Gray Shiley of Lake of the Woods is an animal lover through and through. At age 4, she joined the 4-H Crazy Pets Club. Now 14, she’s president of the 4-H Animal Education Club. Gray said the Animal Education Club gives her and other members the opportunity to learn about all kinds of pets, livestock and wildlife. The club has visited a local dairy farm, helped out at the Orange County Animal Shelter and done community outreach at Dogwood Village. The rising ninth grader at Orange County High School, who will be in the Blue Ridge Virtual Governor’s School, has plenty of pets at home: a dog, four cats and a hedgehog. What’s so great about having a pet? “They’re companions, especially my dog. She can tell when I’m stressed out. They’re there for you when you feel like people aren’t. Plus, it’s just fun to take care of them,” she said. While representing the Animal Education Club at the recent Orange County Fair, Gray talked to fairgoers about an array of eye-catching creatures, including some large turtles and a cute little hen and her chicks, the latter on loan from Gale Berry of Rhoadesville.
Pets and Their People: Dahlia and Gray Shiley
Hilary Holladay
Hilary Holladay covers education and writes feature stories for the Orange County Review. The author of five books, she is currently writing a biography of the poet Adrienne Rich.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Latest Local Offers
Check out our website for current listings and open houses!
Our community is more than just a home...it's a lifestyle! Call us at (540) 649-1950 or visi…
Window Depot USA of Charlottesville
Vinyl, wood, & composite windows from America's top manufacturers. Call us at 434-465-65…