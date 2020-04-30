The latest in our series of guest meditations to help us through these difficult times.
The world is filled with the muted cries of persons who hurt. People who are lonely, lost, and confused. Having no foundation on which to stand and no North Star by which to set their life’s compass. Many persons are like ships floating aimlessly at sea.
But there is a worthy purpose for those who find their way: individuals who are captivated by a special purpose in life. There is something electric about persons who are on a worthy mission. They recognize the possibilities beyond their comfort zone and the familiar boundaries that have been accepted as norm. They have a drive that’s unparalleled to anything they have ever witnessed.
Through the hard times they press on. They continue to weather the storms, at times cheating death and wondering why.
I know sometimes we go weary, get tired and at times even become discouraged. But I pray that you hold on, and keep the faith.
I encourage you today to use all your God-given talents. You need to know your work is necessary for the building of God’s kingdom. The work you do here will never be overlooked. And even if we do not get our just reward here on Earth, God is pleased when you witness to others. God is pleased when you feed the hungry. God is pleased when you take the time to visit the sick. God is pleased when you care for the widows and orphans.
Make no mistake; the road that we are traveling is no doubt a struggle at times. But I’m convinced that we will overcome. I’m convinced that that justice can’t be stamped out, freedom can’t he held hostage and truth cannot be suppressed. Little by little, no great work is ever done in a hurry. To develop a great scientific discovery, to paint a great masterpiece, to write an immortal poem, to become a great minister, or a famous general—to do anything great requires time, patience and perseverance.
I leave you with these verses found in the book of Romans 8:35-39: “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? As it is written: For Your sake we are killed all day long; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter. Yet in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who love us. For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities nor powers, nor things present nor things to come, nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
