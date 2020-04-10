The first in a series of guest meditations to help the community through these difficult times.
We are blessed with the ability to remember events, messages, experiences in acute detail. And no words are more important to remember and learn from than the Word of God as we are privileged to read it in Holy Scripture.
We can read and experience anew the old, old stories that tell us of God’s relationship with each of us, as true today as it was with our spiritual ancestors. And although those events were in far places in times long gone, they are for us, today and in the future.
Nothing in this world can sustain us, support us, teach us and guide us as well as Scripture. The more we read it, the more we realize how the things we must deal with, endure, conquer, are the same and have been the same for others before us, no matter how long ago. We cannot afford to forget, especially during this holiest time of our Christian year. We must experience again the supreme blessing of forgiven sin and the promise of eternal life with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and never let our awareness grow dim.
We may well want to take Communion today in our homes, with our families or even alone, taking the bread which symbolizes Jesus’ body and the cup that stands for His blood, thereby becoming, as He said, in Him as He is in us. He prayed in John 17 that we might become one with Him as He was one with the Father, and we have no reason to doubt that He was granted that prayer. But we must do our part: Believe, and live that belief by loving one another, by worshiping God and doing our best to keep His commandments.
He has shown us His forgiveness, knowing we are flawed but treasuring us as His children, encouraging us to try again, to reach out farther, to seek ways to become His hands and His voice in this material world.
I encourage you to read the Holy Week stories in your Bible this week and immerse yourself in the power of this event in our religious life. This will help to give your perspective on what is happening today.
Let us this holy day and this holy week study God’s magnificent Word, and do all we can to draw closer to Jesus, to live with Him and to die with Him, and be with Him in His holy kingdom. And never get so involved in the demands of this material life that we forget, or set aside, God’s holy Word. As Jesus said, “What profiteth a man if he gain the whole world and lose his immortal soul.”
The Bible tells us God has rescued His people so very many times, and we are those people. Let us thank Him, and pray for understanding, and for acceptance of His will in any and all situations. Let us remember the glory of that Palm Sunday, when the multitudes welcomed Jesus into Jerusalem, singing Hosannas and Glory to God.
Keep that triumphal entry fresh in our minds, relive it, be there in spirit, along with all the glorious events of that earth-changing week. Let us always thank our Creator for the wonders He has wrought, and continues bless us with.
