Pastor Alan Miller was conducting his first Facebook Live worship service a couple of Sundays ago at Orange Baptist Church when he discovered his signal had dropped. Cellphone, guitar and Bible in hand, Miller hurried home to finish the service from the family dining room.
Miller is one of many local ministers adjusting to the strange new circumstances imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. On a normal Sunday, he would’ve had a goodly number of parishioners gazing up at him from the pews in the Main Street church.
But things are different now. With his phone set on “live video,” he prayed, read scripture, gave a sermon and sang hymns all by himself—with 50 or so households tuned in online. By Friday, the service had logged 1,400 views.
Through this Sunday, and perhaps for a longer duration, Miller is leading worship services online. He has canceled the church’s popular Easter egg drop, which was supposed to be on April 4. With a helicopter unleashing thousands of brightly colored plastic eggs from high in the sky, the event is a staple of the Easter season in Orange County.
Not this year. Miller said he is following the guidelines issued by government leaders and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Our deacons are reaching out to our folks and trying to keep tabs on them,” he said, adding that people who live alone may be especially vulnerable during this time of necessary isolation.
To help neighborhood schoolchildren whose schedules have been upended due to school closures, Miller said the church collected snacks to be handed out to Orange Elementary School (OES) students on Fridays. OES Principal Sherri McGhee said St. Thomas Episcopal Church also pitched in and that 84 children from OES came by for the first of the Friday snack giveaway days.
Meanwhile at the Church of the Nazarene in Orange, Pastor Pam Edelman also has canceled church services. She is posting daily videos on Facebook called “On the Porch with Pastor Pam” and making a concerted effort to call church members. Like Miller, she is especially concerned about those who live alone.
In addition, she is paying porch visits—so she can see her flock while staying outside and at a safe distance. During some of these porch visits, she has shown older church members how to access the Facebook videos she can send directly to their cellphones if they don’t have Facebook accounts.
Still cheerful in the face of an extremely trying time all over the world, Edelman believes there is no substitute for a meaningful conversation, and for many churchgoers, especially the elderly, “that’s the thing they’re missing.”
Edelman said she told her husband, Bob, and their 16-year-old son, Nicholas, that they’ll all be working the phones from 9 a.m. to noon on Sundays. She and Bob will call members of the congregation who live alone. Nicholas, a 10th-grader at Orange County High School, has been tasked with calling children he knows who have no siblings.
As part of her concerted effort to “take the church to the street,” Edelman said she is offering rides to people who need transportation around town and helping to distribute food to those in need. With several other local distribution programs currently on hold, her church has stepped up its efforts.
The Church of the Nazarene sponsors a food distribution on Fridays. But with the Orange County Senior Center shuttered and another local church not currently distributing food, Edelman collected perishables from them and offered free food and other supplies last Thursday. She also drew on donated goods from people in the community. Those in need drove up to the Church of the Nazarene’s parking lot at 159 W. Nelson St. and made their requests while staying in their vehicles.
Someone had donated rolls of toilet paper to the giveaway, “and those were popular” with Edelman said.
Church is currently on hold at Little Zion Baptist Church in Orange, according to the Rev. John Reid. Little Zion isn’t offering online services at this time.
Reid led a service on Sunday, March 15, and felt everyone handled it responsibly: “We didn’t have that many people, so people could spread out and be protected,” as they practiced the brave new art of social distancing.
Speaking of his congregation, Reid said, “Pretty much everybody is taking this seriously. They understand the precautions we’re going to have to take.”
He added that members of his church are “not doing anything crazy or going out in big groups. They’re washing their hands, cleaning, keeping that social distance.”
In addition to staying on top of the news, he said, the goal is to make sure everyone in the congregation stays in contact. He has been calling members of his congregation and praying with them over the phone. Although residents of nursing homes and sick people are off-limits to visitors, he said, “We still can talk to people on the phone, still encourage them, still pray for them.”
At The Lake of the Woods Church, one of the largest churches in Orange County, services and other gatherings held at the church were suspended last Tuesday. The church elders announced plans to reevaluate the closures at an upcoming meeting. Online services are available via the church website.
On its church website, Saint Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church in Orange announced cancellation of all public celebrations of Mass throughout the diocese.
However, Father Terry Staples wrote, “We, at St. Isidore, will be leaving the church open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day so people can come and pray in the presence of our Eucharistic Lord. When visiting the church, we are advised to keep a safe distance apart and we are forbidden to have more than 10 people in the church at the same time.”
In response to the public health crisis, the Rev. Charles McRaven has canceled Sunday services at Waddell Memorial Presbyterian Church in Rapidan. McRaven emailed scripture readings and a “mini-sermon” to church members.
In his sermon, McRaven asked, “Is this perhaps another wakeup call, a necessary hardship to cause the world to change its ways before we self-destruct, in our too-material pursuits, our abandoning him? Have we strayed too far, in our embrace of technology, our pursuits of gain, our obsession with the distractions of this temporary life?”
Near the end of the sermon, he wrote, “Is this yet another test of our faith? If it is, we must do our very best to accept it as his will, keep the trust, knowing that he has ultimate care of each of us, and that as part of his holy family, he will provide, he will sustain, he will protect, he will defend us.”
Other ministers also sought to comfort their congregations and find a way forward.
Miller said this “certainly is an unsettling time for all of us, but as people of faith, we have always read in our scriptures and known to be true in our own lives—even in dark times, God is with us. … Even something like [the coronavirus] doesn’t take God’s presence from us.”
At the Church of the Nazarene, Edelman found hope in a grim situation: “I just feel like as a country we’re being given the opportunity of a reset,” during which people can strengthen their faith, reconnect with their families and generally attend to all the important things they might have been putting off indefinitely.
“Make the lemonade out of the lemon,” she advised those who suddenly find themselves with unstructured time on their hands.
“Hopefully, this too shall pass. We don’t know how deep it’s going to go,” remarked Reid of Little Zion Baptist Church. “At this point in our lives, we still have to trust in God.”
