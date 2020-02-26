Representatives from the Culpeper Wellness Foundation (CWF) and the Virginia Health Care Foundation joined Piedmont Regional Dental Clinic (PRDC) officials for a photo opportunity last week after each made substantial contributions to help the clinic expand. Pictured, left to right, are: chair of the CWF Board of Directors David Jones, PRDC founder Andre Hintermann, PRDC Executive Director Mary Foley, VHCF Deputy Director Rachel Rees, PRDC Board Member Dr. Gerald Kluft, CWF President Shari Landry and PRDC Treasurer Richard Powers.