The Town of Gordonsville and the Town of Orange announced they will be closing town offices to the public effective Monday, March 23 in response to COVID-19.
Those decisions were posted to each town’s website Friday.
In Gordonsville, the closure includes town hall, the visitors center and public works building on Route 15.
“Town operations will continue as normal, however, and staff will continue to serve the community remotely via telephone and email,” town manager Debbie Kendall said.
Gordonville citizens can make utility or tax payments online at PayGov or by placing them in the drop box behind town hall.
Earlier in the week, Kendall reported town offices remained open to the public and staff was disinfecting common surfaces and observing recommended social distancing and other proper hygiene practices in efforts to stem the spread of the virus.
At its town council meeting Monday, March 19, the Gordonsville Town Council approved a COVID-19 response plan for the town which indicated the trigger to close town offices would be a confirmed case in any of the three counties surrounding the town (Orange, Louisa or Albemarle).
In Orange, town manager Greg Woods said the town’s decision to close its offices also is an effort to limit exposure and inhibit the spread of the virus through social distancing.
Water customers in Orange can make their payments in the drop box at town hall or pay online with a credit card.
Woods said town staff will be available to speak with citizens Monday through Thursday and can be reached by calling 672-1020. Woods said staff would be working staggered schedules so if one employee were to become sick, it would limit the exposure of others so town business could continue. He said citizens are still able to meet with county staff, but must call first.
The townwide clean-ups scheduled in Orange and Gordonsville from April 6 to April 17 have bene cancelled. The two towns reminded citizens not to place items at the curbside and any items already placed for pick-up should be removed.
Woods noted that all reservations for the town’s train depot, community meeting room, Taylor Park and Veteran’s Park have been suspended and no new reservations are being accepted.
In accordance with Gov. Ralph Northam’s directive, neither town will cut off water service for non-payment until the state of emergency has been lifted. However, customers are still expected to pay for water and sewer service.
Both Kendall and Woods stressed that critical town services, such as police protection, water and sewer service, and trash collection should continue unabated. Kendall added that Gordonsville Police officers are prepared to take additional precautions should they respond to someone known or suspected to have COVID-19.
“This is an uncertain time for our community and for our neighbors throughout the country, and we remind you that we are here to continue to serve and support you,” Kendall added.
For updates on the Town of Gordonsville, visit www.townofgordonsville.org and in the Town of Orange, visit www.townoforangeva.org.
