Demand Action will also host a table at the Culpeper Fiesta on September 20 and the Gordonsville Fall Festival on October 5.
SEPT. 19
GERMANNA: A PLACE IN TIME
Thursday, Sept. 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Germanna Foundation staff and representatives from Germanna Community College and the National Park Service will be stationed around the Fort Germanna Visitor Center grounds to provide a historical narrative about the history of its property. The event is free to the public and visitors can walk the property at their own pace. In the event of inclement weather, the stations will be moved inside the Fort Germanna Visitor Center and Hitt Archaeology Center. Complimentary cookies and punch will be available inside the visitor center. The center is located at 2062 Germanna Hwy., Locust Grove. For more information, call (540) 423-1700 or email Foundation@Germanna.org.
RSA MEETING
The Rapidan Service Authority will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, Sept. 19, at 2 p.m. at the Madison County Administration Building.
SEPT. 20
GCC FOUNDATION GOLF TOURNAMENT
The Germanna Community College Educational Foundation will host a benefit golf tournament Friday, Sept. 20 at Meadows Farms Golf Course in Locust Grove. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. for an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Sponsorships are available. The cost is $125 per golfer. To pay online, visit www.germanna.edu/donate/. The foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports the college through scholarships, new program development, equipment and facilities.
SEPT. 21
CONSERVATION CELEBRATION WITH FIREWORKS
Join Montpelier in celebrating more than 1,900 acres of historical lands permanently set aside for all to enjoy. This free, fun, family-friendly event begins at 6 p.m. with a twilight trail hike in the Landmark Forest. Food from the Barbeque Exchange, wine from Barboursville Vineyards, and Virginia craft beers will be available for purchase. Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show on James Madison’s front lawn at 8 p.m. Bring your walking shoes, a picnic, blankets, and chairs. The event is free. Registration is not required. No outside alcohol allowed. No pets allowed.
DMQG QUILT SHOW
The Dolley Madison Quilters Guild will hold a quilt show Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22, at Prospect Heights Middle School. Admission is $5 per person. The show will feature quilts for sale, local artisans and vendors, a white elephant sale, gift shop with handcrafted items and a raffle for a king size quilt. Proceeds benefit the Shining Hands Caring Kidz Program. The show is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Email DMQGVA@gmail.com for more information or visit the show Facebook page.
MCHS CLASS OF 1969
The Madison County High School Class of 1969 will gather Saturday, 21, for a fall picnic. The picnic will begin at 3 p.m. at the duck farm near Hebron Lutheran Church. Fried chicken and iced tea will be provided. Please bring a favorite dish to share and a lawn chair.
OCHS CLASS OF 1979 REUNION
The Orange County High School Class of 1979 will hold its 40-year reunion Saturday, Sept. 21, from 5 – 11 p.m. at the American Legion Hall on Newton Street in Orange. Dress Casual for a potluck dinner and BYOB. We hope to see you there and at the Hornets’ varsity football game Friday, Sept. 20, against Courtland High School.
DAUGHTERS OF 1812 MEETING
The Madisons of Montpelier Chapter of the U.S. Daughters of 1812 will hold their next meeting on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. at the Blue Ridge Café, Ruckersville. Guests and prospective members are cordially invited to attend. For further information and to RSVP please contact Anne Winn at daughters04@msn.com or 832-3771.
BATTLEFIELD HISTORY TOUR
Join Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield (FCMB) for a guided walking tour of the battlefield and learn about the August 9, 1862 encounter in which Confederate troops led by General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson prevailed over Federal troops led by General Nathaniel Banks at a cost of 3,800 men killed or wounded. The tour will be Saturday, Sept. 21, at 1 a.m. No preregistration is required. A $10 donation to support battlefield preservation efforts is requested. Parking is available at the FCMB meeting house at 9465 General Winder Road, Rapidan. Inquiries may be directed to info@friendsofcedarmountain.org.
VIN ETCHING AT BVFD
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s TRIAD Program and the Virginia State Police’s HEAT Program are partnering to offer a free vehicle identification number (VIN) etching event Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department, located at 5251 Spotswood Trail, Barboursville.
FIFTH VIRGINIA CLAY FESTIVAL
The fifth annual Virginia Clay Festival will be held Sept. 21-22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at William Monroe Middle School in Stanardsville. For more information, visit www.virginiaclayfestival.com, call (434) 985-6500 or (434) 985-6663, or find them on Facebook.
CONTEMPORARY CLASSICS BOOK CLUB
Bound2please Books has the contemporary classics book group meeting at the shop Saturday, Sept. 21, at 4 p.m. Call 672-4000 for information
SEPT. 22
ORANGE HEARTWALK
The Orange County Heart Walk is Sunday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m. at Orange County High School. Walk in honor of a family member or friend who has been touched by heart disease or stroke. All Red Caps (heart disease survivors) are invited to attend. The event is sponsored by the Orange County Unit of the American Heart Association. For more information, call 832-5658 or go to www2.heart.org/goto/OrangeCountyVa to make an online donation.
SEPT. 23
PCA CLASS
The Orange County Department of Social Services VIEW/Adult Education Center will hold a personal care aide training course Sept. 23 to Oct. 4 from 5 to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, contact Bernice Washington at 672-1155 ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
SEPT. 25
BOOK TALK AND SIGNING
The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage presents Dr. Jeff Broadwater, professor of history at Barton College to discuss his new book “Jefferson, Madison, and the Making of the Constitution,” Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. He is the author of a number of historical works and his book “George Mason: Forgotten Founder” (2006) won the Richard Slatten Award for Excellence in Virginia Biography from the Virginia Historical Society. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Call 672-1766 or email jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com for more information.
PARKINSON'S SUPPORT GROUP
The Orange Parkinson’s Support Group meets the last Wednesday of the month (Sept. 25) at Dogwood Village in their community room at 2 p.m. This month Emily Peron, professor at the School of Pharmacy at Virginia Commonwealth University will talk about medications and Parkinson’s. All are welcomed. For more information, call 672-2611.
YOUNG AT HEART
Join the Young at Heart Club for a trip to the Wilderness Library Wednesday, Sept. 25. The club meets from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritan building at the intersection of Rt. 20 and 522. The club is open to senior adults and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. For more information, contact Carol Phillips at (540) 846-3522.
SEPT. 26
BASEBALL GAME
Thursday, Sept. 26, Locust Grove AARP Chapter 5239 will sponsor a trip to Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., for a Washington Nationals-Philadelphia Phillies baseball game. Seats are $75 and located in the lower field with elevator access. The trip will depart Lake of the Woods at 1 p.m. and stop at the Fredericksburg commuter lot at 1:20 p.m. For reservations, contact Dave at (571) 334-4913, krausman369@gmail.com or Nick at (540) 972-0350, email jnduy@comcast.net.
LIGHT UP THE NIGHT
Grace Health and Rehab of Greene County will hold a “Light Up the Night” memorial program honoring loved ones who have died. The event will feature live music, refreshments and paper lantern decorating. As the sun sets, participants will send their “lights of love” into the sky honoring those who have gone on before. The event will be held Thursday, Sept. 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. Call Michelle Pitts at (434) 985-4434 for more information.
SEPT. 27 - 28
SCRAPBOOK WEEKEND
The Belmont Club of Women will hold a scrapbook weekend Sept. 27 – 28. Join fellow scrappers for two fun days of cropping Friday, Sept. 27 from 1 to 11 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Belmont Club, 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral. The $65 cost includes two days, a six-foot table, Friday dinner, Saturday lunch and dinner, door prizes, snacks and drinks, vendors on site plus much more! Contact Anne at (540) 219-3646 for more information and a registration form.
SEPT. 28
OCHS CLASS OF 1974 REUNION
A reunion of the Orange County High School Class of 1974 is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, at 4 p.m. at Veteran’s Park near the Orange American Legion Hall. For more information, email OrangeCountyHigh1974@gmail.com.
FIREARMS SAFETY CLASS
The Gordonsville Police Department is offering a free firearms safety class open to anyone over the age of 12. Those interested may contact the Gordonsville Police Department at 832-2234 to register for the class. Certificates will be awarded to everyone that successfully completes the class. The class will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, from 12 – 4 p.m. at the Gordonsville Town Hall. There is no cost, but participants must register by Tuesday, Sept. 24. Please bring a pen and paper to take notes. There will be a test at the conclusion of the class and participants must score a minimum of 80% to be awarded a certificate. Participants should not bring firearms to the class.
CARVER ALUMNI HOMECOMING
The George Washing Carver High School Alumni Association will hold its annual homecoming event Saturday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Route 15 school. At 1 p.m., the association will unveil its new exhibit, “Athlos,” (the Greek word for athletics), featuring highlights from the 20-year history of Carver football, baseball, basketball and track, including coaches, cheerleading and the marching band. The event will feature food vendors, music, a vintage car show and more. The event is free and open to the public. Contact Hortense Hinton at (540) 308-5014 or visit www.gwcrhsaa.org for more information.
KID’S SILK SCREENING ACTIVITY
As part of the celebration for the opening of the James Madison Museum’s American Silk Mill exhibit, it will be offering an opportunity for children to learn and try silk screening. The free, hands-on activity will be Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 – 11 a.m. The event is free, but participants are encouraged to RSVP to 672-1766 or jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com to guarantee sufficient supplies for all participants. Following the activity, children will be able to enjoy the Silk Mill exhibit or otherwise explore the museum.
AUTHOR TALK AT ARTS CENTER
Saturday, Sept. 28, from 2 to 4 p.m., The Arts Center In Orange welcomes Henry Browne to speak on his book, “Vanishing History: Ruins in Virginia.” Browne will offer a virtual tour of historic and abandoned structures around Virginia, including mills, railroad depots, residences, and more. The talk is free and open to the public. Contact Mary Dennis at 672-7311 for further information.
WINDMORE AUDITIONS
Windmore Foundation for the Arts announces auditions for its Christmas musical, “The First Leon, Uncovering the True Meaning of Christmas.” Any child ages 6 to 14 may join the choir. Auditions for the leading roles for children ages 8 to 14 will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, from noon to 3 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church. Find details and registration information at windmorefoundation.org/christmas or email exec@windmorefoundation.org.
SEPT. 29
TAMING THE WILDERNESS
Friends of Wilderness Battlefield will host the 13th annual “Taming the Wilderness” living history event at Ellwood Sunday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Programs include guided walking tours, craftspeople and artisans and demonstrations of 18th century frontier living. The Germanna Foundation will have a display of archaeological activity from nearby sites. For more information, visit www.fowb.org.
SEPT. 30
“I OWE MONEY, WHAT ARE MY RIGHTS?”
The Foothills Housing Network and Legal Aid Works will be hosting a workshop on “I owe money, what are my rights?” Monday, Sept. 30, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 420 Southridge Pkwy., suite 106, Culpeper. Legal Aid Works will focus on debt collection, garnishments, bankruptcy, etc. The workshop is free but registration is requested at
https://iowemoneyworkshop.eventbrite.com. Those attending are welcome to bring a bagged dinner to enjoy during the presentation. Drinks and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, call (540) 829-7450 or email fhn@rrregion.org.
OCT. 3
BROWN BAG BREAKFAST BUSINESS SEMINARS
The Small Business Administration and Small Business Development Center at Culpeper announce a series of brown-bag-breakfast seminars at the Culpeper County Library. These seminars will provide avenues of discussion to include ways to finance, manage, grow and nurture and locate the resources to plan your business strategy. Light morning refreshments will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their brown-bag-breakfasts along with their hunger for business savvy topics to these events. No registration is required. The events will take place Thursdays Oct. 3, Nov. 7, and Dec. 5 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. in Culpeper County Library’s Meeting Room at 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper.
OCT. 4
BINGO BACK AT MINE RUN
Bingo is back! Beginning Friday, Oct. 4, the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company will be hosting bingo on the first and third Fridays. Doors open at 5 p.m., early birds are at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo starts at 7 p.m. A regular admission pack is $20 and includes 19 games. Paper for an additional five games is sold separately for $1 each, including the jackpot. Food will be available for sale. Come see old friends, make new ones and help raise money for the fire company. For more information or questions, please contact the fire company chief at (703) 859-3483.
RVFD FALL HARVEST DINNER
Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department will hold its fall harvest pork tenderloin dinner Friday, Oct. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the firehouse. The menu includes: pork tenderloin, baked apples, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, desserts and beverages. Eat-in or carry-out plates are available for $12 (adults) or $6 (children 12 and under). Proceeds benefit the fire department’s tanker fund. Call 672-5744 for more information.
CULPEPER NAACP FREEDOM FUND BANQUET
The NAACP Culpeper Branch, also representing Madison and Rappahannock counties, will host its 38th annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 12 noon in the Peppers Banquet Hall at the Best Western Culpeper Inn. The fundraiser also supports the NAACP’s scholarship fund, which awards four $500 scholarships to deserving high school students in Culpeper, Madison and Rappahannock counties. Tickets are $50 each. For tickets, table sponsorships and advertising placements in the souvenir journal, contact Rose Herrity at (540) 219-8909 or roseherrity@hotmail.com.
OCT. 5
GVFC FALL FESTIVAL
The Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary is preparing for its annual fall festival Saturday, Oct. 5, at the fairgrounds. Spaces are available for $60 and electricity is available on a first-come basis. Last year, there were more than 75 vendors in attendance. Entertainment is scheduled throughout the day and parking is available at the firehouse on Baker Street. For more information, contact Debbie Hoffman at 832-3297. Applications are available at the fire company’s website—www.gordonsvillefirecompany.com. All proceeds benefit the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company which serves Orange and Louisa counties.
GORDONSVILLE FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE
A one-week book sale, sponsored by the Gordonsville Friends of the Library, will be held Oct. 5 to 12 at the Gordonsville Library, 319 N. Main Street, Gordonsville. Books for all ages, fiction and nonfiction, as well as CDs and DVDs will be available. All-day specials include: $5 for a bag of books and $10 for a box of books. Sale hours are: Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 12 during regular library hours. All proceeds benefit the library.
RURITAN YARD SALE AND BREAKFAST
The East Orange Ruritan Club will hold an all-you-can-eat breakfast and community yard sale Saturday, Sept. 7, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the Ruritan Club building on Route 20 in Unionville. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, apples, biscuits and gravy, coffee, tea and water and costs $7 for adults. Children 3 and under eat for free. Carry-out plates will be available. Yard sale tables are available for $5 per table. Participants should call 854-5026 to reserve a table.
FREE GENEALOGY WORKSHOP
A free beginning geneaology workshop will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wilderness Library. Hosted by the Susannah Chandler Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, the workshop will included worksheets and handouts to help participants begin their geneaological efforts. The event will feature door prizes and refreshments. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. and walk-ins are welcome until space is filled. Participants can preregister to guarantee a spot by emailing Susannah
ChandlerChapter1@gmail.com, or calling 661-7202.
OCT. 6
HUNTER EDUCATION CLASS
There will be a free hunter education class conducted at the War Memorial Building in Madison Sunday, Oct. 6, from noon to 6 p.m. Pre-registration is required and there are a limited number of seats. Students must complete several hours of self-study prior to the class to be sure of passing the test and receiving a certification card. The self study options can be found on the DGIF website at: www.dgif.virginia.gov/hunting/education/, or by contacting the regional office at (540) 248-9360. A free copy of the book “Today’s Hunter” is also available at the Madison County Extension Office. This course is open to anyone, however, youths 12 and under only can attend if they are accompanied by an adult. To register, visit the VA DGIF website at http://m.register-ed.com/event/studentchooseevent or call (888) 516-0844. For additional information, contact Mark Frazier at 661-3489, after 5 p.m.
OCT. 9
OCHS CLASSES OF 1959 AND 1960
Members of the Orange County High School classes of 1959 and 1960 will gather for their annual fall “Dutch Treat” lunch and fellowship at The General’s Quarters Restaurant in Locust Grove on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 11:30 a.m. Guests and members of other OCHS classes are welcome as well. Reservations are requested by Monday, Oct. 1. Please register by contacting one of the following classmates: Clyde Davis at cdavis161@verizon.net or (757) 566-9747; or B.J. Carpenter Simms at bettydoyle@comcast.net or (904) 241-7842.
OCT. 12
AMERICAN LEGION FALL BREAKFAST
The Orange American Legion, Post 156, is hosting a free community breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Legion Hall at the end of Newton Street in the Town of Orange. Everyone is invited to enjoy a breakfast that will include scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, biscuits, fried potatoes, pastries and beverages. Donations will be accepted and will support the Legion’s activities that help our community.
COMMUNITY YARD SALE
The Orange County High School Family, Career, Community Leaders of America chapter will host a community yard sale Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Hornet Sports Center (field house) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tables are available for $10. Contact Nicole Lohr at 661-4300, ext. 1130 or nlohr@ocss-va.org for more information.
OCT. 18
CIVIL WAR STUDY GROUP
The Lake of the Woods Civil War Study Group hosts its annual Battle of the Wilderness Dinner at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, at the Lake of the Woods Clubhouse. The guest speaker will be Chris Mackowski, editor in chief of the Emerging Civil War book series. He will speak on his latest book, “The Great Battle Never Fought: The 1863 Mine Run Campaign.” The dinner is open to the public, but seating is limited. The cost is $27 per person. Reservations are required before Oct. 10. Details and a reservation form are available at http://www.civilwarstudygroup.org.
OCT. 19
FOWB CIVIL WAR AUTHOR DINNER
Civil War historian and author Dr. Peter Carmichael will discuss the war from the everyday soldier’s point of view at a gourmet dinner presentation sponsored by Friends of Wilderness Battlefield (FoWB) on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Generals’ Quarters Restaurant on Route 20 in Locust Grove. Cost is a $35 donation to FoWB and reservations are required. The reservation deadline is Oct. 14. Visit www.fowb.org.
JMM APPRAISAL FAIR
The James Madison Museum will hold its annual appraisal fair Saturday, Oct.19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is patterned after “Antiques Roadshow” and participants are invited to bring treasures for a professional oral appraisal. The cost of appraisal is $20 per item or three items for $50. The museum is located at 129 Caroline St. in Orange. For more information, call 672-1776.
OCT. 25
WREATH PROJECT GOLF TOURNAMENT
The National Wreath Project benefit golf tournament will be held Friday, Oct. 25, at Meadows Farms Golf Course in Locust Grove. The tournament benefits the Sgt. Mac Foundation that works to raise money for holiday wreaths at the graves of servicemen and women at the National Cemetery at Quantico, Virginia. The cost is $100 per person and includes golf, lunch, mulligans and prizes. Sponsorships are available. The captain’s choice tournament begins at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. To register or for sponsorship information, email judi@welcomehomefp.com. For more on the project, visit www.sgtmac.org.
OCT. 26
AARP FALL FOLIAGE TOUR
AARP Chapter 5239 will sponsor a fall foliage vintage train ride through Maryland’s scenic country side Saturday, Oct. 26. The price is $85 per person and includes lunch. For more information, call 972-4651 or email wisecruiser@hotmail.com.
OCHS CLASS OF 1984 REUNION
The Orange County High School Class of 1984 will hold its 35th reunion Friday, Nov. 1. Those in the classes of 1981 – 1987 are also welcome to attend. Contact Leslie Garrison Figgins at 832-2459 or Kevin Powell at (540 259-1388 for more information.
TRUNK OR TREAT CAR SHOW
The Orange County High School Family, Career, Community Leaders of America chapter will host a trunk or treat car show at the high school Saturday, Oct. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. Preregistration is $10 per car or $15 on the day of the event. Those entered are encouraged to decorate their cars and hand out candy or simply hand out candy. Children are encouraged to attend in Halloween costumes. The event will benefit FCCLA programs. Trophies will be presented to best in show, best truck and best car. To register or for more information, contact Nicole Lohr at 661-4300, ext. 1130 or at nlohr@ocss-va.org.
DEC. 4
AARP HOLIDAY NYC TRIP
AARP Chapter 5239 will offer a holiday trip to New York City from Wednesday, Dec. 4 to Friday, Dec. 6. The price is $579 per person including: two nights lodging (rooms are double-occupancy); two dinners, including one at a Brazilian steakhouse; a tour of the 9/11 museum, memorial and the top of One World Observatory; “The Ride,” an interactive tour of midtown; and free time to shop and sightsee. For more information, call 972-4651 or email wisecruiser@hotmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.