A Gordonsville man has been arrested and charged with malicious wounding after an altercation left an Orange man dead Wednesday, July 8.
In a press release issued Friday from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Rodney Wayne Landes, 33, faces a malicious wounding charge in the death of Leonard Lee Toombs, 42. Additional charges are pending.
At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies responded to the 17000 block of James Madison Highway for a reported assault. Upon arrival, deputies determined a verbal altercation had taken place between several individuals and escalated to the point Toombs was struck on the head with a piece of wood. He sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the University of Virginia Medical center. The following day, he succumbed to his injuries.
Landes was arrested at the scene and is being held in the Central Virginia Regional Jail with no bond. The investigation is ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.