Yace MacArthur Lewis, 41, is one of four men arrested on conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine. 

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has arrested four Locust Grove men for conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine. Arrested in the Flat Run area of Locust Grove, they are Henry Levie Johnson Minor, 66; Irving Woodroe Johnson Sr., 68, Bennie Donte Cook, 40, and Yace MacArthur Lewis, 41. 

According to a release from the sheriff's office, the arrests on Thursday were the culmination of a "multiple month" investigation. After search warrants were executed on three residences on Flat Run Road, each man was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine. 

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Investigator Stephen LaLuna of the Orange County Sheriff's Office at (540) 661-5093.

