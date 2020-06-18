An Orange man suffered life-threatening injuries after the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with a tractor trailer on Route 20 early Wednesday morning.
According to Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Brent Coffey, the crash occurred Wednesday, June 17, at 3:20 a.m. on Route 20 (Constitution Highway) one-tenth of a mile south of Route 742 (Strawberry Hill Road).
A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling south on Route 20 when it crossed into the opposite travel lane and collided head-on with a northbound 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer. The impact caused the tractor-trailer to run off the southbound side of the roadway.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Omari R. Grey, 42, of Orange, suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to VCU Medical Center. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Gary L. Sexton Sr., 59, of Rural Retreat, was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash closed Route 20 for several hours and remains under investigation by Trooper C. Cortese.
The Virginia State Police was assisted by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Orange County Fire and EMS and VDOT.
