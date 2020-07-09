Although there are unknowns in the case of Larry Kilby, the teacher and beloved Orange County High School track coach whose contract was not renewed for the 2020-21 school year, one thing is certain: His supporters are not shy about demanding that the school board rehire him.
On Sunday, about 40 people, most of them recent Orange County High School graduates or current students who know him as a coach, mentor and father figure, held a rally in front of the high school honoring Kilby and asking the school division to bring him back to Orange County.
On Monday afternoon, during the public comment portion of the school board’s meeting, about a dozen of Kilby’s supporters, many of whom knew him mainly as a coach, directly addressed the board.
Among those speaking at the board meeting was Diane Shoultz, who identified herself as a parent of a child in the local schools. Alluding to an alleged incident in which Kilby, who is Black, was the object of a racist remark, she said, “Those who live in privilege must be held accountable.”
Shoultz said she understood that school board members were not required to explain why Kilby’s contract was not renewed but that she felt a responsibility to tell them about the widespread distress and confusion resulting from their decision.
“Somebody knows more information, but the people who need to know don’t know. It is your obligation to make sure that the people in this community understand that you guys are working on behalf of their children in the right manner for the right reasons,” she said.
Kilby worked as a special education teacher at Orange Elementary School from August 2015 until January 2020. In January, Kilby was reassigned to teach in the alternative education program at the Taylor Education Administration Complex.
Asked why the board didn’t renew his contract, both Sherrie Page, chair of the school board, and Dr. Cecil Snead, superintendent of the Orange County Public Schools, told the Review it was a personnel matter that they were not at liberty to discuss publicly.
Kilby also has declined to comment.
“One less Black inspirational father figure”
During public comment at the board meeting, O’Brian Martin, an OCHS student slated to be the student representative on the school board in the coming year, said the absence of Kilby from the Orange County schools meant “one less Black inspirational father figure” for local students to turn to for guidance, encouragement and support.
OCHS graduate Hannah Snodgrass, currently a track athlete at Roanoke College and a key organizer in the movement to reinstate Kilby in his old job, said he encouraged her to consider college, something she would not have dreamed of on her own.
Snodgrass also told the board that after she began publicly advocating for Kilby, she received an anonymous letter telling her to stop.
Undaunted, she took an even stronger stand, declaring, “That man has done more for this community than everyone in this room combined.”
Like others who spoke of Kilby’s warm and welcoming manner, Caroline Marquis said she first met him when she stopped by an indoor track practice to say hello to friends. The coach told Marquis how many good things he’d heard about her and invited her to join the team: “Our first meeting, and he already had me feeling like I mattered.”
Once Marquis joined the team, the affirmation continued. “I've always been told as a female athlete that I could not compete at the same level as a boy. During indoor, Kilby challenged this idea by saying he knew I was athletic and determined enough to be practicing with the boys. During indoor, he pushed me to be my best self,” Marquis said.
She continued, “I’d like to ask the school board, are you really willing to take someone like that away from your students and your children in this county? If you truly want to set the children of this county up for a successful future, you'll rehire Mr. Kilby.”
The youngest and smallest member of the community to speak on Kilby’s behalf was fifth-grader William Daniel.
Standing on tiptoes so he could speak into the microphone, he said, “It’s not right for somebody to lose their job who’s speaking out against people for treating them not fair, because all people are equal, and nothing can deter that.”
“He deserves way better than this”
The rally on Sunday foreshadowed the spirited remarks made at the board meeting. Several people spoke on both occasions.
Standing under storm clouds on an oppressively hot afternoon, Kilby’s supporters said his concerted interest in their success and wellbeing both on and off the athletic field had made a huge impression on them and changed their lives for the better.
Among those attending the rally held in front of the high school was Matthew Lloyd, a 2018 OCHS graduate who participated in both indoor and outdoor track under Kilby’s supervision. Before individuals began speaking publicly at the rally, Lloyd told the Review that Kilby encouraged him to try out for the indoor track team.
“He is a good man. He was basically like a father figure to me,” Lloyd said.
As for Kilby’s current situation, Lloyd added, “He deserves way better than this.”
Jessica Rave, an English teacher and track coach at Locust Grove Middle School, told the group as the rally got underway that she knew of no “secret” reason that would explain why the school board didn’t renew Kilby’s contract. She asked that the rally speakers stay positive—and they did, as one by one they stepped to the front of a quiet audience, many holding signs of support.
Snodgrass spoke movingly of the time Kilby discovered that one of his runners didn't have adequate shoes to practice or compete in. She said Kilby took off his own running shoes and gave them to the student who wore them for the rest of the season.
Snodgrass has organized an online fundraising campaign to help Kilby and his family. About $1,300 had been collected as of press time Tuesday. Snodgrass also created an online petition titled “The Rehiring of Mr. Kilby” and addressed to members of the school board. More than 3,600 people had signed the petition as of press time.
On the change.org petition, Snodgrass writes, “Coach Kilby has been a mentor, a motivator, a step-in father figure, and role model for many. This is not just on the track, but off the track as well.”
The rally speakers knew Kilby well. Parents spoke of his importance as a black male role model in a school division with very few African-American teachers or administrators. Student athletes described how he counseled them and comforted them when they needed a listening ear, and pushed them to be better athletes than they thought possible.
One young woman said that when she told Kilby her father had died, he said he'd recently lost his father, too. He let her know she was not alone in her grief and sorrow.
As the tributes unfolded, the skies darkened and a heavy, driving rain did its best to end the event. A few umbrellas popped up, protest signs grew soggy and the portable speaker system was abandoned in favor of shouted remarks. But the group stayed.
Kilby did not attend the rally or the school board meeting, but if he had, he would have seen a lot of people who care deeply about him. Friends and fans spoke passionately about the difference he has made in their lives and in the community. They want him back in the Orange County Schools, where they said he belongs.
