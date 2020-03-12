After two months of practice, 28 elementary students will take the stage on March 19, at Lightfoot Elementary School in a performance of “The Lion King Kids.” This year’s school musical has been a labor of love for the students, teachers and especially, volunteer director Laura Loveday.
Loveday, a parent of a Lightfoot student and community theater enthusiast works as a grant writer in her professional life. After helping with the school’s musical production in 2019, Loveday became aware of two grants that were available to elementary school drama programs and enlisted the help of Lightfoot Principal Merilee Grubb in applying for them.
The Unionville school was selected from a large group of applicants to receive a Broadway Junior Grant from Disney Theatrical Licensing Group and also received a Charlie Lovett Fund grant. The Charlie Lovett Fund for Elementary Drama is a philanthropic effort to support theatre at the elementary school level.
“This is really exciting,” said director Loveday. “Last year we had 18 kids, this year it is a larger group. In my real job, I’m a grant writer and when I saw that Disney offered grants I felt like we had to try for one. “The Lion King” is a good show, it has a good story line and most kids are familiar with it. Even though it is a little different than the movie, the musical shows the power of love and perseverance and is such a beautiful story.”
The Disney grant provided lesson plans, djembe drums and totems, scripts as well as a director’s guide and informational DVDs to the school. The Charlie Lovett Fund provided $300 which has been used for costumes and other production costs. Both grants help to finance and organize the annual production.
“The grants provide materials to make this easier,” said Loveday. “Having scripts, and the CDs and DVDs make the process easier.”
Lightfoot art teacher Alex Labarr and special education teacher Katrina Clapton are also enthusiastic about this year’s musical.
“This has been a lot of work for all involved,” said Labarr. “The kids are doing a great job and have put a lot of hard work in to it.
“They’re doing an awesome job,” Clapton added. “This is my third week helping and I’m amazed how well the kids are doing. We’re just starting to work without the script and they’re right on track.”
The director and teachers acknowledged how performing has helped some students overcome stage fright.
“This has been inspiring,” said Loveday. “Some of these kids started off very quiet but have really gotten confident and grown through the experience. I’m so proud of how they’ve been able to perform such powerful and emotional scenes.”
Grubb is thankful for the opportunity that the Disney Theatrical Licensing Group has provided Lightfoot Elementary.
“At Lightfoot, we support opportunities for our students to think critically and creatively in an environment that fosters curiosity, inquiry and a lifelong passion for learning. The Disney Theatrical Licensing Group has afforded our students this amazing theatrical experience,” she said.
The Lightfoot Elementary performance of Lion King Kids will be held at Lightfoot Elementary, 11360 Zachary Taylor Hwy., Unionville, on Thursday, March, 19, at 6 p.m. The show is open to the public and tickets for the show are $5 each for ages 5 and up with children under 5 admitted for free.
