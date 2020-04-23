In normal times, the Orange County Public Library is a haven for adults and children who love books and for anyone who needs free access to the internet.
In these abnormal times, the library is closed to the public, but a whole world of e-books, audiobooks, movies and courses awaits patrons who visit the library online.
During the pandemic, signing up for a temporary library card number has been simplified so area residents easily can access e-services. These offerings are available to Orange County residents and people who live in the adjoining counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Greene, Louisa, Madison and Spotsylvania.
And guess what: The library’s free Wi-Fi extends into the parking lot.
Is it OK to park outside one of the three branches—in Orange, Gordonsville and Locust Grove—and log on from inside your vehicle?
“Absolutely,” said Katie Hill, library director, who added that you don’t need a library card to tap into the Wi-Fi.
Hill said the library’s online usage has jumped up significantly since March. Figures for Hoopla, a media service offering access to e-books, movies, music, TV shows and comics, are especially impressive.
Hoopla usage during April has been higher than any month “pre-COVID,” since the library acquired Hoopla in November 2018.
Hill said that March usage of Hoopla was up 42% since February (which saw more traffic than any previous month), and April is poised to leap 110% higher than February.
Of note, she added that 40% of the Hoopla checkouts are audiobooks—people clearly enjoy being read to.
Families helping their children finish out the school year may want to check out the library’s page of “School Closure Resources,” which has links to e-book and audiobook services and suggestions for “stay at home field trips,” among other helpful resources.
For people looking for fun and constructive things to read and do during these tough times, the library director offered some observations and recommendations.
“There are digital items for most genres of fiction and to meet a large variety of customer tastes,” she said. “Our most popular recent downloads are: ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’, ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,’ ‘Nine Perfect Strangers,’ ‘The Reckoning,’ ‘The Book Thief,’ ‘Princess Labelmaker to the Rescue,’ ‘Under Currents’ and ‘The Last Boyfriend.’”
For popcorn night with the kids, she said, “We have nice family films available on Overdrive for streaming such as ‘Short Circuit,’ ‘Magic of Belle Isle,’ ‘World’s Fastest Indian,’ ‘On Golden Pond,’ ‘Zoo,’ ‘Bracelet of Bordeaux,’ ‘Jack and the Beanstalk,’ ‘Heidi,’ ‘Aussie and Ted,’ ‘Spy School,’ ‘Angel Dog,’ ‘Raising the Bar,’ ‘The Bear,’ ‘Nessie and Me,’ ‘Cowgirls’ and ‘Angels.’
She continued, “Hoopla has some lovely BBC and Acorn TV shows. Personally, I am a huge fan of the Miss Fisher Mysteries set in 1920’s Australia and the Brokenwood Mysteries set in small-town wine country in New Zealand.”
The library’s e-services also include Universal Class, which features a wide variety of courses for adults and children. Adults can sign up for computer classes and general business courses, such as time management, team-building and effective performance appraisals, and earn continuing education credits. Children can work on basic skills such as spelling, reading and math.
Hill said people interested in picking up new hobbies and skills may want to dip into Freading, which offers numerous how-to e-books, including “Hand-Built Outdoor Furniture,” “Vegetable Gardener’s Book of Building Projects,” “Complete Kitchen Garden,” “Sewing School,” “Complete Crochet Course,” “Natural and Handmade Soap Book,” “You Can Knit That” and “Organize Your Home.”
For stuck-at-home patrons who have had it fix-it projects and don’t know one end of a knitting needle from the other, Freading offers a title called “Extreme Brownies.” File under: something for everyone.
Without any patrons inside the library, Hill said the atmosphere is very different: “I know people think libraries are quiet all the time—but really they are not, people are talking, kids are crying, life is happening.”
She said full-time staff members continue to work, though “some of us are at home. We are trying to have only one or two people in a building at a time, for now, to ensure social distancing.”
No one on the staff, full- or part-time, has been laid off or furloughed, she noted. In accordance with Orange County’s “COVID-19 Emergency Policies and Plans,” part-time library employees have been put on administrative leave. The document states that the purpose is to protect the positions and ensure that the employees will be available when normal business operations resume.
Overdue fines are not being charged during the pandemic, and Hill said the drop-boxes at all three libraries are blocked off, since “materials may be contaminated and will have to be quarantined when returned before they can be shelved or given to other customers.”
Regular patrons know that the library buildings are kept tidy and clean, but during this lull while they are closed, Hill and her staff are cleaning every single book on the shelves. During the pandemic, all the careful disinfecting is “very tedious but necessary,” she said—and point toward that glad day when the library reopens and gets noisy again.
To fill out a form requesting access to the Orange County Public Library’s e-services, go to https://www.ocplva.org or call the library. If you fill out the form online, you still will need to call the library to obtain a temporary card number. The Main Library in Orange is at 672-3811, the Gordonsville Branch is at 832-0712 and the Wilderness Branch in Locust Grove is at 854-5310.
