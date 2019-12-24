Martha Roby, a retired educator and mayor of Orange, has fond memories of her childhood Christmases in the farming community of Dundes, about 20 miles north of the North Carolina border. The oldest of five children, she said every year her family cut down a cedar tree from their farm to use as their Christmas tree. Mingling with the woodsy smell of cedar was another pungent aroma. “To me, when a memory comes back, it’s the scent of tangerines and oranges that immediately makes me think of Christmas. Because, when I was growing up, you didn’t have tangerines and oranges except at Christmas. They were not available any other time of year.” The week before Christmas, Santa paid a visit to her church, and young Martha loved every minute of it: “He would come to the basement of our church and, oh my gosh, I thought that was the biggest place in the world! You could walk in there and hear your voice echo.” From Santa’s own hand, each child received a cellophane bag containing a tangerine, nuts and candy (including a chocolate drop with white filling), plus a candy cane poking out of the top of the bag. Her eyes shining with the memory, Roby explained why the church gathering meant the world to her: “I think it was the happiness that was there. No one was ever angry; nobody had a problem; everybody was happy. And that’s something that children now—their minds sometimes get very, very bogged down with things so that happiness can’t rise up the way it used to. I was fortunate that [Christmas] was a happy time for me, and it really helped me growing up to develop relationships, know the importance of community, understand how to interact with people and appreciate them, too. That’s a lifelong lesson for me.”
Holiday Traditions: Martha Roby's "lifelong lesson"
Hilary Holladay
Hilary Holladay covers education and politics for the Orange County Review. The author of five books, she is currently writing a biography of the poet Adrienne Rich.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
More store closures coming to Fashion Square
-
Northam proposes ending support for Confederate grave maintenance in favor of black cemetery fund
-
Two activists arrested in Jackson statue vandalism
-
Virginia football program follows 'drama-free' recruiting philosophy
-
Central Virginia woman dies in custody at ACRJ
Latest Local Offers
Jason's Deli
Take a Roman holiday with fresh mozzarella and Roma tomatoes on our Caprese Panini! Visit ou…
Wright Way Hyunda
Visit us in store on Lee Jackson Highway in Staunton, VA or online at http://www.wrightwayhy…
Come eat with us and experience, "...your gateway to Naples, Italy!" We're open from 11:00am…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.