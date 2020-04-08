On a rainy Wednesday morning in March, Love Outreach Food Pantry volunteers gamely stood outside, clipboards in hand, checking in clients for their monthly allocation of food.
It was the second week they had amended operations for the protection of clients and volunteers.
Despite the gloomy weather, the food pantry was abuzz with energy as volunteers worked to load boxes and shuttle vital foodstuffs from the building into waiting vehicles.
Unionville Christian Church minister Michael Jackson, a member of the Love Outreach board of directors, said the food pantry started the new system in mid-March to limit the number of people within the food pantry, according to Gov. Ralph Northam’s directives about large gatherings.
“Normally, people would line up in front and we’d check them in and they’d come in to get their food,” he said. “Now, they don’t even have to get out of their cars.”
A large, digital construction sign on Blue Ridge Drive helpfully steered clients in the right direction to line up.
“We’re trying to route them through so they don’t even have to park,” Jackson said, as volunteers deposited bags and boxes of groceries in the bed of a nearby pick-up truck.
Up Route 20, at the Locust Grove Town Center, director Stan Lasover reported a similarly styled drive-through operation at the Wilderness Food Pantry.
“We used to allow people to come into the pantry with a cart and shop for food, but now we have them drive up and stay in their cars,” he said. A volunteer takes their information and puts a mark on each vehicle’s windshield denoting how much of which items they are scheduled to receive.
On average, clients receive between 75 and 100 pounds of food, including three pieces of meat (if available), some sweets and deli products, as well as vegetables. Lasover said the pantry gets baked goods and produce from Walmart and Food Lion, sandwiches and sweets from the Locust Grove Sheetz.
He said the pantry serves about 350 families twice a month.
“We’re always hoping for donations,” he said. “Canned goods, apple sauce and Hamburger Helper are good items to get.”
The Wilderness Food Pantry was open Friday morning, but Lasover encouraged clients to call the food bank’s hotline for the updated schedule and hours.
“I’ll keep this open as long as we can,” he said. “We love these folks. They’re like family. They know you’re helping them and they help us, too. Our hearts go out to them during this time, and we’ll figure out a way to keep feeding them.”
Jackson and JoAnne Tolbert shared much the same sentiment in Orange.
“We want to get the word out that we’re here and we’re working,” Jackson said.
The Love Outreach Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and the third Monday of each month from 4 to 5:30 p.m. It’s closed the fifth Wednesday (April 29). It serves approximately 220 families, once a month and welcomes financial and food donations to supplement the United States Department of Agriculture staples it receives.
“We just want people to know we’re here if you need us,” Jackson said. “We’re happy we’re still able to help and serve,” Tolbert said, admitting the new protocols have proven somewhat of a personal challenge. “I haven’t been able to hug anyone for weeks!”
The Wilderness Food Pantry is located at the Locust Grove Town Center on Route 20. The pantry’s number is (888) 508-9274. For donations such as bulk perishable food items or donations from retail stores, contact Stan Lasover (540) 412-9854.
Love Outreach Food Pantry is located at 252 Blue Ridge Dr., Orange, across from the Orange Police Department. It can be reached by calling (540) 223-6674.
