Hornet golfers win sub-regional

The Orange County High School golf team shot a collective 330 to win the Region 4B North Sub-Regional Tournament Tuesday at Meadows Farms Golf Course in Locust Grove.
Hornet Will Johnson fired the second-lowest round of the day (79), to lead the Orange contingent, which advances to the 4B Region Tournament at Mattaponi Springs Golf Course Monday, Oct. 7.
Joining Johnson in posting the Hornet’s four best scores, were: Zach Redifer (81), Luke Jarrell (85) and Taylor Jenkins (85). Cale Carr (89) and Drew Harrington (91) also competed for Orange, but did not factor into the scoring.
The Hornets were 10 strokes better than runner-up Eastern View (340), with King George and Spotsylvania tied for third (363). All four scoring Hornet were among the top-10 individual finishers in Tuesday’s meet.
Spotsylvania’s Rachel Detore (78) was medalist.
