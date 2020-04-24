On a recent day, with many people worried about the spread of COVID-19, The Garden Patch nevertheless exuded good cheer as customers picked out seedlings and packs of seeds.
But there was no missing the serious intent in the April breeze, on both sides of the garden store’s open-air checkout tent on Caroline Street in Orange.
Zachary Darnell was wearing a mask, and both he and his father, Jim Darnell, said the family business is attracting customers with a new attitude.
Zach Darnell said, “I think people are very interested in protecting their food supply. Growing backyard gardens is a way to protect that.”
He pointed out that California is a major source of the nation’s food, and if there were virus-related complications in that state’s production and distribution of fruit and produce, there could be dire consequences.
Jim Darnell said he sold out of seed potatoes for “the first time close to ever.” Onion sets also have been selling very well.
Under Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order, people can’t keep to their usual busy schedules of work and travel. Many of them are taking a close look at their backyards.
“We’re seeing gardeners who have the luxury of time to invest or reinvest in their gardens that have been put on the back burner,” Zach Darnell said.
Although The Garden Patch has lost business from tourists and people who stop by to make impulse purchases, he said sunny spring days have brought out lots of locals eager to buy vegetable plants. Based on “slightly above average” sales so far this season, he is optimistic.
He said customers have expressed their appreciation for the open-air checkout tent erected near The Garden Patch’s barn. There is plenty of space for people to observe social distancing while they wait their turn.
For those who assume gardening requires expertise beyond their ken, Zach Darnell (presumably) smiled behind his mask and said, “It’s easier than you think. We really hope people take to that. Even in a pot—people would be surprised how much lettuce, peppers and cherry tomatoes they can grow.”
Meanwhile, at The Market at Grelen, owner Leslie Gregg barely had time to talk on the phone Saturday morning.
She said, “We are always busy in April and May, our two busiest months, so it’s hard to tell” if more people are coming out to buy vegetable plants this year.
She said, however, that the pandemic “decimated our wedding and café business, so we’re pleased that plant sales are going well.”
It seems that gardeners aren’t just buying vegetable plants; they still want flowers to brighten their lawns and their spirits.
“We almost didn’t get annuals this year, but they’ve been doing very well,” Gregg commented.
At Deep Roots Home and Garden Center on Route 20 in Rhoadesville, the parking lot was full on Saturday afternoon. At the cash register inside, behind a shield and wearing a mask and gloves, co-owner Autumn Von Hoven paused between customers to spray and wipe down the counter.
She said she’d been wearing gloves at work for the past three weeks and recently added the mask. Her father-in-law had built and installed the very sturdy shield separating her from customers.
With people looking to plant gardens and perhaps in need of a change of scenery, business at Deep Roots is good.
“We definitely have seen more business,” Von Hoven said. “There are lots more people wanting to pay attention to their gardens.”
Anne Nicholson of Louisa and her daughter, Lindsay Barrett Gonzalez, of Gordonsville were buying lots of plants at Deep Roots—and both were wearing masks as they shopped.
Nicholson said she’s been wearing a mask in public since mid-March. The point is to protect the people around her, she explained, since she could be asymptomatic. So long as she keeps her mouth and nose covered, she said, “I’m not harming others.”
At the Orange-Madison Co-op on Route 15 between Orange and Gordonsville, garden center manager Kim Dix said business has been very brisk this spring.
Farmers are still coming in to buy all the supplies they need for their fields and livestock, and backyard gardeners have been snapping up vegetable plants.
During this early part of the spring, Dix said cold crops like kale, collard greens and cabbage are flying off the outdoor shelves.
Onions of all kinds have been selling well, as have sweet peas, “now that they’re here,” she added.
Tomato plants have been exceedingly popular. If it seems a tad early to be buying those, Dix explained that customers have told her they’ll keep them in greenhouses until it’s safe to plant them outside.
She said people have told her they’re planting gardens because they want to avoid supermarkets and worry there could be “something wrong” with food sold in the stores.
“Especially the elderly,” Dix said. “They’ll say straight out, ‘It’s getting scary.’”
She said the co-op is selling numerous one-pound and half-pound bags of seeds—beans and corn, among other crops, and the store has had to keep replenishing its stock of the “little bitty” packets popular with small-scale gardeners.
Dix is glad the co-op is enjoying so much business and continuing to serve the community’s needs, but she voiced a familiar concern.
“With the economy the way it is, I’m hoping we can push through this [pandemic] and move on. I’m hoping this doesn’t last until December. There’s not a whole lot to say when you don’t know what’s in front of you.”
