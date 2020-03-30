Food Lion soap shelves

On a recent day, Food Lion in Orange had liquid hand soap in stock--not the usual plentiful supply, but some.

 Hilary Holladay

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Food Lion is launching dedicated shopping hours for customers age 60 and older and those with compromised immune systems.

The hours set aside for these customers are Monday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., according to a release from the chain's headquarters in Salisbury, N.C.

Other customers are asked to respect the new rule. The release states, "We are committed to serving our communities during this unprecedented time and ask that everyone please respect these designated shopping windows for their neighbors."

