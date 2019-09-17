The Carter household on Constitution Highway has three cats, Puck, Sabine and BK. Puck and Sabine are cute, nearly identical gray cats from the same litter. BK stands out from the others because she is a beautiful golden-brown tabby—and she’s blind. BK (for Blind Kitty) showed up in the yard three years ago and caught everyone’s eye because she kept bumping into trees, according to Tilghman Carter. When Tilghman’s father, Sully, reached down to pet her on the head, the little visitor welcomed the attention. Thus began a new chapter in her life as a pampered family cat. A senior at Orange County High School, Tilghman said BK prefers him to his dad, his mother, Laura, and his sister, Alden: “I’m the only one who can pick her up, and she doesn’t even know what I look like. I can hold her like a little baby as long as I rub her on her belly.” Tilghman says BK has “a pretty good mental map” of the house but still occasionally “bonks” into things. But who among us, blind or sighted, hasn’t bonked into an errant chair or door on occasion? BK, of indeterminate age, takes it all in stride and even makes the occasional foray into the Carters’ yard, set far back from the road. With an admiring grin, Tilghman said BK has been known to catch low-flying birds and take a flying leap onto a dogwood tree.
Pets and Their People: BK and Tilghman Carter
Hilary Holladay
Hilary Holladay covers education and politics for the Orange County Review. The author of five books, she is currently writing a biography of the poet Adrienne Rich.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett extends contract, but turned down a raise, school says
-
Judge to award attorneys fees, rules against damages over Confederate statue shrouds
-
Radford University student dies at New River Valley Regional Jail
-
Judge rejects 14th Amendment claim in Confederate statues lawsuit
-
Officials say archaeologist is unqualified for Rassawek water project
Latest Local Offers
Check out our website for current listings and open houses!
Valley Nissan of Staunto
Visit us in store on Lee Jackson Highway in Staunton, VA or online at http://www.stauntonnis…
Window World of Central Valley
Contact us today to schedule your FREE in-home replacement window estimate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.