A Fredericksburg woman died in a two-vehicle crash near the Orange County Airport early Monday morning.
According to Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffee, the crash occurred March 16, at 3:52 a.m. on Route 20, 500 feet south of Porter Road.
A 2000 Honda CRV was traveling north on Route 20 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a mailbox, over corrected, crossed a double, solid yellow center-line, and collided with a southbound 2020 Freightliner tractor trailer. The impact of the crash caused the Freightliner to run off the right side of the roadway, collide with a cable box and fence.
The driver of the Honda, Deanna A. Johnson, 24, of Fredericksburg, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. She died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries.
The driver of the Freightliner, a 51-year-old male from Norfolk, was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.
While Route 20 was closed, the Virginia Department of Transportation established a detour for traffic to nearby Kendall Road, Lahore Road and Brick Church Road. VDOT reported the highway reopened by 10:12 a.m. Monday.
Virginia State Police Trooper M. Burgett continues to investigate the crash.
Virginia State Police were assisted by their accident reconstruction and motor carrier teams, the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Orange County Fire and EMS and VDOT.
