A Locust Grove man has been arrested and charged with attempted strangulation and three counts of felonious assault and battery, according to a release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday afternoon. There were three victims.
The alleged assaults took place last night at an address in Lake of the Woods. The release states that, based on interviews with "several people," it appears the crimes were committed "because of the race of the victims."
The accused, Edward Halstead, 53, is white. The sheriff's office did not specify the race of the victims.
The press release hints at a complicated situation. At about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff's deputies responded to a call from Lake of the Woods "for an assault and battery that had just occurred."
The deputies then "interviewed several people and determined that the caller was in fact the perpetrator of assault and battery on three individuals. It appears based on the interviews, that the perpetrator of the crimes did so because of the race of the victims," the release states.
Halstead is currently being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.
The Review will update this story as more information becomes available.
