This week, the Rev. Alan Miller provides a guest meditation to help us weather the hardships of the pandemic.
For many, the shocking events of the men’s NCAA basketball tournament two years ago are still easy to remember. The UVA men’s basketball team was the number 1 seed in their bracket for the tournament. This was the year they thought they would have their big shot. They had a 16 seed opponent to play in the first round—and a number one seed had never lost to a 16 seed in history, so they were supposed to fly through that round. But the unthinkable happened and they lost. Picture the players. You can search Google and find pictures of their faces after the game—tears, utter shock, disappointment. They were hiding their faces in their hands and in towels.
After the crucifixion, in John’s gospel, Jesus’ disciples might have felt similarly. They didn’t know what was next. Leaving everything to follow this revolutionary man named Jesus, they believed that he was going to change the world, and it all came crashing down when he was killed. They didn’t know if life would ever be normal again. They didn’t know what to do, or if they could leave their homes, or if they would suffer the same fate as Jesus. So they were locked in a room; no contact with the outside world, trying to ride out the crisis in safety.
It seems like we can all relate to this. Aren’t we all locked away in isolation trying to ride out the present storm ourselves? I have been reading articles from counselors about how this time is causing anxiety, and the biggest thing is not knowing when it will all be over. It causes fear and uncertainty. It causes people to have emotional, psychological and even physical responses to this heightened anxiety. That’s what many of us are dealing with, and it’s very similar to the trauma the disciples were dealing with. They were utterly defeated and fearful, locked in that room…
And in walks Jesus, whom they had seen suffer and die. Jesus, who was supposed to be in the tomb, but who supernaturally appeared to them. He says some of the most beautiful words I can think of: “Peace be with you.” He says it to them twice that day. It’s a sort of peace that doesn’t have anything to do with how your job is going, if you have a job, if you are sick or well, if you have been able to rest, how your 401K is fairing in this volatile stock market.
That’s why another New Testament writer named Paul calls it the “peace that passes all understanding.” It is a peace that comes from God, entering our souls regardless of what’s going on in the world around us. Jesus talks about his peace being different than the world’s version of peace. It is real peace that he offers. Not that one wouldn’t have difficulties, because he says the world will give plenty of hardship. Rather, he offers us peace that is of himself. He has overcome all that the world could throw at him, even death.
So we can have the peace that comes with knowing that even when we are dealing with all the world throws at us, the one who overcame the greatest trial, death, is in the midst of our trial with us. He offers us such a peace. And in a world full of bad news, that is the Good News.
