Orange defense attorney S. Page Higginbotham III has filed for a recount in his 27-vote loss to incumbent Orange County Commonwealth's Attorney Diana Wheeler O'Connell. 

S. Page Higginbotham III has petitioned for a recount in the race for Orange County's commonwealth's attorney. The Orange defense attorney and first-time candidate is challenging the results of the Nov. 5 election in which 16-year incumbent Diana Wheeler O'Connell bested him by 27 votes. 

Because the margin of victory is within 1%, the state allows Higginbotham to request a recount. Because the difference is less than one half of a percent, the county is obligated to pay for it. 

Higginbotham had 10 days from the date of the certification of county election results to decide whether to request a recount. His petition was filed two days before the deadline. 

A hearing on the petition is set for 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, in Orange County Circuit Court. The petition was submitted on his behalf by Katherine M. Rennolds, a Richmond attorney. 

Hilary Holladay covers education and politics for the Orange County Review. The author of five books, she is currently writing a biography of the poet Adrienne Rich.

