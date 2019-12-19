OCHS Principal Wendell Green

Principal Wendell Green was born on Christmas Day. 

Wrapping up his first semester on the job, Orange County High School Principal Wendell Green (pictured here in the OCHS lobby) paused near the end of a busy workday to describe what Christmastime was like for him when he was a boy. In his hometown, Miami, Fla., the palm trees twinkled with bright lights. Snow was never in the forecast, but church always was. Green and his family went to a Christmas service, and he participated in Christmas pageants. With a large extended family, he had lots of people around during the holidays. He cherishes memories of visiting with his grandparents, playing with his brothers, sisters and cousins, enjoying good meals and listening to Christmas albums by the Temptations and Patti LaBelle. Because Christmas is his birthday, he got double the number of presents. That was fun, Green admits. Now that he has a family of his own, he keeps up the traditions (though he doesn’t expect two sets of gifts). He likes to bring everybody together, attend church, have a festive meal, watch sports on TV—and maybe go skiing. Summing up his thoughts on the holiday season, he said, “I still feel like it’s the best time of year. Everyone’s typically happy, and you know you’re going to be with family and friends. Hopefully, you’ll get some snow. It’s always good to have a white Christmas—but not too much snow, just enough so you can get outside and play in it for a little while.”

