The past few weeks have been challenging for all of us, especially for our teachers and their students. Their school year was cut short, without much time to prepare. Students are confused and sad; no final projects, no graduation ceremony, no hugs from their teachers on the last day of the school year, no goodbyes. To help ease a difficult situation, we have provided a way for teachers to send encouraging messages to their students. Teachers, to send a message of comfort and encouragement to your students, visit:
www.dailyprogress.com/site/forms/teachers/letters_from_teachers.
Kate Smith
Grade 5
Locust Grove Elementary
To my amazing fifth-graders,
I miss you all so much. I miss your hugs and your smiles and your laughter. I miss reading to you and talking about books. I miss you helping me figure out technology and I miss you asking me so many questions, including those that I can’t answer. I miss your curiosity and your kindness and your love. I even miss your, on occasion, mischievous behavior. I hope that there will be a time, not so long from now, that we can get together again. Be safe, read every day, be kind to your siblings and listen to your parents!! I love you!
Love, Mrs. Smith
Pam Wayne
Grade 4
Locust Grove Elementary
Dear LGES boys and girls,
I want to thank you and your families for being a part of our class this year! You’ve made this year an awesome year! We’ve learned a lot in Room 403! We’ve learned about how to take care of each other, be kind to each other, and what it means to be SOARing Eagles! I hope this finds you healthy and happy! I hope you take all we’ve learned this year and SOAR to fifth grade!!
Love You! Mrs. Wayne
Jennifer Conley
Grade 7
Prospect Heights Middle School
Dear students of Room 404,
It has been weeks since I’ve been able to greet you face to face, to say “hello” or “what’s up?” or a give a simple head nod or grin. I have missed our daily interactions, jokes and learning. You have been a great group of seventh-graders and sadly, I have no pictures to commemorate our wonderful year together. I will always have good memories of the 2019-2020 school year--my 19th in the classroom. I’m disappointed that I won’t get to play for you some of my favorite music to teach you about the ‘60s and ‘70s and tell you the many stories that I love to tell. I love you all and pray for your safety and wellness throughout this time and hopefully, when we see each other again, I can give each of you a big hug. I love you!
Nadine Urban
Special Education
Locust Grove Elementary
Dear students,
I miss seeing your smiling faces each day and helping you to learn and grow. I want to reach through this letter and give you a hug and wish you well. Stay healthy! Read a good book and learn something new each and every day. Know that I am thinking of you and will see you when school starts back. Enjoy life and I love y’all!!
Love, Mrs. Urban
Angel Bellair
Grade 3
Locust Grove Elementary
To my students,
I have treasured being your teacher this year. Unfortunately, our adventures have been cut short. So…here are just a few words of wisdom: “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose.”
Take that chance. Learn from your mistakes. Persevere. Dream big. Love yourself.
Be MINDFUL. Find happiness in the little things. Stay humble. Have empathy.
Say you’re sorry. You can, should, and will make a difference.
And most importantly SOAR my little Eagles! I am so very proud of each and every one of you, and cannot wait to see all that you become!
With love, Mrs. Bellair
Pam Heynoski
Grade 5
Locust Grove Elementary
Dear students,
I miss my Jackpot Class!! I hope you are all reading every day! Do your best on the assignments, but most of all, stay healthy! I think about you all daily. Thank you for being such a great class!
Love, Ms. Heynoski
Jennifer Hay
Grades 9-12
Orange County High School
To you students, I hope you and your families are doing well. Please know that you are missed! PS. Henry says “Hi”!
Kendra Crane
9-12
Orange County High School
Dear nurse aide and health and medical science students,
I hope each of you are safe and well. I miss seeing your smiling faces, the stories you shared, and most of all, your quest for knowledge as you pursue your dream of becoming healthcare workers. I hope that this pandemic enables you to realize the importance of your future role in healthcare. As we move forward in our digital learning classroom, please know that I am so proud of you and the accomplishments you have made in class. Your future in healthcare is bright, and I can’t wait to see where it takes you!
Keep practicing those nursing skills!
Mrs. Crane
Nicole L. Lohr
Family and Consumer Sciences Instructor
FCCLA Advisor
Orange County High School
Today is not just a new day, it’s a new opportunity.”
I miss all of my FACS students and hope that they are using their life skills to get through the stay-at-home order!
Mrs. Ramirez
Grades 6 and 7
Prospect Heights Middle School
Howdy, homeroom, sixth- and seventh-graders. You are greatly missed. I miss seeing, greeting and talking to you, giving high-fives and using that “teacher look and voice” upon occasion. I would rather be at school with you learning and having fun, but we are tough people and we will come out of this stronger. Thank you sixth-graders for a great year. We made great progress. I look forward to seeing you next year and, if I’m lucky, in my classroom. Seventh-graders, you will forever have an extra special place in my “timeline of teaching.” You were my first group of U.S. II students. I could not have asked for a better year. You all were truly the best and made everything easy. I will wave and say hello next year. Lastly, to the students I’ve had for two years, it was my privilege to be your teacher twice.
Mrs. Carolyn Herndon
Kindergarten
Grymes Memorial School
Hi GMS Kindergartners,
I am thinking of you and missing you so much!!! I hope you are enjoying reading loads of good books and spending lots of time outside soaking in the beauty of spring!
I look forward to being in touch soon!
Love, Mrs. Herndon
Julie Yauger
Grade 7-8 English
Grymes Memorial School
Dear seventh- and eighth-graders of Grymes Memorial School,
Until recently, your life was a virtual roller coaster. You were buckled in—happily chugging along, gripping the bar, and building up speed. Sometimes you longed to get off the ride….Your days were packed with activities- school, sports, chores, homework. You were in motion from the moment you lifted your head off the pillow until you flopped back down at night. Well, now that rollercoaster has jerked to a stop. Temporarily. So unbuckle, jump onto solid ground and find your balance. Take a look around. What do you see? An unscheduled block of time? Free space? Silence? Take it in…. and consider how you will fill it. Choose wisely. Before you know it, you will find yourself standing in line to get back on that ride. I’ll be right there, waiting to take your ticket!
With love, Mrs. Yauger
Kathy Hogsten
Grades 6, 7, and 8
Prospect Heights Middle School
To all of my students, I miss you! I love you and hope you are happy and healthy. Be ready to learn on Google classroom or chrome books. I am here to help you and encourage you. I can’t wait to see you in the near future. Try to read and have fun.
Love, Mrs. Hogsten
Paula Keller
Grade 3
Gordon Barbour Elementary
Dearest best class ever,
I miss you so much! I miss your sweet faces, especially when you learn something new and when you make me laugh! I miss how KIND you are to one another. I miss how you laugh even when my jokes are only a little bit funny! Most of all, I hope you are SAFE and happy. Please reach out to me if you need someone to talk to. I’m here for you. I am looking forward to distance learning with you. I hope you are reading some juicy book, finding math in everyday life, and that you keep growing your beautiful brains! I’m NOT done teaching you and you will ALWAYS be my kids.
Love, Mrs. Keller
Tina Faulconer
Grade 6
Prospect Heights Middle School
To my wonderful students,
I hope you are doing well, and keeping busy! I miss you all so much. Your smiles, your jokes, and getting to see you every day always makes me smile. I’m still here for you and thinking of you. Thank you for being “my kids” and bringing joy to my every day! Stay strong and safe. I love you all very much!
Cathy O’Dell
Grade 8
Prospect Heights Middle
Dear eighth-grade language arts students,
Little did any of us know that Friday, March 13, was going to be our last day of being together for this school year! Had I known, I would have told you all how special you have become to me. I would have thanked you for making my first year back into teaching and my first year teaching middle school a fun, challenging and unforgettable adventure! I would have told you that you have taught me as much as I have taught you. I would have told each one of you how much I believe in you and that you each have so very much to offer. My hope is that through all of this, we learn to never take the people we love or the things we have for granted. I’ll be seeing you soon, hopefully!
Missing you!!!
Love and hugs, Mrs. O’Dell
Vicky Grey
Grade 5
Locust Grove Elementary School
My students,
I was so excited to finally be in class with you and looked forward to seeing your faces each day! However, life is about change and that’s okay.
Now I am excited about learning together with these new technology tools. I am anxiously waiting to hear from you and catch up on what’s going on in your lives. I hope you are well and doing your best to continue learning during these unusual times. Don’t forget Mr. Browne’s precept from Wonder: “When given the choice between being right or being kind, CHOOSE KIND.”
I believe in you, and I am here for you!
Ms. Grey
My precept: When it comes to learning, you may think that you are trying to satisfy your teacher or your parents, but when you are willing to keep trying in spite of obstacles—you are giving a gift to yourself!
Rachel Carlton
Grades 9 - 12
Orange County High School
Words cannot express the anxiety, pain and hardships that you are now enduring. 2020 was going to be your year. Kobe died and your school year was cut short. As Lil’ Baby said, “We can only play the hand we were dealt.” 2020 is still your year. Use this time to embrace matters that you have yet to address and get involved in matters that you can control. Keep fighting for your education, read, listen to audiobooks like Nipsey, register to vote, focus on what you did right, take pride in your character, in your ability to pull through adversity and to persevere. You are the leaders of the new school. I know that you will use this unexpected time to lead us through the darkness to the light, to a better world filled with love. I have never been prouder of you. Stay strong. Stay safe.
Love, Ms. Carlton
Amber Ford
Second grade
Gordon-Barbour Elementary
Dear sweet friends,
I miss you so much! I hope that you are doing well. I can’t wait to see you again. I am so proud of each and every one of you. You will each hold a special place in my heart forever. Love you to pieces!!!!
Love, Mrs. Ford
Heather Johnson
Locust Grove Middle School
To all my students, current and past, please know I miss you and I hope you have been keeping safe. Please keep working hard, I am already so proud of you all.
Cathy Corker
Locust Grove Middle School
Hope you laugh lots, be inspired to learn and enjoy this new learning experience. Just think you are now a part of the biggest distance learning experiment in history! What do you think about that? We miss you and hope to see your smiling faces throughout this new learning experience soon. Thanks, Orange Review for this opportunity to link with our students and their families!
Alicia Carr
Locust Grove Middle School
To all my students, current and past, please know I miss seeing you all! You are in my thoughts daily and I hope you and your families are well. Keep working hard and reaching for the stars. I am so proud of you all.
Jennifer Arameish
Locust Grove Middle School
Keep reading! Be creative! Continue your education! I miss you all and wish you and your family safety and good health. When things get tough, remember Salva’s journey. You are strong too! You can get through it.
Laura Wright
Locust Grove Middle School
You are all in my thoughts! I hope you and your family members are all healthy. Keep looking around you to see ways you use math in your daily lives: bake something; make something you have to measure; draw or paint something focusing on scale; help with laundry or cooking. There are so many ways to learn. Keep learning and striving to do your best. I miss you!
Amy Sites
Locust Grove Middle School
To all my students, past and present: I am thinking of you all! Keep working hard! Stay safe! I miss you all! Think about this quote and stay motivated. “Don’t let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do.”
– John Wooden
Jeremy Newcomb
Locust Grove Middle School
An adapted quote from MLK: “The ultimate measure of (an individual) is not where you stand in moments of comfort and convenience, but where you stand at times of challenge...” I know when faced with any challenge, you, my students, have the ability to rise to be your ultimate selves. Best wishes to all of you!
Morgan Wade
Locust Grove Middle School
To all of my students, of this year and in the past--
You are amazing! I’ve enjoyed all of our laughs together and I miss you so much! Know that I have loved all of the time we had together and I hope you’ll come back to visit. Keep being your incredible selves!
Tanya Hall
Locust Grove Middle School
To all my students, I miss your sweet faces and contagious laughter. I miss learning and talking with you. I hope you and your families are well and able to spend quality time together. Keep reading, smiling and finding a way to make a difference in someone else’s life. Much love to all of you!
Tina Stevenson
Locust Grove Middle School
To all of my students,
I miss seeing you and teaching you! I hope that you are all staying safe and of course doing your math everyday! Each day before you would leave, I would tell you to stay awesome and keep working hard, so stay awesome and keep working hard!
Jess Rave
Locust Grove Middle School
I miss all of you, and I’m looking forward to hearing all about the great things you do next year! Stay classy Orange County!
Susan Midland
Locust Grove Middle School
Take time to be kind to others. Keep Reading. Exercise your mind as well as your body. Miss you all!
Mrs. Foster
Locust Grove Middle School
To all of my students, I want you to know that you are greatly missed. I hope that you will take time to enjoy the sunny weather, eat healthy and read a good book. Take care of yourself.
Emily Poole
Locust Grove Middle School
To all my students, past and present: I miss you and hope all is well with you. I know this is a difficult time, but I also know how strong each and every one of you is. You can do this! I’m so proud of all of you!!
Maka Hanson
Locust Grove Middle School
To all of my students present and past: I truly miss seeing you and look forward to learning (with you) this exciting, challenging, and new learning experience. When given a task; we got it, we can do it, and we will keep trying! 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, READY!!! With all my love!
Ms. Kuhnert
Grade 3
Grymes Memorial School
Dear Grymes third grade,
I am so excited about all the good work you are doing at home. You are such capable and wonderful students. I am so very fortunate to work with you. Thank you for all you are doing to help your family, support your community, and continue your learning. Please keep up the excellent work!
Love, Ms. Kuhnert
Wendell Green
Orange County High School Principal
OCHS students,
I wanted to let you all know that I am blessed and honored to serve as your principal. Your generosity, compassion, intelligence and resilience are some of the qualities that come to mind when I think of you all. The administration, teachers, school counselors and staff really miss your energy, smiling faces, and the school spirit that you showed everyday. Seniors, even though you were not able to finish out your high school career the way you wanted to, just know that you all are very talented in your own unique way. I know that you can accomplish your career goals and become productive citizens if you put your mind to it. Just remember to never forget where you came from, never forget who helped develop you into becoming the person that you are, and always give back to your community. “We Are OC!
Sincerely, Mr. Green, Principal
Mrs. Carroll
5th Grade
Gordon-Barbour Elementary School
My students,
You have no idea how much I miss you! I wish we could still be learning and having fun in our classroom together. We’re still going to make the best of the rest of the year though! We’re gonna have tons of fun even if we’re not at school together. I hope you’re continuing to grow and learn each day. I love and miss you all!
Love, Mrs. Carroll
Betsy Hamilton
Grade 7
Prospect Heights Middle School
Dear seventh-graders,
You did so much to be proud of in the short time we had this school year. You chose great books to listen to and great books to read (even those of you who walked in on the first day saying, “No offense, but I just hate reading.”) You learned how to write what was in your head and your heart. You learned how to do research and give credit for good ideas. You circled up on Mondays and Fridays to say positive things to each other. You gave constructive feedback after presentations. Most importantly, you saw the best in each other. You lifted your classmates up on bad days, supported them through tough times and celebrated with them. I know that you will keep doing that, and that gives me great hope. You are in my thoughts every day!
Love, Mrs. H.
Whitney Milbourne
Grades 9-12
Orange County High School
To all my students,
First of all...I miss you! I am sad that our time together this semester was cut short, but am hopeful that I will see you soon. Use this opportunity to learn something new, practice self care, and brighten someone else’s day as you have done for me this year. Take care of yourselves and know that I love you!
Elaine Seal
Grade 7
Prospect Heights Middle School
Hi, my lovely seventh-graders,
How fortunate I am that you are a part of my daily life. We have a special flow to our class - our read-alouds, our Circle-up conversations, the a-ha teaching moments, the teacher tough-love sometimes, and the hopeful comforts of Room 408. These and more are the moments that I miss, along with the daily greetings, the creative and silly handshakes, and the hugs. I miss you all greatly, but we will get through this tough time together. Even though our in-class setting has changed to virtual, continue to work hard and do your best. You remain a special part of me. Please come back to see me next school year. Stay strong and healthy!
Love and missing you much, Mrs. Seal
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.