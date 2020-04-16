A Locust Grove resident was injured during a hit-and-run crash in Orange County yesterday afternoon, and the Virginia State Police (VSP) is asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle that struck the man while he was jogging.
According to a release from the VSP, the 20-year-old man was jogging in the westbound lane on Route 603 (Indiantown Road) near Route 601 (Flat Run Road) at 4 p.m. when he was struck from behind by an unidentified vehicle.
The pedestrian was taken to a Spotsylvania emergency room and treated for minor injuries.
The suspect vehicle did not stop at the scene. The release states that the vehicle may have damage on the passenger side.
If you have information, call Virginia State Trooper F. Stanley at (540) 829-7415 or email area15@vsp.virginia.gov.
