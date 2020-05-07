The Gordonsville Town Council will hold a public hearing next Monday, May 11, on a proposed $6.7 million 2021 budget.
The proposed budget is $2.6 million higher than the budget the council adopted for 2020.
According to town manager Debbie Kendall, the proposed increase largely would be funded by state and federal grants. At a special town council meeting late last month, the council agreed to advertise an equalized real estate tax rate ($0.117 per $100 of assessed value) and hold all other town taxes at their current rates. In addition to anticipated grant funding, the town would balance the budget with a transfer from general fund reserves.
A runway rehabilitation project at the Gordonsville Municipal Airport ($2 million) and a sidewalk and crosswalk improvement project near Gordon-Barbour Elementary school ($592,000) account for the bulk of the proposed budget increase.
Kendall acknowledged the town may have to adjust the budget in the coming fiscal year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economy.
“It is quite possible that we may have to delay the larger projects planned, like the runway rehabilitation, for example, not only because of their impact on our budget, but also because the state funding that helps pay for those projects may not be available,” she said.
Locally funded capital projects within the budget include paving a portion of the parking lot and installation of a concrete wash pad at the Gordonsville Business Center and public works facility and removal of the old town shop behind town hall.
With the proposed projects included, Kendall said the general fund budget ($2.92 million) represents a 22.3% increase over the amended 2020 budget. The town’s water fund budget ($1.46 million) represents a 3.5% decrease. The town’s pool fund is 12.2% less ($44,870) and requires a general fund transfer of approximately $27,000 to balance. The airport fund budget ($2.28 million) represents a 228% increase, Kendall reported, most of which would be funded by the Virginia Aviation Board if the town’s grant request is funded.
The council’s public hearing will be held remotely by electronic means with no physical access to the 6:30 p.m. meeting. Those wishing to submit comments on the proposed budget can submit them to Kendall by calling 832-2233 or emailing her at dkendall@gordonsville.org by 3 p.m. Monday, May 11. The budget is available for review at www.townofgordonsville.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.