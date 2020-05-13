As of May 13, there still are no known deaths from COVID-19 in Orange County. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reports 50 cases of the virus in the county and three hospitalizations, the latter figure unchanged for several weeks.
To date, the VDH has recorded a total of 917 deaths from the novel coronavirus in Virginia. There are 26,746 cases across the commonwealth, including 25,431 confirmed cases and 1,315 probable cases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a staggering 82,246 deaths from COVID-19 across the nation and nearly 1.4 million cases of the virus as of May 13. Since yesterday, more than 21,000 new cases in the U.S. have been recorded along with an additional 1,426 deaths.
Although it appears the number of cases in Virginia is beginning to drop, the state health department cautions that the illness may not be reported yet for cases just emerging.
Virginia has recorded 3,520 hospitalizations. Of those, 3,498 are confirmed and 22 are probable. Hospitalization status is recorded at the time the case is investigated so the number of hospitalizations is under-represented, according to the VDH.
There have been 160,077 people tested for the virus in Virginia. Because some of those people have been tested more than once, the VDH lists a total of 180,084 “testing encounters.”
Orange County is part of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which also includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock counties. The VDH reports a total of 592 cases of the virus in the district along with 11 deaths and 48 hospitalizations.
The VDH recently has added more detailed data for each health district. For the Rappahannock-Rapidan district, the health department reports that eight of the 11 victims of COVID-19 were white, one was black and race was not reported for the other two persons who died from the highly contagious disease. In the ethnicity category, three of the victims were Hispanic or Latino. Ethnicity was not reported for one of the victims.
Of those 11 victims, seven were men and four were women. Breaking down the deaths by age, four were in their 70s and four were in their 80s. There was one death each in the age ranges of 30-39, 40-49 and 60-69.
In Culpeper County, five people have died from the virus. The most populated of the five counties in the health district has 320 reported cases of the virus and 26 hospitalizations.
Fauquier County also has recorded five deaths. Of its 190 known cases of the virus, there are a reported 17 hospitalizations.
Madison County reports one death, 22 cases and two hospitalizations.
Rappahannock County reports no deaths or hospitalizations resulting from the virus. The rural county has recorded 10 cases.
The public health crisis is dire in Fairfax County, which currently is reporting 262 deaths, 999 hospitalizations and 6,666 cases of the virus. Other hot spots include the Richmond area and Virginia Beach. Rural Accomack County also has been hit hard. The Eastern Shore community reports seven deaths, 24 hospitalizations and 545 cases.
The VDH website contains a category on outbreaks at five different types of facilities. Long-term care facilities continue to suffer the most outbreaks, with 545 deaths and 3,802 cases of the virus.
Next on the list are congregate settings, which account for 17 deaths and 986 cases. Correctional facilities are third, with five deaths and 936 cases. Health care settings are fourth, with no deaths and 108 cases. Finally, educational settings account for no deaths and 37 cases.
Of note for those looking for work, the VDH is seeking 1,300 contractors to help with contact tracing. For more information, go to the VDH COVID-19 in Virginia web page.
