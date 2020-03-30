Gov. Ralph Northam has announced a stay-at-home order for residents of Virginia. The executive order takes effect immediately.
In a release issued during his 2 p.m. press conference, the governor announced, “We are in a public health crisis, and we need everyone to take this seriously and act responsibly."
He continued, “Our message to Virginians is clear: stay home. We know this virus spreads primarily through human-to-human contact, and that’s why it’s so important that people follow this order and practice social distancing. I’m deeply grateful to everyone for their cooperation during this unprecedented and difficult time.”
During the press conference, Northam said the majority of people across the state appeared to be practicing social distancing, but he was aware that people were continuing to congregate on the state's beaches.
To those people, Northam said, "You are being very, very selfish," by putting the health of other people, especially that of health care workers, at risk.
Asked by a reporter whether rural areas will be handled differently from more populous areas, Northam said the virus does not respect boundaries, and his orders and previously announced guidelines "will continue for all of Virginia."
The full text of Executive Order Fifty-Five can be found here.
