The results are unofficial, but as of Tuesday night, Orange County Commonwealth's Attorney Diana Wheeler O'Connell had pulled out a 28-vote victory over challenger Page Higginbotham, an Orange defense attorney.
Commenting after the tallies were announced, O'Connell said, "This election certainly brought out the vote. It is gratifying to see so many participate in our election process. I appreciate the support I received. I look forward to continuing to serve Orange County."
The race for delegate in the 30th District remains up in the air. But based on the large number of write-in ballots, Democrat Ann Ridgeway appears to be on the losing end of her contest against Del. Nick Freitas (R-Culpeper), the incumbent who mounted a write-in campaign because he failed to file his candidacy paperwork on time.
In the state senate race in District 17, Republican incumbent Bryce Reeves prevailed over Democrat Amy Laufer.
District 3 supervisor Teel Goodwin retained his seat against write-in challenger Ellen Pitera.
Local incumbents in uncontested races all sailed predictably to victory. For full election coverage, see this week's Orange County Review, on newsstands by late Wednesday afternoon.
