Len Koczur has found a way to combine his love of dogs with his desire to volunteer in his community. Twice a week, for the past nine years, the Orange resident has taken his golden retriever, Luke, to visit the residents at Dogwood Village. Before that, he took a previous golden, Elsa, for several years. Of Luke, sitting by his side, he said, “He’s really friendly. He goes up to the folks.” He noted that the large and radiantly beautiful dog is a “good size” for people who might have a hard time bending over to greet a small animal. “They pet him on the head or back and talk to him,” he said. His wife, Pat, added that Luke, age 9½, has been going to the nursing and assisted living facility ever since he was a puppy. “He’s not afraid of walkers or wheelchairs or hospital beds,” she said, noting that in his younger, smaller days, the eager pup sometimes climbed into a resident’s bed to a pay an extra-friendly visit. Len Koczur said he enjoys chatting with the residents and listening to their stories: “A great number of them had dogs, and they tell me about their dogs.”
People and Their Pets: Luke and Len Koczur
Hilary Holladay
Hilary Holladay covers education and writes feature stories for the Orange County Review. The author of five books, she is currently writing a biography of the poet Adrienne Rich.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
-
Schools buy house to help give special needs adults skills to live independently
-
Police: Florida dad tossed son in ocean to teach him to swim, did back flips, said he was 'being awesome'
-
UVa begins project to identify, contact descendants of slaves
-
Virginia basketball team now has nation's No. 1 recruiting class
-
Ryan, No. 2-compensated state employee, 'earning his pay'
Latest Local Offers
Come eat with us and experience, "...your gateway to Naples, Italy!" We're open from 11:00am…
Valley Nissan of Staunto
Visit us in store on Lee Jackson Highway in Staunton, VA or online at http://www.stauntonnis…
Valley Volkswagen
Valley Volkswagen is the premier Central Virginia Volkswagen dealer with a convenient Staunt…