In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Food Lion is launching dedicated shopping hours for customers age 60 and older and those with compromised immune systems.
The hours set aside for these customers are Monday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., according to a release from the chain's headquarters in Salisbury, N.C.
Other customers are asked to respect the new rule. The release states, "We are committed to serving our communities during this unprecedented time and ask that everyone please respect these designated shopping windows for their neighbors."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.