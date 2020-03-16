This story has been updated.
Today, Orange County Public Schools announced that free "grab and go" meals will be available to all students under the age of 18 at three locations twice a week starting Thursday, March 19 and ending on Thursday, April 2. Students must be present to receive the meals, but no identification is required.
The bags distributed on Mondays will contain breakfast and lunch for three days. The bags given out on Thursdays will cover breakfast and lunch for Thursday and Friday.
The distribution centers will be at Unionville Elementary School, Gordon-Barbour Elementary School and Orange County High School. They will be open for meal pickup from noon to 2 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.
For the school division's announcement of the meal plan, go to the OCPS school meal plan link.
Schools closed until April 13
The roll-out of free meals comes in the wake of the announcement that Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) will be closed through Friday, April 10, in a concerted effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease resulting from the highly contagious coronavirus causing havoc around the world.
On Friday, Governor Ralph Northam announced that he was requiring all K-12 schools across Virginia to close for at least two weeks beginning Monday. Following a two-week time table, classes in Orange County would have resumed on Monday, March 30.
But according to an announcement on the OCPS website, county schools will stay closed an additional two weeks. Classes currently are set to resume on Monday, April 13.
Spring break is scheduled for April 6-10. With only one week of classes falling between the state-mandated, two-week minimum and break, OCPS opted for a longer closure.
In related news, the central office has posted a COVID-19 information page on the school division's website, and Orange County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Cecil Snead has created a blog linked to the division's COVID-19 page. The idea, Snead said, is to relay information to the school community as quickly as possible.
Orange County students went home Friday with preliminary assignments designed to keep them focused on schoolwork during the closure.
Snead had initially announced that Monday, March 16, would be a day of planning for the entire staff, but as the national and international public health crisis became more dire, he decided that only middle and upper-level administrators would attend the meeting.
Plans are in the works for a thorough cleaning of the school buildings and the division's fleet of 100 buses with a virucide designed to kill germs causing viruses, but it is unclear when that will happen. The transportation office was deserted on Monday afternoon. Rows of buses were lined up in the parking area, many with their doors open.
The superintendent held a lengthy, mandatory meeting with all school principals on Thursday, and directed them to convene meetings with their staff once they returned to their buildings. He said his meeting with the principals lasted from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
In response to the ever-shifting landscape of the virus and the threat it poses, Snead previously canceled all upcoming student field trips. Although he acknowledged that some parents expressed disappointment with this decision, he stressed that he made the call with the health and welfare of students, staff and the community in mind.
"Our effort is to keep [everybody] safe and not overwhelm the healthcare system," he said.
On Friday, Snead canceled the school division's spring sports schedule. By that afternoon, the landscape had changed yet again, when the governor announced the statewide closures. Soon thereafter, OCPS announced its extended closure to parents via the School Messenger automated alert system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.