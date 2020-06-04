On March 23, Gov. Ralph Northam banned gatherings, including church services, of more than 10 people. With Easter Sunday less than three weeks away, local churches scrambled to come up with alternative modes of worship. Some ministers began hosting services online. Others arranged drive-up services. Many made a concerted effort to contact their flock by phone or email. But it still was a long, lonely time for those who love going to church and being part of a faith community they can see in person.
Then, in mid-May, the governor allowed churches to resume their services as part of the first phase of reopening the state. Even with the governor’s permission, Orange County faith leaders and their congregations are proceeding cautiously. Some are reluctant to open until they have a better sense of how to hold services that won’t jeopardize anyone’s health and safety.
Among that group is the Rev. John Reid, pastor of Little Zion Baptist Church, who said his church is in a holding pattern.
“I don’t see us going back in right now. We’ll make a decision sometime in June,” he said. “I’m of the opinion we’re not going to take any unnecessary chances. [We may] get to the point where we’re taking temperatures when people come in.”
During this time of limbo, Little Zion committees have been conferring by phone about when and how to resume worship inside the building on Tomahawk Creek Road, off Old Gordonsville Road.
Citing one example of an issue to be resolved, he said he and the church deacons will have to figure out the order in which people leave after Sunday service so everyone can maintain a safe distance from one another.
Not long after the church closed in response to the pandemic, Little Zion began livestreaming Sunday services online. Reid said communion and Bible study have been taking place via conference calls. In response to postcard mailings, members have been sending their tithes and offerings through the mail or electronically.
To help the congregation abide by a health recommendation that has since become a state requirement, Little Zion offered free masks to its members.
After the pandemic hit, Orange Baptist Church quickly launched livestream services via social media. The Rev. Alan Miller then took advantage of a large tract of church property on James Madison Highway across from the Round Hill Inn north of the Town of Orange. It was an ideal site for drive-up worship services.
On Monday, Miller said the church council has decided there will be no worship services inside the building in June. Orange Baptist will continue to hold drive-up and livestream services.
During the early weeks of the pandemic, Zion Baptist Church in Orange launched its own drive-up and livestream services, while allowing up to 10 people inside the building to perform traditional worship activities. It has since reopened, with social distancing guidelines in effect.
Abundant Life Christian Fellowship has remained open throughout the pandemic.
Pastor Dwane Pugh of Abundant Life Christian Fellowship explained, “We have from the beginning had in-service church meetings. I believe church to be essential in all situations. We would not turn away anyone who feels for their physical, mental or spiritual wellbeing they need to be physically present. Anyone who is uncomfortable with coming, we encourage to stay at home.”
Abundant Life also is hosting livestreamed services on Sunday mornings.
Like many area ministers, the Rev. Carl Trost of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church has been hosting online services.
“It has worked out quite well,” said Dick Stageberg, president of Good Shepherd. He noted that lay members of the church contribute scripture readings, prayers and accompanying music.
“We are currently following the guidance of the Virginia Synod and the governor of Virginia regarding in-person worship services, and that guidance (from the synod) is: No in-person worship services until June 14. We expect new guidance at or before that time.”
Orange Presbyterian Church has not yet made plans to resume traditional services.
The Rev. Rebekah Tucker-Motley said, “Orange Presbyterian Church has adapted to online worship and gathering over technology platforms such as Zoom. We will continue to love our neighbors as ourselves by practicing an abundance of caution and only gather for in-person worship when we are confident that doing so will not harm our neighbors.”
Across the street at Trinity United Methodist Church, Pastor Josh Munnikhuysen said his church is not ready to open up, either. The church will continue to hold online services and host small groups via Zoom.
Munnikhuysen said the church’s administrative council will base its reopening plans on the direction it receives from the denomination’s state leadership and on health risk factors within the congregation.
He said the Rev. Sharma D. Lewis, the bishop leading the Virginia Conference of The United Methodist Church, has created a task force examining the best way to go forward. The members of the group include clergy, lay, health and legal authorities.
Under the watchful eye of task force members, Munnikhuysen said, there are “a few ‘pioneer’ churches that are testing social-distancing, masks [and the] cleaning of worship spaces before and after gathering to limit the spread of the virus until a vaccine or therapeutic is discovered and tested.”
The task force is watching to see how things go for the “pioneer” churches while also waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine, he said.
Speaking for many local ministers and churchgoers, Munnikhuysen said, “We long for the time when we can return from this season in the wilderness, and our fasting from the sacrament. We live in hope, using all the time God has granted us to patiently wait for the call to return home from exile, while seeking to love our most vulnerable sisters and brothers well.”
