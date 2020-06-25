Downtown Gordonsville business owners have put together a “safe, social distancing-compliant Independence Day celebration,” Friday, July 3.
The idea for the event had been in the works long before the coronavirus pandemic shut down not only business activity, but also most July 4 celebrations.
“Sunnie Capelle and I have been trying to put together a downtown event for a while now, but the pandemic cut into our plans,” said Cavallo Gallery owner Beate Casati. “We felt that it was really important to put a positive event downtown that would welcome and include both visitors and the local Gordonsville residents.”
Capelle, who operates The Nathaniel Inn on Main Street, said they had hoped to create a summer concert series in town, but those plans were shelved when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted safety measures limiting large gatherings.
Now, with Gov. Ralph Northam’s phase two reopening of Virginia easing some restrictions, organizers hope to remind local residents and visitors what downtown Gordonsville has to offer.
The loosely structured event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Popular local band The Unsuitables will perform Motown, R&B and on the steps of town hall, while Stephen Stokes will offer blacksmithing demonstrations nearby in the Blue Ridge Bank parking lot. There will be a hot dog stand next to the town visitors’ center and the Exchange Hotel lawn will be available for socially distant picnics.
Capelle suggested the band will perform The National Anthem around 8 p.m., with families and participants who brought sparklers encouraged to light them then.
“Virginia is still in ‘phase two,’ so we aren’t encouraging a grouped event, rather come for an outside walk up and down Main Street, enjoy some open shops, grab a bite to eat and light sparklers at dusk,” Capelle said.
Organizers encourage everyone who comes downtown to spread out, stay safe and wear masks in the proximity of others.
Casati said she and Capelle were approached by Well Hung Vineyard Tasting Room and Restaurant Managing Partner Anthony Herring about putting together a July 3 event.
“We were super excited to participate,” she said. “It’s coming together really easily which is really exciting considering that usually things are a little more difficult.”
Capelle shared the idea with the Gordonsville Town Council during a virtual meeting last week as part of a discussion regarding development of a COVID-19 business support plan.
“Everyone is anxious to return to business and have some economic activity in town,” council member Liz Samra said. “This is a great example of our merchants working together.”
“The thing I like about Gordonsville, is our businesses are not only working to get back open, but getting back open safely,” Mayor Bob Coiner added.
“We really look forward to welcoming everyone in downtown Gordonsville, especially right now when positive community events are so important to move us forward,” Casati added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.