A free COVID-19 drive-through testing will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 18, at Madison County High School, according to a joint press release from the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District and Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
The first 500 people who show up will be tested. They will be asked to complete paperwork in their vehicles before the test is administered. Those with virus symptoms should wear masks, especially if others are in their vehicle, the release states.
You do not need a referral nor do you need to have symptoms of the virus to be tested, but if you've already tested positive, you are not eligible for a repeat test.
The free testing is sponsored by the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (RRHD) and Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties. Rappahannock‐Rapidan Medical Reserve Corps volunteers will be on hand to assist with the event.
Madison County High School is located at 68 Mountaineer Drive, Madison, 22727, and the parking lot will open at 8 a.m. on the testing day. The event will happen rain or shine.
RRHD Health Director Dr. Wade Kartchner said, "We encourage anyone who wants to be tested, especially those with any symptoms consistent with COVID-19, to come out on Saturday, July 18."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and fatigue. The CDC reports 130,056 deaths from the virus across the U.S., as of July 9.
For general inquiries about COVID-19, local residents may call the Rappahannock-Rapidan COVID‐19 Hotline at (540) 316‐6302. For Virginia's current statistics on the virus, go to www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
