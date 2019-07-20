Pets and Their People: Luke and Len Koczur

Luke poses with his devoted owner, Len Koczur, and an ever-curious bear at the Koczur home in Orange Estates.

 Hilary Holladay

Len Koczur has found a way to combine his love of dogs with his desire to volunteer in his community. Twice a week, for the past nine years, the Orange resident has taken his golden retriever, Luke, to visit the residents at Dogwood Village. Before that, he took a previous golden, Elsa, for several years. Of Luke, sitting by his side, he said, “He’s really friendly. He goes up to the folks.” He noted that the large and radiantly beautiful dog is a “good size” for people who might have a hard time bending over to greet a small animal. “They pet him on the head or back and talk to him,” he said. His wife, Pat, added that Luke, age 9½, has been going to the nursing and assisted living facility ever since he was a puppy. “He’s not afraid of walkers or wheelchairs or hospital beds,” she said, noting that in his younger, smaller days, the eager pup sometimes climbed into a resident’s bed to a pay an extra-friendly visit. Len Koczur said he enjoys chatting with the residents and listening to their stories: “A great number of them had dogs, and they tell me about their dogs.” 

Hilary Holladay covers education and writes feature stories for the Orange County Review. The author of five books, she is currently writing a biography of the poet Adrienne Rich.

