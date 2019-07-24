A Gordonsville man died after his scooter was rear-ended in a two-vehicle crash last night.
According to Virginia State Police spokesperson Corrine Geller, the crash occurred at 10:15 p.m. on High Street at W. Baker Street.
Geller said a 2013 Ford Fiesta was traveling north on High Street when it rear-ended a 2003 Yamaha YJ50. The Yamaha was also traveling north on High Street.
The driver of the Ford, James T. Miller, 56, of Barboursville, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.
The operator of the Yamaha, Thomas J. Carter, 55, of Gordonsville, was ejected from the vehicle in the crash. He died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Trooper D. Vaden is investigating the incident. Charges are pending.