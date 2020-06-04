Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 250 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MARYLAND ANNE ARUNDEL HOWARD MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND CARROLL FREDERICK WASHINGTON IN NORTHERN MARYLAND BALTIMORE BALTIMORE CITY HARFORD IN WESTERN MARYLAND ALLEGANY IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 27 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA GREENE ORANGE IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA ARLINGTON CITY OF ALEXANDRIA CITY OF FAIRFAX CITY OF FALLS CHURCH CITY OF MANASSAS CITY OF MANASSAS PARK CULPEPER FAIRFAX FAUQUIER LOUDOUN PRINCE WILLIAM IN NORTHWEST VIRGINIA CITY OF WINCHESTER CLARKE FREDERICK MADISON PAGE RAPPAHANNOCK SHENANDOAH WARREN IN WESTERN VIRGINIA AUGUSTA CITY OF HARRISONBURG CITY OF STAUNTON CITY OF WAYNESBORO HIGHLAND ROCKINGHAM IN WEST VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA GRANT HAMPSHIRE HARDY MINERAL PENDLETON IN PANHANDLE WEST VIRGINIA BERKELEY JEFFERSON MORGAN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, ALEXANDRIA, ANNAPOLIS, ARLINGTON, ARNOLD, ASPEN HILL, BALLENGER CREEK, BALTIMORE, BEL AIR, BERRYVILLE, BETHESDA, BOWIE, CAMP SPRINGS, CATONSVILLE, CHANTILLY, CHARLES TOWN, CLINTON, COLLEGE PARK, COLUMBIA, CULPEPER, CUMBERLAND, DUNDALK, EDGEWOOD, ELDERSBURG, ELLICOTT CITY, ESSEX, FAIRFAX, FALLS CHURCH, FALLSTON, FORT ASHBY, FRANKLIN, FREDERICK, FRONT ROYAL, FROSTBURG, GAITHERSBURG, GERMANTOWN, GLEN BURNIE, GORDONSVILLE, GREENBELT, HAGERSTOWN, HARRISONBURG, HARRISONBURG, HAVRE DE GRACE, HERNDON, JOPPATOWNE, KEYSER, LAUREL, LEESBURG, LURAY, MADISON, MANASSAS, MANASSAS PARK, MARTINSBURG, MCLEAN, MONTEREY, MOOREFIELD, ODENTON, ORANGE, PARKVILLE, PAW PAW, PETERSBURG, PIKESVILLE, POTOMAC, RANDALLSTOWN, RESTON, ROCKVILLE, ROMNEY, SEVERN, SEVERNA PARK, SHENANDOAH, SHEPHERDSTOWN, SILVER SPRING, SOUTH GATE, STANARDSVILLE, STANLEY, STAUNTON, STAUNTON, STERLING, STRASBURG, SUITLAND-SILVER HILL, TOWSON, WARRENTON, WASHINGTON, WASHINGTON, WAYNESBORO, WAYNESBORO, WESTMINSTER, WINCHESTER, WINCHESTER, WOODBRIDGE, AND WOODSTOCK.