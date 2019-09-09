Dr. Dena Jennings, left, will host the Affrolachian On-Time Music Gathering at her Route 20 farm Saturday, Sept. 14, with gates opening at 4 p.m. and the concert scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. More than a dozen string musicians and artists are expected to perform, including Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage archivist Greg Adams. The two are pictured here in a program last February at The Arts Center In Orange.